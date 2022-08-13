Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
UW System Launches Free Tuition Program
The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses, including UW-Platteville. Beginning fall 2023, Wisconsin residents with families making less than $62,000 per year will have remaining tuition and fees waived after receiving financial aid. Students will be automatically considered when they apply for federal financial aid.
Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
UW System launches tuition promise for Milwaukee, Parkside, Whitewater campuses
MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will give tuition assistance to students at its Milwaukee, Parkside and Whitewater campuses. System President Jay Rothman announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise on Monday, a program designed to help underserved Wisconsin students attend college without having to pay for tuition and other fees.
Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity.
In the 608: Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells celebrating 75 years
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells is celebrating 75 years this week. Their anniversary celebration is set for Saturday, August 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say there will be train rides, activities for the kids, music by SoundBillies, and...
Iowa County Cancer Coalition hosts fundraiser to help local families
The Iowa County Cancer Coalition is launching a fundraiser that has spent years in the making after the pandemic pushed back their plans. The coalition was created in 2017 after Badger Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard lost his father, Glen, to cancer. Glen’s wife, Connie, launched the coalition to help others dealing with the diagnosis in the Gards’ backyard of Iowa County.
Roll and Stroll raises money to fight pancreas cancer
Madison residents got up early Sunday morning to help raise money for pancreatic cancer research. In partnership with UW Carbone Cancer Center, the Pancreas Task Force hosted their ninth annual Roll and Stroll for pancreatic cancer. Sunday’s event saw record-breaking turnout donations, as well as hundreds of walkers and bikers. Before the event even began, the Roll and Stroll had already eclipsed its $100,000 donation goal. The money will fund a pilot program at UW Carbone, focused on moving the needle closer to finding a cure for pancreatic cancer.
Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month. Officials with the construction company used by the county...
x1071.com
Students return from break to find frat house burglarized
MADISON, Wis. — Two roommates returned to their fraternity house after summer break Monday to find that it had been burglarized, Madison police said. Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street just before 10:30 a.m. One of the men said that his window was removed. Clothes, electronics, cash and sports memorabilia were reported missing.
Homicide defendant released on $10,000 bail in Wisconsin
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — A man charged in a fatal shooting in Wisconsin has been released on $10,000 bail that was initially set at $500,000. Karvel Freeman, 35, of Madison, was released from the jail in La Crosse County where he’s charged with party to first-degree homicide and party to second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Oregon ‘Welcoming Delicious’ with mini drive-thru ahead of Culver’s opening
OREGON, Wis. – In the Village of Oregon, they like the small stuff, like getting a nationally recognized burger chain in their own town. “I’ve loved Culver’s since, as the adage says, I was knee high to a grasshopper,” said Corey Reilly. “It’s just been where my family goes. If someone’s in town, we say, ‘Let’s go to Culver’s.’”
Madison Children’s Museum holding Family Happy Hour
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a spin on Friday night fun. They are calling the event “Family Happy Hour,” and it’s taking place this Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. With the museum closing down last year due to COVID-19,...
John Nolen Drive speed limit reduced as part of Vision Zero plan
MADISON, Wis. — Drivers on John Nolen Drive will need to be mindful of their speed Monday. The portion of the road between North Shore Drive to East Lakeside Street will have its speed limit cut from 45 mph to 35 mph. That same portion is set for a planned reconstruction in 2026, the City of Madison announced.
Passenger Rail Line Between Rockford and Dubuque To Be Discussed
A town hall meeting discussing a proposed passenger rail line between Rockford and Dubuque will be held in Galena this week. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Galena City Hall on Green Street. At the meeting, the Ride the Rail group will update attendees on the status of the proposed Rockford-Dubuque passenger rail extension, which would include a stop in downtown Galena. Ride the Rail has advocated in favor of the project. The evening also will include the presentation of findings from a year-long study on the issue completed by Quandel Consulting and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news release Monday afternoon, the medical examiner’s office said preliminary autopsy results showed he...
Milton House: Wisconsin’s only remaining authenticated stop on the Underground Railroad
As enslaved people sought freedom in Canada in the mid-1800s, some passed through Wisconsin on the Underground Railroad. The secretive nature of the operation makes it difficult for historians to fully track, but existing records show how Wisconsinites lent a helping hand to those fleeing slavery in the South. The...
‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge
MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport...
In the 608: “The Greatest Button Show on Earth”
MIDDLETON, Wis. – The 2022 National Button Society show was held in Middleton over the last week. Almost 40 dealers from the U.S., Canada, Europe, and Japan, who specialize in button sales, were on display with their little treasures at the Madison Marriot West. Buttons have a place in...
Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash near Watertown last week. Stacy Sigmund, 42, of Jefferson, died after her vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash just before 5:20 p.m. on August 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Sigmund was heading north on a ramp...
