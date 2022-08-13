Read full article on original website
Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy
MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity.
In the 608: Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells celebrating 75 years
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – The Riverside & Great Northern Railway in Wisconsin Dells is celebrating 75 years this week. Their anniversary celebration is set for Saturday, August 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Organizers say there will be train rides, activities for the kids, music by SoundBillies, and...
Students return from break to find frat house burglarized
MADISON, Wis. — Two roommates returned to their fraternity house after summer break Monday to find that it had been burglarized, Madison police said. Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street just before 10:30 a.m. One of the men said that his window was removed. Clothes, electronics, cash and sports memorabilia were reported missing.
100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive
MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
UW System Launches Free Tuition Program
The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses, including UW-Platteville. Beginning fall 2023, Wisconsin residents with families making less than $62,000 per year will have remaining tuition and fees waived after receiving financial aid. Students will be automatically considered when they apply for federal financial aid.
Iowa County Cancer Coalition hosts fundraiser to help local families
The Iowa County Cancer Coalition is launching a fundraiser that has spent years in the making after the pandemic pushed back their plans. The coalition was created in 2017 after Badger Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard lost his father, Glen, to cancer. Glen’s wife, Connie, launched the coalition to help others dealing with the diagnosis in the Gards’ backyard of Iowa County.
UW System launches tuition promise for Milwaukee, Parkside, Whitewater campuses
MADISON, Wis. — The UW System will give tuition assistance to students at its Milwaukee, Parkside and Whitewater campuses. System President Jay Rothman announced the Wisconsin Tuition Promise on Monday, a program designed to help underserved Wisconsin students attend college without having to pay for tuition and other fees.
Madison Children’s Museum holding Family Happy Hour
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a spin on Friday night fun. They are calling the event “Family Happy Hour,” and it’s taking place this Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. With the museum closing down last year due to COVID-19,...
UW-Madison Police: ‘no threat to campus’ after shots fired incident at Picnic Point
MADISON, Wis. — UW-Madison police say it is safe to resume normal activities after a shots fired report Sunday morning at Picnic Point. They are continuing to investigate the scene, but say there is no threat to campus. UWPD first tweeted just after 7:00 a.m. of the shots fired...
‘We have more work to do’: As Madison police investigate weekend homicides, residents remain on edge
MADISON, Wis. — A violent weekend that saw two people killed in separate homicides in Madison is leaving city residents, especially those on the north side, feeling unsettled as police search for those responsible. The first homicide happened just before 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Northport...
Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news...
Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home
SUMNER, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges...
Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d
WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash near Watertown last week. Stacy Sugmund, 42, of Jefferson, died after her vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash just before 5:20 p.m. on August 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Friendship teen last seen Monday
FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who they said ran away from home Monday. Braelynn Mueller, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of County Highway J on Monday evening. She was wearing black leggings and an unknown shirt. She is about 5’6″ tall and is known to wear a cross necklace and hoop earrings.
One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County
A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Willow Springs Township for a one vehicle accident Sunday around noon. 31 year old Mariah Gibson of Darlington was traveling east on County Highway G when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle a and drove through a fence before coming to rest down a steep embankment. Gibson refused medical attention for minor injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Gibson was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.
Construction company warns of escalating price tag for Dane Co. jail project proposal in 2023
MADISON, Wis. — An internal county memo from the Department of Administration to the Dane County Board of Supervisors indicates construction costs for the Dane County Jail consolidation project could increase yet again under a proposal unveiled earlier this month. Officials with the construction company used by the county...
Badgers to host open practice with free admission at Camp Randall on Sunday
MADISON, Wis. — You have a chance to see this year’s Wisconsin Badgers football team on the field for the first time this weekend — and it won’t cost you anything to get in. The Badgers are hosting a free open practice Sunday afternoon at Camp...
Pickup Truck Smashes and Destroys Playground Set
The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a playground set at The Rustic Barn Campground near Kieler Friday shortly after 1:30pm. According to a sheriff’s office report, 85 year old Donald Campbell of Ames, Iowa was in the process of unhooking his fifth wheel camper from his truck. Once the camper was unhooked, the truck started rolling away as it was in neutral. Donald attempted to get into the vehicle and stop it but was unsuccessful as the vehicle crashed into a playground set located on the campground property. Donald had some minor injuries in the crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jamestown First Responders, the Jamestown Fire Department, and Dickeyville EMS. The truck had minor front end damage and the playground set was a total loss.
