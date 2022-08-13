ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Du Sac, WI

x1071.com

Madison College partners with Middleton HS for Education Academy

MADISON, Wis. — Madison College is helping local students who want to become teachers earn their degree. The school partnered with Middleton High School to start the Education Academy. The program allows students who may not be able to afford college earn credits towards an associate’s degree in teaching.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Masks to be optional in Madison schools to start the year

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Metropolitan School District says masks will be optional to start the new school year as it announced its COVID-19 safety plan Tuesday. In a statement Tuesday, district spokesperson Tim LeMonds said that the district will not require masks at the beginning of the new school year, but it will still “highly recommend” wearing masks indoors and on buses. Students will also not be required to sit six feet apart in accordance with the latest CDC guidelines, but the district will also encourage distancing when possible and to avoid overcrowding when case counts in the community are high.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Groundbreaking held for expanded cheese plant in Brodhead

BRODHEAD, Wis. — Decatur Dairy in Brodhead and members of the Decatur Swiss Cheese Company Cooperative officially broke ground Tuesday on a $6 million cheese plant addition. The plant on County Highway F produces cheese using milk from more than 70 cooperative members throughout Green, Rock and Lafayette counties. The expansion will add packaging, curing and warehousing capacity.
BRODHEAD, WI
x1071.com

Students return from break to find frat house burglarized

MADISON, Wis. — Two roommates returned to their fraternity house after summer break Monday to find that it had been burglarized, Madison police said. Officers were called to the house in the 100 block of Langdon Street just before 10:30 a.m. One of the men said that his window was removed. Clothes, electronics, cash and sports memorabilia were reported missing.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. host back-to-school drive

MADISON, Wis. — 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. held their annual back-to-school drive Saturday. The event gave kids a chance to pick up a backpack full of much-needed supplies. This weekend, the group gave out 1,600 backpacks to get kids excited for the new school year. “When kids...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

UW System Launches Free Tuition Program

The University of Wisconsin System is launching a new tuition waiver at its 12 regional campuses, including UW-Platteville. Beginning fall 2023, Wisconsin residents with families making less than $62,000 per year will have remaining tuition and fees waived after receiving financial aid. Students will be automatically considered when they apply for federal financial aid.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
x1071.com

Iowa County Cancer Coalition hosts fundraiser to help local families

The Iowa County Cancer Coalition is launching a fundraiser that has spent years in the making after the pandemic pushed back their plans. The coalition was created in 2017 after Badger Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard lost his father, Glen, to cancer. Glen’s wife, Connie, launched the coalition to help others dealing with the diagnosis in the Gards’ backyard of Iowa County.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Madison Children’s Museum holding Family Happy Hour

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Children’s Museum is hosting a spin on Friday night fun. They are calling the event “Family Happy Hour,” and it’s taking place this Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. With the museum closing down last year due to COVID-19,...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Man killed in north Madison shooting ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed in a shooting on Madison’s north side Friday night. Corey Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, died after being shot in the 1700 block of Northport Drive just before 8:40 p.m. Friday. In a news...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Fitchburg teen charged in fatal shooting at Jefferson Co. rental home

SUMNER, Wis. — A Fitchburg teen has been charged in a shooting in the Town of Sumner last week that left a woman dead. Daiqwaun Lucas, 16, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, according to court records. A criminal complaint filed with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Friday alleges...
SUMNER, IA
x1071.com

Woman killed in rollover crash near Watertown ID’d

WATERTOWN, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified the woman killed in a crash near Watertown last week. Stacy Sugmund, 42, of Jefferson, died after her vehicle rolled over multiple times during a crash just before 5:20 p.m. on August 9, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
WATERTOWN, WI
x1071.com

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing Friendship teen last seen Monday

FRIENDSHIP, Wis. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen girl who they said ran away from home Monday. Braelynn Mueller, 14, was last seen in the 700 block of County Highway J on Monday evening. She was wearing black leggings and an unknown shirt. She is about 5’6″ tall and is known to wear a cross necklace and hoop earrings.
FRIENDSHIP, WI
x1071.com

One Vehicle Accident in Lafayette County

A deputy with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department responded to County Highway G in Willow Springs Township for a one vehicle accident Sunday around noon. 31 year old Mariah Gibson of Darlington was traveling east on County Highway G when she failed to maintain control of her vehicle a and drove through a fence before coming to rest down a steep embankment. Gibson refused medical attention for minor injuries and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. Gibson was cited for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
x1071.com

Pickup Truck Smashes and Destroys Playground Set

The Grant County Sheriff’s department responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed into a playground set at The Rustic Barn Campground near Kieler Friday shortly after 1:30pm. According to a sheriff’s office report, 85 year old Donald Campbell of Ames, Iowa was in the process of unhooking his fifth wheel camper from his truck. Once the camper was unhooked, the truck started rolling away as it was in neutral. Donald attempted to get into the vehicle and stop it but was unsuccessful as the vehicle crashed into a playground set located on the campground property. Donald had some minor injuries in the crash. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Jamestown First Responders, the Jamestown Fire Department, and Dickeyville EMS. The truck had minor front end damage and the playground set was a total loss.
GRANT COUNTY, WI

