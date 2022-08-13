Read full article on original website
U.S. barbecue was born in Virginia. And this podcast host is telling the world.
Deb Freeman is a food podcast superstar. The Norfolk native and Richmond-area resident hosts "Setting the Table," one of the country's highest-rated food podcasts.
NBC12
VSU students move into Richard Bland College dorms following on-campus housing crunch
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Some Virginia State University students moved into Richard Bland College of William & Mary residence halls following an on-campus housing crunch at VSU. RBC welcomed 95 VSU students to campus over the weekend. RBC and VSU have shared reciprocal housing arrangements in past years. “RBC and...
Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus
Virginia has justifiably prided itself on its kindergarten through 12th grade public schools that have been well regarded nationally – certainly as a cut above those of most of her sister Southern states. On average, our student outcomes and college admission statistics have been, over the decades, comparable to those of the perennial elites in […] The post Subpar pay, burnout, pandemic disruptions and a teacher exodus appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WJLA
Virginia DOE proposes no longer calling George Washington 'father of our country' on tests
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — From George Washington to George Mason to Thomas Jefferson, changes may be on the way for how Virginia students are tested on history in public schools. Every seven years, the Virginia Department of Education reviews standards of learning tests and discusses, and sometimes proposes, changes....
WJLA
'Parents are very outraged': Virginia Gov. Youngkin's new 9-member BOE to meet this week
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — There may be some big changes in store for Virginia school districts. As Virginia students return to school, Governor Glenn Youngkin is shaking up the state Board of Education. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin recently appointed five new members to the Board of Education. The new...
Friends and family fill Richmond church with song and love to honor Lady C
The First Lady at Cedar Street Baptist Church, Lady C, as she was known, openly shared her cancer story as a way to help others.
ABA Journal
Virginia project hopes inmates recognize cold-case victims on playing cards and offer information
As part of a new project launched by the Virginia attorney general’s office and its partners Thursday, people who are incarcerated at the Richmond City Justice Center in Virginia will receive a special deck of playing cards that features information about unsolved murders. “The loss of a murdered loved...
Richmond Councilor: Mass shooting plot should be 'scrutinized'
Richmond City Councilor Katherine Jordan is calling for a special meeting to discuss the alleged July 4 mass shooting plot Richmond Police claim to have stopped.
Back To School Rally awards supplies to Richmond students and teachers
The Northside Coalition for Children hosted its 14 annual Back 2 School Rally on Saturday as students and teachers get ready to head back to class later this month.
NBC12
Richmond School Board to discuss teacher vacancies at Monday night’s meeting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools are short 150 teachers, which is a slight improvement from what the division was facing about a month ago when the school division needed more than 200 teachers. School Board members will meet Monday night to discuss these openings. They’re also set to...
More than 7 in 10 youngsters from Metro Richmond remain in region as young adults
About 72% of young people in the Metro Richmond region remained in the area a decade later as young adults, according to a U.S. Census Bureau analysis released recently. The data tracked census, survey and tax data for people born between 1984 and 1992, analyzing their locations at ages 16 and 26.
Richmond seeing rise in unsheltered homelessness: 'We gotta help people survive'
"The numbers have tripled from what we were serving before, it's hard to keep up with them," Rhonda Sneed said. "Our supply is getting very limited."
RPS administration wants to keep requiring masks in the classroom
If approved, RPS would be the only district in Central Virginia to maintain a classroom mandate after a state law was passed giving parents the right to opt their children out of masking rules.
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va
New Seafood Party Spot Location In Richmond Va ? Yup it’s true, OCEAN CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD is here at 5726 Hopkins rd. The best seafood in the city is here, not to mention a live dj kicks off Thursday – Friday 7:30pm-12am. Catch DjSirRJ Live Djn Labor Day weekend SATURDAY September3rd . The best in […]
vpm.org
Artsline - Enjoy outdoor festivals, concerts, and art while summer lasts!
“The change always comes about mid-August, and it always catches me by surprise. I mean the day when I know that summer is fraying at the edges, that September isn't far off and fall is just over the hill or up the valley.” ~Hal Borland. Is it too soon...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church
In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
Children’s Museum of Richmond to give out books, materials to teachers
The Children's Museum of Richmond will be distributing new and gently used books and resources to preschool and elementary teachers next Monday.
blavity.com
Even Our Grieving Looks Different As Black Folks
As we drove to my brother’s funeral from Richmond, Virginia, to Williamsburg, Virginia, it started to rain. I told everyone in the car, “My grandmothers always said that rain on a funeral is a good thing. It’s the sign that a person had made it into heaven.” Now clearly, the belief isn’t any different on a sunny or cloudy day, but it’s something so perfect about the sky crying. I think the Temptations said it best in the song lyric “Rain drops to hide my teardrops, means no one will ever know.” Water is cleansing. It’s nourishing. It’s freeing. The rain was the sign I needed to know you were at peace.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Petersburg hosts back-to-school kickoff event for families
Petersburg Schools hosted its annual back-to-school kick off event Saturday at the city’s sports complex.
