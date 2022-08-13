ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A Democratic-aligned super PAC is ordered to pay Roy Moore $8.2M in a defamation suit

By The Associated Press
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Former Ala. Senate Candidate Roy Moore Wins $8.2M Libel Verdict

The court allowed the case to go forward in an opinion on June 2: Press accounts, on which defendant political organization (the Senate Majority PAC) was generally entitled to rely, had said that (1) Moore "had been banned from the mall because he repeatedly badgered teen-age girls" and that (2) he had told a 14-year-old girl at the mall "she looked pretty." But the organization had apparently juxtaposed the two quotes, in a way that may have been suggested that he solicited sex from a 14-year-old girl:
GADSDEN, AL
The Independent

Anti-Herschel Walker ad features Senate candidate’s ex-wife recalling him putting a gun to her head

A new advertisement meant to dissuade Georgia voters from electing Herschel Walker as the Peach State’s next senator features the former football star’s ex-wife describing how the Republican Senate nominee once put a pistol to her head and threatened to pull the trigger.The 30-second spot, produced by the Republican Accountability Political Action Committee, opens with a voiceover asking if viewers think they know the ex-Georgia Bulldogs collegiate football standout. Mr Walker won the coveted Heisman Trophy — an award bestowed on the player deemed to be the best in college football — in 1982.The ad then asks viewers to...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Moore
Person
Sacha Baron Cohen
Person
Tommy Tuberville
Person
Ben Stafford
Person
Wendy Miller
Business Insider

A Liz Cheney primary loss in Wyoming won't mark the end of her fight against Trump nor her political career: 'I wouldn't be surprised to see her run for president'

Liz Cheney will continue her fight against Trump even if she loses her Wyoming primary on Tuesday. Cheney allies believe she has a bright future even if she loses, floating a presidential candidacy. "We'll see what happens, but I don't think she's gone by any means. I wouldn't be surprised...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pac#Defamation#Lawsuits#Democratic#Republican#U S Senate#The Washington Post#Moor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Donald Trump gets 10-point bump over Florida Gov Ron DeSantis among GOP primary voters after Mar-a-Lago FBI raid which he brands 'an abuse in law enforcement' and 'sneak attack on democracy'

Donald Trump has seen his poll numbers improve after the raid at his Mar-a-Lago estate, at the expense of what many see as one of his key rivals in 2024. The former president's share of the potential Republican primary voters boosted from 53 percent in mid-July to 57 percent on August 10, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Three Republicans running in contentious House District 59 primary

In the race for the House District 59 primary, three Republican candidates are vying to prove they’re the one with the conservative values the district needs. Voters will decide among Jennifer Wilson, Berny Jacques and Dipak Nadkarni on Aug. 23. The winner will face Democratic candidate Dawn Douglas in November to replace Nick DiCeglie, who is leaving due to term limits. In the Republican-leaning district, the primary winner will be the general election favorite.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
28K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy