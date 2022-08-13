ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Reuters

Deere & Co mower production to move from Iowa to Mexico plant

MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. farm equipment maker Deere & Co (DE.N) will be moving production of mower conditioners, which are tractor attachments with rolling discs to cut and crush hay, from a factory in Ottumwa, Iowa, to an existing plant in Mexico over the next 18 months, the company said.
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, August 12, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, we’ll recap the latest USDA WASDE report, agriculture weather, and farmland values. USDA released the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) today. Projected 2022/23 corn ending stocks came in at 1.388 billion bushels, ahead of the trade estimate. Soybean ending stocks also exceeded the trade’s expectations when USDA pegged them at 245 million bushels.
AGRICULTURE

