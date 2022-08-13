ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday. Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1. United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane. Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (8-9-9). United outshot Nashville 4-3. Both teams had three shots on goal. Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville. Minnesota set a club record with its sixth road win of the season. United plays at home on Saturday against Austin, while Nashville will host Dallas on Sunday.
Galaxy rout Whitecaps behind Samuel Grandsir

Samuel Grandsir scored twice for the first time in his two-season MLS tenure to lead the LA Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez converted from the penalty spot for his team-leading 10th goal of the season for the Galaxy, who scored their first four goals before halftime to secure just their second victory in their last seven games.
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
Alejandro Pozuelo scores twice to help Inter Miami rally past NYCFC

Alejandro Pozuelo's second goal of the night brought Inter Miami all the way back to give them a 3-2 victory over New York City FC Saturday night. It marked the first time New York City (12-6-6, 42 points) did not beat the hosts after posting wins in their first five meetings.
Martin hired by Kalamazoo, becomes second Black coach currently in ECHL

Former minor-league goalie is seventh overall in history of men's professional hockey. Joel Martin was hired as coach of Kalamazoo of the ECHL on Monday, becoming the second current Black coach of a North American men's professional hockey team. The 39-year-old, who was also named the director of hockey operations,...
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG

Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
Soccer world reacts to alleged USMNT World Cup uniform leak

We’re just a few months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and fans of the United States Men’s National Team are undoubtedly excited to watch their team compete on the world’s biggest stage after the team failed to qualify for the tournament in 2018. However, fans don’t seem too excited about what the USMNT might be wearing when they take the pitch in Qatar.
Color of Hockey: Mpofu found unique route to Kings, NHL

Former forward now in second season as Los Angeles manager of hockey operations and legal affairs. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Vukie Mpofu, manager of hockey operations and legal affairs for the Los Angeles Kings.
