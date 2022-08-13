Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
ESPN
MLS Power Rankings: An LAFC Supporters' Shield is looking increasingly inevitable
What feels more inevitable: LAFC winning the Supporters' Shield or Sebastian Driussi winning MVP? The questions now are whether the Black and Gold will set the points record and in how many games will Driussi bring Austin back from the brink?. Oh, and the other question: Who is going to...
Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday. Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1. United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane. Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (8-9-9). United outshot Nashville 4-3. Both teams had three shots on goal. Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville. Minnesota set a club record with its sixth road win of the season. United plays at home on Saturday against Austin, while Nashville will host Dallas on Sunday.
Yardbarker
Galaxy rout Whitecaps behind Samuel Grandsir
Samuel Grandsir scored twice for the first time in his two-season MLS tenure to lead the LA Galaxy to a 5-2 victory over the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez converted from the penalty spot for his team-leading 10th goal of the season for the Galaxy, who scored their first four goals before halftime to secure just their second victory in their last seven games.
ESPN
Lorenzo Insigne, Federico Bernardeschi score late as Toronto stay hot with win over Portland
Lorenzo Insigne scored the go-ahead goal in the 79th minute and host Toronto FC ended the Portland Timbers' unbeaten run with a 3-1 win on Saturday. Toronto (8-12-5, 29 points) improved to 3-0-1 in its past four games since the arrival of Insigne and fellow Italy international Federico Bernardeschi, who scored his team's third goal late on.
ESPN
Andrew Gutman scores 20,000th goal in MLS history as Atlanta rescues draw with Cincinnati
Andrew Gutman scored the 20,000th goal in Major League Soccer history in the 83rd minute as Atlanta United FC fought back for a 2-2 road draw with FC Cincinnati on Saturday night. After scoring the 94th-minute, tiebreaking winner against Seattle last weekend, Gutman pushed home the tying goal Saturday, amid...
Alan Benitez’s first career goal pushes Minnesota past Nashville
Alan Benitez scored the tiebreaking goal, and first of his career, in the 75th minute, and Minnesota United FC set
NHL
Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
ESPN
Alejandro Pozuelo scores twice to help Inter Miami rally past NYCFC
Alejandro Pozuelo's second goal of the night brought Inter Miami all the way back to give them a 3-2 victory over New York City FC Saturday night. It marked the first time New York City (12-6-6, 42 points) did not beat the hosts after posting wins in their first five meetings.
NHL
Martin hired by Kalamazoo, becomes second Black coach currently in ECHL
Former minor-league goalie is seventh overall in history of men's professional hockey. Joel Martin was hired as coach of Kalamazoo of the ECHL on Monday, becoming the second current Black coach of a North American men's professional hockey team. The 39-year-old, who was also named the director of hockey operations,...
NHL
USA Remain Undefeated After 7-0 Win Versus Austria | WJC BLOG
Hughes had an assist called back on an offside goal. Team USA remains undefeated at the 2022 World Junior Championship after their latest dominant victory. On Saturday afternoon, the US team defeated Austria with a 7-0 scoreline. In a very rare occasion, Devils prospect Luke Hughes was left off the...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to alleged USMNT World Cup uniform leak
We’re just a few months away from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and fans of the United States Men’s National Team are undoubtedly excited to watch their team compete on the world’s biggest stage after the team failed to qualify for the tournament in 2018. However, fans don’t seem too excited about what the USMNT might be wearing when they take the pitch in Qatar.
FIFA・
NHL
Color of Hockey: Mpofu found unique route to Kings, NHL
Former forward now in second season as Los Angeles manager of hockey operations and legal affairs. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles Vukie Mpofu, manager of hockey operations and legal affairs for the Los Angeles Kings.
LOOK: Photos of Lame USMNT Uniforms Leaked, Soccer Fans Ridicule Them on Twitter
Photos of the USMNT’s (United States Men’s National Team’s) lame uniforms for the 2022 Men’s World Cup have been leaked. And you could say that fans are not thrilled with the potential look. The white uniform is about as plain as can be, while the other...
