FOX Sports
Cubs bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Reds
Chicago Cubs (47-65, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (44-68, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.36 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Reds: Justin Dunn (0-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, two strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -148, Reds +125; over/under is 9 runs.
2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cubs must make
The Chicago Cubs are fully undergoing a rebuild. Long gone are the days where the Cubs were a perennial World Series contender in the National League. Chicago is tearing the walls down and starting from scratch. For that reason, their trade deadline strategy this year was a bit odd. They were reportedly open to selling […] The post 2 post-MLB trade deadline moves the Cubs must make appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
numberfire.com
P.J. Higgins not in Cubs' Saturday lineup
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Higgins is being replaced at first base by Patrick Wisdom versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. In 113 plate appearances this season, Higgins has a .280 batting average with an .867 OPS, 5 home runs,...
MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022
The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the Milwaukee Brewers. Check out our MLB odds series for our Dodgers Brewers prediction and pick. Julio Urias goes to the mound for the Dodgers, while Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Brewers. Julio Urias is on a roll. He has a 2.49 ERA and is making the […] The post MLB Odds: Dodgers vs. Brewers prediction, odds, pick – 8/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
numberfire.com
Rafael Ortega resting Monday for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Ortega will take a seat for the third in four games, with each of the last two coming against right-handers. Christopher Morel will move to center field while Zach McKinstry starts on third base. Nick Madrigal will enter the lineup as the second base man and leadoff batter.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal leading off for Cubs on Monday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will return to second base and leadoff duties after being held out of Sunday's lineup. Zach McKinstry will move to third base while Christopher Morel shifts to center field in place of a resting Rafael Ortega.
Dodgers vs Brewers: Lineups, Pregame Matchups, and More for August 15
For the first time since July 4, the Dodgers start a new series having lost their previous game. After having their 12-game winning streak snapped with a loss in Kansas City, the Dodgers head into Milwaukee looking to start a new streak. With the best record in baseball and an insurmountable lead in the NL West, the focus in this series is simply to keep their foot on the gas and keep winning.
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Mario Feliciano versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 209 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .227 batting average with a .748 OPS, 8 home...
Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox odds, picks and predictions
The Houston Astros (75-41) and the Chicago White Sox (59-56) meet in the opener of a 4-game set Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field. First pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Astros vs. White Sox odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Phillies Look to Regain Momentum Versus Reds
The Philadelphia Phillies will try to get back to their winning ways with three games versus one of Major League Baseball's worst clubs.
FOX Sports
Reds host the Phillies to open 3-game series
Philadelphia Phillies (63-51, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (45-68, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Reds: Mike Minor (1-9, 6.24 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -184, Reds +153; over/under is 9 runs.
