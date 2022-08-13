Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
High School Football 2022 Preseason Media Poll
Brandon Valley, Pierre, Madison, Winner, Howard, Canistota and Dell Rapids St. Mary sit atop their respective classes in the preseason prep media polls.
When South Dakota Was Home To The Packers, Chiefs And Cowboys
Yes, there was a day when, right here in South Dakota, you cold enjoy a game that featured the Packers, the Chiefs, maybe the Cowboys. No, no, no, I'm not talking about heading out to the gridiron, the football field. We're talking the national past time here. We're talking baseball.
nwestiowa.com
S-O football coach McCarty back home
SIBLEY—There’s no place like home, at least to Mike McCarty, the new Sibley-Ocheyedan head football coach. The incoming gridiron leader spent time as a player on the Sibley High School field before graduating in 1983. He experienced a time of success for the football program as a member of the state runner-up team of 1982.
Sioux Falls Squirrels claim Class ‘A’ Amateur crown
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Back on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels would defeat the Renner Monarchs by a score of 6-1. The win would send the Squirrels into the championship, while the loss sent Renner into a semi finals matchup with the Brookings Cubs. The Cubs would defeat Renner yesterday by a final of […]
Here’s How SDSU’s Pierre Strong Jr. Fared in His NFL Debut
There was a ton of football this weekend. Not the kind that typically has fans at the edge of their seats, but football nonetheless. The NFL preseason kicked off, and with it came an opportunity to see the bulk of young talent that recently entered the league in their first live game action.
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert Coming to Sioux Falls
Just announced, Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert along with Special guest Cody Marks are coming to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 19, 2022, at 10:00 AM Central. Listen to Kickin' Country...
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
siouxfalls.business
On track and reaching milestones, take an up-close look at progress for Cherapa Place
This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Few views in Sioux Falls compare to this. The 10th floor of The Bancorp building is now accessible – granted, through a construction elevator followed by scaffolding – but it’s enough to give developer Jeff Scherschligt of Pendar Properties the best look yet at the project helping to transform the former rail yard in downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions
Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
dakotanewsnow.com
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: August 13th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Empire Fair wraps up at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds with two performances of rodeo. The Sioux Empire Championship Rodeo takes place at 1:30 & 7 p.m. Events include barrel racing, steer wrestling and bull riding. Admission to the rodeo is free with a fair admission which is $10 for adults and $5 for children. Today’s fair hours run from 10 a.m. to midnight. Carnival rides on the midway open at noon.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Empire Fair winding down for year 83
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair is wrapping up this Saturday. Throughout the week, Dakota News Now has spoken with entertainers, 4H members, and food vendors. Interviews with 4H clubs. Maiya and Kennedy Fredrickson. Julia Tinker. Madison Dement. Tanner Van Asselt. Events. Pipestone...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
dakotanewsnow.com
Drivers license renewal just got easier in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety hopes to tackle the typical issues you see at the DMV with a new ‘Drivers License Express Station.’. Craig Price the Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Public Safety says this idea came to be...
KLEM
Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon
A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
KELOLAND TV
Driver license express station now open
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a first for South Dakota. The state’s Driver License Express Station is now open on the south side of Sioux Falls. While the ribbon was cut on the express station Friday, South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program opened the new location Wednesday.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Comments / 0