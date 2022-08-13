There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.

YANKTON, SD ・ 9 HOURS AGO