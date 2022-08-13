Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
High School Football 2022 Preseason Media Poll
Brandon Valley, Pierre, Madison, Winner, Howard, Canistota and Dell Rapids St. Mary sit atop their respective classes in the preseason prep media polls.
When South Dakota Was Home To The Packers, Chiefs And Cowboys
Yes, there was a day when, right here in South Dakota, you cold enjoy a game that featured the Packers, the Chiefs, maybe the Cowboys. No, no, no, I'm not talking about heading out to the gridiron, the football field. We're talking the national past time here. We're talking baseball.
nwestiowa.com
S-O football coach McCarty back home
SIBLEY—There’s no place like home, at least to Mike McCarty, the new Sibley-Ocheyedan head football coach. The incoming gridiron leader spent time as a player on the Sibley High School field before graduating in 1983. He experienced a time of success for the football program as a member of the state runner-up team of 1982.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Christian dominates soccer opener
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Christian Chargers’ quest for a third consecutive State A Boys Soccer championship got off to an emphatic start on Saturday morning in Sioux Falls, with the Chargers charging past James Valley Christian 9-0. Click on the video viewer for highlights!
Sioux Falls Squirrels claim Class ‘A’ Amateur crown
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Back on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels would defeat the Renner Monarchs by a score of 6-1. The win would send the Squirrels into the championship, while the loss sent Renner into a semi finals matchup with the Brookings Cubs. The Cubs would defeat Renner yesterday by a final of […]
Here’s How SDSU’s Pierre Strong Jr. Fared in His NFL Debut
There was a ton of football this weekend. Not the kind that typically has fans at the edge of their seats, but football nonetheless. The NFL preseason kicked off, and with it came an opportunity to see the bulk of young talent that recently entered the league in their first live game action.
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
dsu.edu
Vennard leads marketing at Silencer Central
Silencer Central is a rapidly growing business in Sioux Falls, and DSU alumna Terra Vennard is leading its marketing department. Vennard graduated from Dakota State in 2009, earning a degree in Digital Art and Design. “I loved the idea of being at the cutting edge of technology in the great state of South Dakota,” she said.
siouxfalls.business
On track and reaching milestones, take an up-close look at progress for Cherapa Place
This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Few views in Sioux Falls compare to this. The 10th floor of The Bancorp building is now accessible – granted, through a construction elevator followed by scaffolding – but it’s enough to give developer Jeff Scherschligt of Pendar Properties the best look yet at the project helping to transform the former rail yard in downtown Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
KELOLAND TV
Former sailor remembers USS South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Saturday marks an important milestone in South Dakota history. People will gather at the Battleship Memorial in Sioux Falls to honor the 80th anniversary of the USS South Dakota, one of the most decorated battleships of World War II. One of the crew members arrived in Sioux Falls Friday, whose dedication to his ship, and his country, remains strong as ever.
Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions
Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
KELOLAND TV
‘Human sexuality in education settings’ guidelines updated by Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls is sharing updated guidelines regarding human sexuality in educational settings ahead of a new school year. KELOLAND News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to families with students who attend Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools. We’ve also obtained a copy of a document detailing LGBTQ policies for students and staff. This policy states that official documents must contain a “student’s biological sex as determined from conception.”
dakotanewsnow.com
Road construction updates in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
kelo.com
Riverfest returns to DTSF this weekend; Volunteers needed
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — This weekend marks the return of Riverfest in Downtown Sioux Falls. The event, now in its 9th year, is moving from Cherapa Place to Fawick Park to avoid ongoing construction. Live music, food trucks, and beer will be on hand starting at 5 P.M....
Top Ten Highest Rated Restaurants in all of Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls has no shortage of amazing restaurants. There's a little something for everyone here, but the question is, which are the best?. According to Trip Advisor, these are the top ten eateries in the city of Sioux Falls. Is your favorite spot on the list? Take a look. Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Best of Yankton: Riverboat Days
There’s nothing better than a lazy day by the river. Spending time with friends and family on a nice day provides the perfect place to rest, relax and refuel your spirit. Whether you’re a lil bit country.. or a lil bit Rock-n Roll. You’re sure to have a good time during Yankton’s annual Riverboat Days & Summer Arts Festival here at Riverside Park. With the fun in the sun and entertainment all weekend long, it’s one party you are not going to want to miss. That’s why we got caught up with the president of the Yankton Riverboat Days, Jake Hoffner.
nwestiowa.com
South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
