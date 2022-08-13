Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTVU FOX 2
13-year-old Northern California boy pitches perfect game
ELK GROVE, Calif. - A 13-year-old pitcher from the Sacramento area is now celebrating a perfect weekend. That's because Jacob Trujillo pitched a perfect at the Cal Ripkin World Series in Maine. The teenager from Elk Grove retired every batter he faced, and had 13 strikeouts, while on the mound...
goldcountrymedia.com
Thunder riding off of last season's success with an experienced roster
The Rocklin Thunder football team is coming off one of its most successful seasons in school history and finished 2021 with a 12-1 record winning the Sierra Foothill League for the first time since 2009. Rocklin High made it all the way to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Championship where...
Fox40
Movie being filmed near Roseville school
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Dry Creek Joint Elementary School District said a movie production company has received a permit to film at a home across the street from Quail Glen Elementary Monday. The school district said filming will occur from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will...
goldcountrymedia.com
Raging Rhinos prepare to crash the PVL with young talent
The Twelve Bridges Raging Rhinos football team finished their 2021 season with an impressive 8-1 record but they are about to face something they’ve yet to experience: varsity football teams. Twelve Bridges High has a plethora of junior talent hoping to replicate what West Park High did in 2021:...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn couple Jeanine, Leo Meunier celebrate golden anniversary
Jeanine Meunier recently sent a brief “announcement/love letter” to her husband Leo via the Auburn Journal. It read: “Happy 50th Wedding Anniversary to my beloved husband, Leo J. Meunier. We were married on Aug. 19, 1972, and here we are in 2022! Love you so much!”. Jeanine...
Fox40
1 of 8 go-karts stolen recovered in Sacramento, 1 arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said one person was arrested Sunday in connection with the theft of 8 go-karts. Police said eight yellow go-karts were stolen from a trailer on Marysville Boulevard Thursday. The go-karts belong to Cibara Motor Corps, a unit of the Ben Ali...
Three men shot at Louis Park in Stockton during softball game
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they found three men had been shot at Louis Park Softball Complex on Friday. Police say that the shooting occurred around 9:22 p.m. while a softball game was taking place. When first responders arrived they found two men who were shot and medical personnel transported the […]
KMJ
Hanford Boy, 12, Arrested After Taking Family Van to Drive to Sacramento, Causing Chase
MENDOTA, CA (KMJ/FOX26) – A 12-year-old boy from Hanford was arrested after he led deputies on a high-speed chase with a stolen mini-van near Riverdale. Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office were in the area when a large cloud of dust caught their attention. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Corvette exceeds 100 mph during West Sacramento Police pursuit
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With the assistance of the CHP, the West Sacramento Police Department said they arrested the driver of Chevrolet Corvette who reached speeds over 100 mph during a police pursuit. On Friday night police said they received reports of street racing in the area of Ramco Street and Southport Parkway. Officer […]
Grass Valley 7-year-old airlifted to hospital with head injury after dirt bike crash
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A 7-year-old was hospitalized Sunday after receiving major head injuries in a Nevada County dirt bike crash. According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, which is just south of Retrac Way in unincorporated Nevada County. The...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Grass Valley Big Rig Crash Results in Injuries
A big rig crash with a motor vehicle occurred on August 14 in Grass Valley, resulting in minor injuries. The collision occurred on northbound State Route 49 just south of La Barr Meadows Road around 7:33 a.m. and involved a Toyota sedan and a big rig. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report stated that the Toyota pulled in front of the big rig when the impact occurred and that debris was strewn across all the lanes.
Ambulance involved in crash on Auburn Boulevard
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday, the Sacramento Police Department said they reported to a collision between an ambulance and another vehicle. The crash occurred around 11:45 p.m. along the 4200 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police, where two people were transported to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. According to Metro Fire […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Butte County's now-largest mural ventures to keep Oroville's locomotive history on track
OROVILLE, Calif. — The City of Oroville invested thousands of dollars into new public artwork in 2021 in an effort to bring new patrons to its historic downtown. It’s yielded the county’s now-largest mural that ventures to keep the city’s rich locomotive past alive. Saturday, the...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer-Sierra Railroad history meeting to feature author/historian Roger Staab
This story was updated at 5:14 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. The Placer-Sierra Railroad Heritage Society meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23 will feature local author and historian Roger Staab. His focus will be the 1925 replacement of a portion of the old wood snow sheds at Donner Summit with concrete to encase the new Norden switching facility.
Janiah Johnson, woman killed in Natomas gas station shooting, was aspiring rapper
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A San Diego family is reeling after 22-year-old Janiah Tanae Johnson was shot and killed during her shift at the Speedway gas station in Natomas. Nearly two weeks later, the fight for justice in her case continues. "It's unbelievable that she's gone. It's unbelievable that we're...
Fox40
Fire from Tesla vehicle on I-80 near Madison Avenue spreads to roadside
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Caltrans cameras showed fire from a Tesla vehicle on Interstate 80 near Madison Avenue spread to the side of the road Monday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire said one person was taken to the hospital. At least one lane was blocked due to fire crews battling the flames, which led to traffic in the area being slightly backed up.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
These were the best moments at Sleep Train Arena, according to Sacramentans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the demolition of Sleep Train Arena continues, the images of the process may be a sore sight for Sacramentans who recall attending events at the venue. FOX40 asked in a Facebook post what people’s favorite memory at the venue was. In the comments section,...
Man accused of rock-throwing assault at midtown business arrested
SACRAMENTO - Police have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted someone at a shop in downtown Sacramento over the weekend. At around 12:50 p.m., a man armed with a metal pipe went inside Rodney's Cigars & Liquors at the corner of 10th and J streets. According to video recorded at the scene, a bystander followed him inside and, along with other bystanders, took the pipe away from the suspect. The suspect was then removed from the store. The suspect then allegedly threw a rock through the window of the door, hitting someone inside, say Sacramento police. The person who was hit by the rock received minor injuries. The suspect then left the area. On Sunday around 3:30 p.m., police found the suspect in the area of K and 3rd streets and took him into custody.
goldcountrymedia.com
Graydon looks to lead Tigers to yet another winning season
The Roseville Tigers are coming off their second football season in a row with a playoff victory and are hoping to build off of a 7-5 record to reach success once again in 2022. “Since I took over, the X’s and O's were never the problem, it was the difference...
KCRA.com
Sideshow caught on cam in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A sideshow in action was caught on camera in the Sacramento area. Video from the California Highway Patrol shows cars doing donuts and speeding in the area of Metro Parkway and Elverta Road. A CHP officer was able to stop the car in the area...
Comments / 0