BBC
Ethan Laird: Manchester United defender joins QPR on loan
Defender Ethan Laird has joined Queens Park Rangers on a season-long loan from Manchester United. The 21-year-old right-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he made six appearances, and previously had loan spells at Swansea City and MK Dons. "It feels brilliant and I...
BBC
Rangers 4-0 St Johnstone: Ibrox side ease aside visitors with late flurry
Rangers secured a third consecutive Scottish Premiership win of the season with a comfortable dismissal of St Johnstone. Striker Theo Bair squandered a good early chance for the visitors. But their threat diminished after Malik Tillman replicated his midweek scoring leap to head in off the bar. Striker Antonio Colak...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Adams, Celtic, Juranovic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Hearts
Southampton's Scotland striker Che Adams, 26, is high on Everton's list of potential signings as they search for a new centre-forward. (Telegraph - subscription) Former Celtic striker John Hartson has criticised the agent of Josip Juranovic after rumours linking with right-back with a move away from Glasgow. (Sun) Scotland, Celtic...
BBC
SWPL1: Glasgow City given scare by Motherwell as champions Rangers ease to 8-0 win
Glasgow City were given an almighty scare by Motherwell before the 15-time Scottish champions secured a winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time. The game looked to be heading for a goalless draw until centre-half Jenna Clark's close-range header for the visitors following a free-kick. Champions Rangers had no...
Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad
Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
BBC
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nigeria striker revels in historic goal for Nottingham Forest
Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi was delighted his first goal for Nottingham Forest ensured that the club's first Premier League home game in 23 years ended in victory. The 25-year-old bundled in from close range in first-half stoppage time against West Ham United to set his side on the way to a 1-0 win on Sunday.
FOX Sports
Villa beats Everton 2-1 as Gerrard gets better of Lampard
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Steven Gerrard got the better of former England teammate Frank Lampard in their first meeting as managers as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-1 thanks to goals by Danny Ings and Emi Buendia in the Premier League on Saturday. Ings turned inside the penalty area after...
BBC
Alex Mowatt: Middlesbrough sign West Brom midfielder on season-long loan
Middlesbrough have signed West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt on a season-long loan deal. The 27-year-old joined the Baggies from Barnsley in July last year and made 34 league appearances in 2021-22. Mowatt, who started his career with Leeds, came on as a late substitute for his parent club against Boro...
Arsenal loanees continue to shine in Ligue 1
Arsenal’s loanees continued to shine this weekend, with Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun netting again. Both young talents scored on their Ligue 1 debuts last week, and have continued their goal scoring touch into the second week of the French footballing calendar. Tavares opened his account last week against...
Brendan Rodgers realistic about top-six hopes after lack of summer signings
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers admitted his top-six hopes are severely diminished after budget constraints have resulted in just a single summer signing.Former Cardiff keeper Alex Smithies, who on Friday joined the Foxes for two years on a free transfer, is the lone new addition to Rodgers’ squad so far.Rodgers readily acknowledged his situation was in pronounced contrast to the new-look Arsenal side who beat Leicester 4-2 on Saturday.I obviously want the club to be up there fighting and challenging for European football,, but that’s going to take investment, and if we can’t do that than I also have to be...
Nottingham Forest sign Emmanuel Dennis from Watford
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.The 24-year-old scored 10 goals for the Hornets in the Premier League last season but could not help to keep them up.Dennis featured in Watford’s opening two Sky Bet Championship matches but did not feature in the squad for Friday night’s win over Burnley as he finalised a switch to the City Ground.“Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford,” a club statement read.No terms were disclosed by Forest, with a reported £20million fee having been agreed.Manager Steve Cooper has strengthened his squad with a significant number of signings during the summer transfer window.Forest have also been linked with Brighton forward Neal Maupay, who was left out of Saturday’s squad against Newcastle. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
Watch Romelu Lukaku net just 81 seconds into Inter Milan return at Lecce as Chelsea loanee gets back onto scoresheet
ROMELU LUKAKU took just 81 seconds of his Inter Milan return to ease ten months of his Chelsea woe - with a Serie A goal. The loan striker headed a simple opener in Saturday's 2-1 win at Lecce. But Inter's ultimate hero was rumoured Chelsea target Denzel Dumfries. The Holland...
‘Bring it on son’ – Graeme Souness challenges Tyrone Mings to ‘call me anytime’ as he ramps up row with Aston Villa ace
TOUGH-TALKING talkSPORT pundit Graeme Souness has challenged Tyrone Mings to "call me anytime", after their bitter war of words spilled into a third day. The former Liverpool and Scotland captain - who famously never pulled his punches on or off the park - stunned listeners by calling out the Aston Villa and England defender, challenging him to hit the airwaves and have it out with him live on talkSPORT.
