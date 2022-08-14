ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

All Genshin Impact livestream codes and how to redeem them

By Leon Hurley
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

You haven't got long to claim these new Genshin Impact livestream Codes. They appeared as part of the Version 3.0 livestream, and can be claimed for Primogems, Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit and Mora. Not a bad bonus on top of all the reveals that saw as get a first look at a new game area, some characters and info on the soon to by playable nature focused element, Dendro. While all that is to come, these codes are very much now as they won't last forever so you want to claim all that free stuff fast before it's too late.

Below we have three Genshin Impact codes revealed in the Version 3.0 livestream, along with how to claim them. So scroll down, grab the codes, head over to the Genshin Impact Hoyoverse site to redeem them and don't hang about.

Genshin Impact livestream codes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tkIuA_0hGA3xnR00

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Here are the three Genshin Impact livestream Codes from the Version 3.0 stream:

  • 8ANCKTWYVRD5 : 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores
  • EA7VKTFHU9VR : 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit
  • KT7DKSFGCRWD : 100 Primogems and 50, 000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes

Redeeming your Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream codes is super easy - it's basically a case of heading over to the Hoyoverse site to find the redemption page, where you can plug in the codes to claim them one at a time. Once you've done that your rewards will appear in your in-game mail. If you're looking all this up because it's new to you then just make sure you're at least level 10, as you won't be able to claim them otherwise. Other than that, just claim the codes and enjoy the rewards.

  1. Head to the Genshin Impact Code Redemption page and log in
  2. Select the server want to receive the rewards on, type in character nickname and copy over the code you want to redeem, in each of their respective boxes
  3. Click the the Redeem button to claim the current code and then repeat for all the other codes.

And that's all there is too it. If we see any more codes we'll let you know but for now, claim all those rewards and enjoy the game.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

Elden Ring streamer beats Malenia with one hand while only level one

A streamer has managed to beat the notoriously difficult Elden Ring boss Malenia using only one hand and a PS5 controller. Streamer MissMikkaa (opens in new tab) has set themselves the challenge of completing Elden Ring using only one hand to play. To make the battle even tenser, MissMikkaa is also attempting to do the whole thing without levelling up past Rune Level 1. As you can see from the clip embedded below, MissMikkaa’s achievement is awe-inspiring as they don’t seem to break a sweat at all during the challenging run.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future Plc#Video Game#Hoyoverse
GamesRadar

New Tales from the Borderlands gets October release date

New Tales from the Borderlands just got an October 21 release date via recently updated Amazon listings. As spotted by the ever-watchful gaze of Wario64 on Twitter (opens in new tab), the Amazon (opens in new tab) pages for all versions of New Tales from the Borderlands - which has also been confirmed to be the official title - shows the release date and price. It seems Amazon got ahead of Gearbox on the announcement, as we've yet to see an official trailer for the follow-up, despite CEO Randy Pitchford teasing a summer reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
GamesRadar

Modern Warfare 2's newest character was created under the "specter of Ghost"

Modern Warfare 2 devs on Alejandro Vargas, authenticity, and how "Ghost is going to rock a lot of people" Can a new character really step out of the shadow cast by the towering legacy of Task Force 141? That's something we've been wondering after developer Infinity Ward revealed that Simon "Ghost" Riley, Captain John Price, Kyle "Gaz" Garrick, and John "Soap" MacTavish – arguably the most beloved special operation units in gaming history – will be working alongside a new operative in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

This Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night demake gives us serious old-school Castlevania vibes

The beautiful Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night is seen as something of a spiritual successor to the Castlevania series. Miriam's adventure provides the side-scrolling Metroidvania action that some fans of Konami's dark fantasy series sorely missed when it radically changed direction and switched to 3D environments for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and its sequel Lords of Shadow 2.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Stalker 2 developer helped design a game-themed supermarket in Kyiv

The Stalker series is a pretty strange source of inspiration for a food store, but here we are. As reported by BZH Life (opens in new tab), the Ukrainian supermarket chain Silpo has designed a new store in the style of the survival horror FPS Stalker. It opens its doors today and is located on Martovskaya Street next to the Comfort Town residential complex. To give it an authentic feel, GSC Game World, the studio behind 2007's Stalker and its highly anticipated sequel Stalker 2, was involved in the creation of the store's unique design.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Hideo Kojima's studio will host a VR space at Tokyo Game Show

Kojima Productions is taking part in a virtual reality exhibition at Tokyo Game Show next month. As announced earlier today on August 16, the Death Stranding developer will be appearing at Tokyo Game Show in a pretty special capacity. According to the tweet just below, Tokyo Game Show will host a virtual reality space alongside the physical show next month in September, and Kojima Productions will be involved with the exhibition in some way.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX review: "A quality and great-value proposition"

Making revisions to popular pieces of technology can be a tricky business. Lucrative, sure – but tricky nonetheless. That's partly because hardware manufacturers can so often forget the fundamentals, or lose sight of what really matters when pursuing new feature sets. With that in mind, it's easy to see why the Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max just works: much like its predecessors, this gaming headset is...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

27K+
Followers
33K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy