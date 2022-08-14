All Genshin Impact livestream codes and how to redeem them

You haven't got long to claim these new Genshin Impact livestream Codes. They appeared as part of the Version 3.0 livestream, and can be claimed for Primogems, Enhancement Ores, Hero's Wit and Mora. Not a bad bonus on top of all the reveals that saw as get a first look at a new game area, some characters and info on the soon to by playable nature focused element, Dendro. While all that is to come, these codes are very much now as they won't last forever so you want to claim all that free stuff fast before it's too late.

Below we have three Genshin Impact codes revealed in the Version 3.0 livestream, along with how to claim them. So scroll down, grab the codes, head over to the Genshin Impact Hoyoverse site to redeem them and don't hang about.

Genshin Impact livestream codes

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Here are the three Genshin Impact livestream Codes from the Version 3.0 stream:

8ANCKTWYVRD5 : 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores

: 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores EA7VKTFHU9VR : 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit

: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero’s Wit KT7DKSFGCRWD : 100 Primogems and 50, 000 Mora

How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes

Redeeming your Genshin Impact 3.0 livestream codes is super easy - it's basically a case of heading over to the Hoyoverse site to find the redemption page, where you can plug in the codes to claim them one at a time. Once you've done that your rewards will appear in your in-game mail. If you're looking all this up because it's new to you then just make sure you're at least level 10, as you won't be able to claim them otherwise. Other than that, just claim the codes and enjoy the rewards.

Head to the Genshin Impact Code Redemption page and log in Select the server want to receive the rewards on, type in character nickname and copy over the code you want to redeem, in each of their respective boxes Click the the Redeem button to claim the current code and then repeat for all the other codes.

And that's all there is too it. If we see any more codes we'll let you know but for now, claim all those rewards and enjoy the game.

