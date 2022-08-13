Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Channel 6000
Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker
True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire
Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip
This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
opb.org
Photography exhibit celebrates Oregon State Parks on its 100th anniversary
Landscape photographer Peter Marbach was running to the Face Rock State Scenic Viewpoint, camera equipment in tow, hoping he wouldn’t miss this shot. He had just driven six hours from Portland to Bandon, on the Southern Oregon coast, to capture the sun as it dipped below the Pacific Ocean.
This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana
When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
ijpr.org
How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules
OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
Firefighters battle growing wildfires across Oregon
Crews are still battling several wildfires on Monday that are burning in central and southern Oregon.
These are Oregon’s largest recorded earthquakes since 2000, according to USGS
It's no secret the Pacific Northwest is earthquake country -- with the possibility of "The Big One" ever-present. Since 2000 Oregon has seen a number of strong earthquakes, according to data recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
WTGS
Rare blue lobster caught in Portland, set to live in tank at diner
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A rare blue lobster caught near Peaks Island will soon have a new home. Sternman Luke Rand says he and his father, Captain Mark Rand, have been fishing together for about 20 years. They were out fishing near Peaks Island Thursday when they caught the blue lobster.
Best places to live in Oregon, according to Niche
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Oregon from Niche.
pdxmonthly.com
A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland
Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
KXL
3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast
LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police troopers say three people have died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast. KPTV reports the crash south of Lincoln City happened Monday morning on Highway 101. Oregon State Police confirmed to the news outlet that three people...
KTVL
Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures
SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School
This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27
Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
Atlas Obscura
There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon
The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
68 years ago: Oregon tribes stripped of their status
Cheryle Kennedy, the chairwoman of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, said they are using this date to honor their history.
