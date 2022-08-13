ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Beat the Oregon heat: Another week of toasty temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If I told you it was going to be hot this week, I’m sure you wouldn’t find it surprising at this point. We’ve had plenty of practice recently in Portland. So let’s just get straight to the point, it’s going to be another toasty forecast.
PORTLAND, OR
MIX 106

You Need To See The Latest Doc on Oregon’s Most Famous Hijacker

True crime is one of the hottest genres in streaming right now and it seems every unsolved (or horrific) case is receiving a "limited series" on Netflix. Now, the streaming giant is showcasing one of the most infamous cases of all time that has yet to be solved after over 50 years... the case of D.B. Cooper.
BOISE, ID
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Curving Brick Abode in Laurelhurst

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home on the market in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a historic home in the Laurelhurst neighborhood that overflows with period details. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR
portlandlivingonthecheap.com

2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire

Take a journey to a storybook world at the Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The annual event brings the community together to celebrate Celtic culture, fun and fantasy. Here’s what is in store for this event in August. 2022 Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire. The 7th annual Portland Celtic Fantasy Faire...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Entertainment
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
City
Troutdale, OR
Becca C

5 Places to Visit in Oregon on a Road Trip

This list will get you prepared for places to see and things to do on your Oregon road trip. Let's check them out below:. There are so many amazing things to see and do in Portland. Portland is Oregon’s largest city and so has many different ways to explore!
PORTLAND, OR
930 AM KMPT

This Isn’t Portland, It’s Missoula, Montana

When I saw the photo below showing security inside of a homeless camp, I thought it was a photo from Portland, Oregon. Nope. That's not Portland, it's Missoula, Montana. Check out the photo below of the armed, masked men dressed mostly in dark clothing. Turns out that photo is of the private security firm the City of Missoula is paying to provide roving security of the homeless camp.
ijpr.org

How a ‘little old lady’ nearly gutted Oregon’s growth rules

OPB senior political reporter Jeff Mapes spent more than a year researching, reporting and producing “Growing Oregon,” a six-part podcast and web series looking at the evolution of Oregon’s unique approach to growth and the impact it has on our lives today. Here’s the story behind the story. In Part 1 we visited a time when Oregon’s farms and scenic beauty were under attack. In Part 2, we told the story of how Oregon leaders managed to write the state’s unique and controversial growth limits. In Part 3, we told the story of how unlikely activists pushed Oregon to mandate quality housing for everyone. Part 4 looked at the battle over a proposed freeway, and how its opponents ultimately run. Today we visit some of the opposition to Oregon’s land-use laws, and what happens when Oregonians don’t like what they’re told about what they can do on their own property. Listen to the story here:
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Strings
Person
Bill Monroe
Person
Doc Watson
Person
Roy Acuff
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon triples bag limit for invasive green crabs

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — New Oregon regulations allow recreational crabbers to catch triple the number of invasive green crabs from the state’s bays and inlets. KLCC reports the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission increased the bag limit of European green crab from 10 to 35 per day. It’s...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain
pdxmonthly.com

A New Tiny-Home Village for the Houseless Is Opening Soon in Portland

Getting Portland’s six Safe Rest Villages—intended to provide secure sleeping pods and communal support services for formerly houseless people—up and running has proved to be an agonizingly slow process, with the city regularly blowing past target deadlines thanks to difficulty securing land, environmental concerns and pushback from neighbors.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

3 Dead In Crash On Oregon Coast

LINCOLN CITY, Ore. (AP) – Oregon State Police troopers say three people have died in a crash involving two vehicles on the Oregon Coast. KPTV reports the crash south of Lincoln City happened Monday morning on Highway 101. Oregon State Police confirmed to the news outlet that three people...
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KTVL

Road Trippin': Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Southern Oregon Wilderness Adventures (SOWA) in Shady Cove is the one-stop shop to explore nature's beauty and promises a thrilling ‘adrenaline-fueled time’. The family-owned business is located in the heart of town on Highway 62, between Medford and Crater Lake. “We got so...
SHADY COVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
yamhilladvocate.com

Newberg City Council Funds Construction of Homeless Camp Next to School

This article pertains to plans by Newberg City Council, Providence Hospital and various other nonprofit groups to construct a tiny home village called “Peace Trail Village” on NE Bell Road, next to Veritas School, a private classical Christian school in Newberg, Oregon. This tiny home village is, per the grant funding request documentation, specifically for homeless people suffering from mental health and drug addiction problems. The site of the tiny home village is on land owned by North Valley Friends Church. I believe all residents of Newberg should read this article, because if this tiny home village is created it will drastically change Newberg forever and for always. It will not remain the same kind of town and community it has historically been and residents need to consider if they want Newberg to change so drastically.
NEWBERG, OR
Sandy Post

Hood To Coast traffic coming to Oregon roadways Aug. 26-27

Fundraising relays run into 40th year with Timberline Lodge starting line, Seaside finish.If you have plans for Friday, Aug. 26, to Saturday, Aug. 27, you'll want to factor in how the annual Hood to Coast Relay might impact your travels. Starting at 2:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 20,000 runners and walkers, as well as their supporters in vans and vehicles, will take to Oregon's highways between Mount Hood and Seaside. The race will begin at Timberline Lodge and finish on the sands of Seaside, Oregon, throughout the day Saturday, Aug. 27. While folks make their way west, travelers are...
SEASIDE, OR
Atlas Obscura

There Maybe Could Possibly Be a Treasure Buried Under Portland, Oregon

The archives of the Oregon Historical Society Research Library in Portland house many treasures—but only one honest-to-goodness treasure map. “It is an odd thing,” says research services manager Scott Daniels of manuscript number 2039, a scrap of creased and stained tracing cloth kept in the library’s climate-controlled vault. Unfolded, the document is 6 inches tall and 18 inches wide, covered from edge to edge on one side with long strings of blunt capital letters written in blue pencil, and a crude map sketched in blue and yellow. On the far left, there’s a port with a building topped by a tall spire on its shore. And on the right, there is a barn and two slashes that seem to be gravestones. In black ink, someone has written “MONEY”—highlighting two separate caches of $3,000 each. In February 1862, when the map seems to indicate the treasure was buried, $6,000 would have been a fortune, several years wages for the average worker.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy