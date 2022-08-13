Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
Lee County, Dougherty football teams open season in state rankings
The AJC released its first top 10 football polls of the season Sunday and both Lee County and Dougherty were among the best in their classes. The Trojans of Lee County were listed as the top team last week in the Maxwell Ratings, but in the AJC poll released Sunday, the Trojans came in at No. 2. The AJC rated Hughes of Fairburn as the top team in the class. Hughes finished last season with a 13-2 record and lost in the state championship game to Buford, 21-20. Speaking of Buford, the Wolves are now the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan
AMERICUS – Last Friday’s varsity football scrimmage between Sumter County and Schley County at Alton Shell Stadium was canceled due to bad weather, but the Sumter County High School Athletic Department has come up with a ticket refund plan for those who purchased tickets to the event. According...
Opelika banking on physical play, tradition in move up to Class 7A
Since taking over as head coach of the Opelika Bulldogs, longtime assistant coach Erik Speakman has amassed a record of 36-14 in four seasons. He’s also recorded an impressive 23-1 record in region games, something for which he gives full credit to his players. “Well, first, any coach that...
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: Opelika’s Kaden Cooper electric anywhere on the field for the Bulldogs
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott; Bradyn Joiner, Auburn High. Kaden Cooper could do it all for the Opelika offense if he was...
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Monroe's Janorris Winkfield a rising star
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.
Albany Herald
PHOTOS: Albany State University freshmen induction ceremony
The Freshman Induction Ceremony is one of ASU’s proudest traditions. It is a formal event to welcome our new freshmen into the “Ramily.” The keynote speaker is traditionally a distinguished alum of the campus who is a campus, community, or industry leader. The entire campus community joins together to show our appreciation and love to new Rams for choosing Albany State University.
Opelika-Auburn News
Super 8 Seniors: Auburn High’s Bradyn Joiner is next-level ready
The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott. Bradyn Joiner joined Auburn University’s class of 2023 as Bryan Harsin’s first official offer to the class,...
thecitymenus.com
Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation
Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
wrbl.com
Active night on the way and for the mid-week
Columbus, GA. (WRBL)- We are tracking a more robust storm complex which will bring a threat of storms across this track, ahead of the front. This track has the potential of bringing torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Stay with News 3 for the latest updates. For the rest of the...
44-Year-Old Jerry Walton Dead, In Motor Vehicle Accident In Muscogee County (Muscogee County, GA)
Officials state that they were called to a set of apartments on Boxwood Blvd., off Macon Road behind the Columbus Public Library at 9:54 PM on Saturday; They found the building in flames after a truck crashed into it, according [..]
Neal Pope, a prominent Columbus trial lawyer, dies at 83
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus personal injury attorney with a national reputation for taking on big business and special interests died Thursday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Neal Pope was 83 years old. His wife of 46 years, Virginia, confirmed her husband’s death. A resident of Lee County, Ala., and a native of […]
WTVM
Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
Albany Herald
Sumter County extension agent wins district award
TUCKER — Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District, which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were presented during the 79th annual...
WSFA
Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
Two Auburn commits just missed being on the SI99
Which two Auburn commits just missed the cut to be in the SI99?
WTVM
Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
wrbl.com
Most of Monday will be dry, storms move in tonight
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The break in the heat and humidity is over, we’ll be back to the middle 90s and it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. Most of the day looks to stay dry but a few stray storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Tracking...
WTVM
New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening of a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor,” says Kenneth Franks, an Administrator of the Transportation Investment Act.
Opelika-Auburn News
Breaking: Wreck on I-85 near Cusseta causing northbound traffic to back up toward Opelika
Traffic is currently backed up for more than five miles on I-85 northbound in Alabama, starting past Exit 70 near Cusseta and stretching back toward Opelika. If you're heading to Atlanta right now from the Auburn-Opelika area, you should take a detour such as U.S. Highway 29 before you get on I-85.
Piedmont Columbus Regional hosting hiring fair, has over 150 open nursing positions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Calling all job seekers with medical backgrounds — Piedmont Columbus Regional will soon host a hiring fair for positions at its Midtown campus, Northside campus and the John B. Amos Cancer Center, according to a Piedmont press release. The event will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 3 p.m. to […]
