ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Comments / 1

Related
Albany Herald

Lee County, Dougherty football teams open season in state rankings

The AJC released its first top 10 football polls of the season Sunday and both Lee County and Dougherty were among the best in their classes. The Trojans of Lee County were listed as the top team last week in the Maxwell Ratings, but in the AJC poll released Sunday, the Trojans came in at No. 2. The AJC rated Hughes of Fairburn as the top team in the class. Hughes finished last season with a 13-2 record and lost in the state championship game to Buford, 21-20. Speaking of Buford, the Wolves are now the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
LEE COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lee County, GA
Government
County
Lee County, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Columbus, GA
Government
Lee County, GA
Sports
Columbus, GA
Sports
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Albany Herald

FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Monroe's Janorris Winkfield a rising star

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

PHOTOS: Albany State University freshmen induction ceremony

The Freshman Induction Ceremony is one of ASU’s proudest traditions. It is a formal event to welcome our new freshmen into the “Ramily.” The keynote speaker is traditionally a distinguished alum of the campus who is a campus, community, or industry leader. The entire campus community joins together to show our appreciation and love to new Rams for choosing Albany State University.
ALBANY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Super 8 Seniors: Auburn High’s Bradyn Joiner is next-level ready

The O-A News is running the Super 8 Seniors series in the leadup to the high school football season. Previously: Kyan Maloy, Beauregard; Karmello English, Central-Phenix City; Elijah Whitfield, Lanett; Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott. Bradyn Joiner joined Auburn University’s class of 2023 as Bryan Harsin’s first official offer to the class,...
AUBURN, AL
thecitymenus.com

Family and Date Night Fun in West Point at Purge Nation

Those living in the Chattahoochee Valley can find something to do in downtown West Point for the whole family. Purge Nation recently opened at 719 3rd Avenue with a full restaurant and bar along with axe throwing, virtual reality, and darts! The owners tell us they wanted something in town where everyone could have fun either for a family night, date night, or just to mingle if single.
WEST POINT, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lee
wrbl.com

Active night on the way and for the mid-week

Columbus, GA. (WRBL)- We are tracking a more robust storm complex which will bring a threat of storms across this track, ahead of the front. This track has the potential of bringing torrential rainfall and gusty winds. Stay with News 3 for the latest updates. For the rest of the...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Neal Pope, a prominent Columbus trial lawyer, dies at 83

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A prominent Columbus personal injury attorney with a national reputation for taking on big business and special interests died Thursday in Emory Hospital in Atlanta. Neal Pope was 83 years old. His wife of 46 years, Virginia, confirmed her husband’s death. A resident of Lee County, Ala., and a native of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Parents react to bookbags being banned at Jordan High School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details about the bookbag ban at Jordan High School in Columbus. The decision comes days after a weapon was confiscated from a student on school grounds. Our Ahniaelyah Spraggs spoke with parents who think this decision is excessive. “It’s just unfortunate that we’re...
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Albany Herald

Sumter County extension agent wins district award

TUCKER — Crystal R. Perry of Sumter County was recently awarded the William H. Booth Award for the Southwest District, which recognizes the outstanding work of Georgia extension agents involved in the 4-H program. The Booth Awards, sponsored by Georgia Electric Membership Corp., were presented during the 79th annual...
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WSFA

Married elected officials arrested on multiple warrants in Lee County

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama Senator and Lee County Revenue Commissioner were arrested on multiple misdemeanor warrants, Opelika police confirmed. Ala. State Senator for District 13 Randy Price and his wife, Lee County Revenue Commissioner Oline Price, were arrested on three warrants for large animals running at large. According...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Local church holds community-wide event in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A community-wide event was hosted by Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church for the city to hear about services and resources available to them. Those in attendance were city and county officials, other local churches, and people of all ages. Mount Olive provided free hotdogs and...
SMITHS STATION, AL
wrbl.com

Most of Monday will be dry, storms move in tonight

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The break in the heat and humidity is over, we’ll be back to the middle 90s and it will feel more like the triple digits this afternoon. Most of the day looks to stay dry but a few stray storms are possible this afternoon and evening. Tracking...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

New road infrastructures coming to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several major road projects are in the works for Chattahoochee Valley, including the widening of a congested road in Harris County. “We’re trying to ease as much of the construction delays as possible as we can, with so much work going on in such a small corridor,” says Kenneth Franks, an Administrator of the Transportation Investment Act.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy