Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis
America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
MedicalXpress
Peter Salk, the son of polio vaccine's developer, says the newest US polio case sounds a warning
After a man in Rockland County, New York, became the first patient to contract polio in the United States in nearly a decade, experts such as Dr. Peter Salk—whose late father, Jonas, developed a vaccine for the disease—said the public shouldn't be alarmed but warned that children unvaccinated for polio could be at risk.
contagionlive.com
Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis
The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
CNBC
Dr. Fauci: If you aren't up-to-date on Covid vaccines and boosters, you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
If you aren't up-to-date on your Covid vaccines or booster shots, Dr. Anthony Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those doses now, or prepare for a harsh Covid fall and winter. "If they don't get vaccinated or they don't get boosted, they're going to get into trouble," Fauci,...
Unvaccinated young adult becomes first US polio case in nearly a decade
An unvaccinated young adult from New York recently contracted polio, the first US case in nearly a decade, health officials said Thursday. Officials said the patient, who lives in Rockland county, had developed paralysis. The person developed symptoms a month ago and did not recently travel outside the country, county health officials said.
Biden is 79, vaccinated, and twice boosted. Here's his risk of severe COVID.
The president is fully vaccinated, twice boosted, and generally in good health, which experts say bodes well for his COVID case.
The Weather Channel
Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More
While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water
America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
BBC
US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases
A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
Washington Examiner
CDC grilled after revealing it didn't perform data analysis on COVID-19 vaccine doses
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) is demanding answers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after the agency told a nonprofit group that it never conducted a mandated data mining analysis on reported adverse effects that followed the administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses. The CDC is tasked with performing a...
Medical News Today
Why polio has reemerged, and how to stay safe: Experts advise
In 1952, the United States experienced its largest outbreak of polio with about 20,000 cases. The availability of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) in 1955 eradicated the disease in the U.S. A few weeks ago, however, the New York State Department of Health alerted community members that a person in...
deseret.com
How effective are polio vaccines? And do you need a booster?
The first case of polio in over a decade was confirmed in Rockland County, New York, last week, according to the Deseret News. An epidemiologist and infectious disease expert said that this case was traced back to travel. “This young adult did not report recent travel outside the U.S. so...
‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn
Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Monday it had filed for U.S. authorization for use of its COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose in people who had either received its shots or a different vaccine.
WebMD
Large Study Confirms COVID Vaccines Safe for Pregnant Women
Vaccines against COVID-19 are safe, according to a large new study published today. In fact, pregnant vaccinated women had lower odds of a significant health event, compared with nonpregnant vaccinated women, after both doses of either mRNA vaccination, the researchers reported in the journalThe Lancet Infectious Diseases. This study, done...
Long COVID risk up for unvaccinated children; at-home antibody test shows promise
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.
KIDS・
Nature.com
Misinformation of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine hesitancy
The current study examined various types of misinformation related to the COVID-19 vaccines and their relationships to vaccine hesitancy and refusal. Study 1 asked a sample of full-time working professionals in the US (n"‰="‰505) about possible misinformation they were exposed to related to the COVID-19 vaccines. Study 2 utilized an online survey to examine U.S. college students' (n"‰="‰441) knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines, and its associations with vaccine hesitancy and behavioral intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Analysis of open-ended responses in Study 1 revealed that 57.6% reported being exposed to conspiratorial misinformation such as COVID-19 vaccines are harmful and dangerous. The results of a structural equation modeling analysis for Study 2 supported our hypotheses predicting a negative association between the knowledge level and vaccine hesitancy and between vaccine hesitancy and behavioral intention. Vaccine hesitancy mediated the relationship between the vaccine knowledge and behavioral intention. Findings across these studies suggest exposure to misinformation and believing it as true could increase vaccine hesitancy and reduce behavioral intention to get vaccinated.
Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States
Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
researchgate.net
Psychological Effects and Associated Factors Among Vaccinated and Unvaccinated General Population Against COVID-19 Infection in Bangladesh
The global e�ort to develop herd immunity in the general public against the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing. However, to the best of our knowledge, there have been no studies on how the COVID-19 vaccine a�ects mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. The present study investigated the psychological e�ects and associated factors among vaccinated and unvaccinated general populations against COVID-19 infection in Bangladesh.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong
Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
