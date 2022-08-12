ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Daily Mail

Unvaxxed person from Upstate New York is diagnosed with first case of polio in the US nearly a decade: Patient believed to have contracted virus overseas and suffered severe symptoms including paralysis

America's first polio patient in nearly a decade is an adult in Upstate New York who had refused to get vaccinated against the virus, health chiefs revealed Thursday. The unnamed individual was hospitalized in Rockland County after suffering 'significant' symptoms of the disease including paralysis. It is not clear when...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
contagionlive.com

Longer Interval Between COVID-19 Vaccine Doses May Cut Risk of Myocarditis or Pericarditis

The highest rate of myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination occurred among young men ages 18 to 24 after receiving a second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The risk of myocarditis or pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination may vary by type of vaccine and interval between doses, according to a recent study, which may help inform vaccination programs.
The Weather Channel

Outbreak of Deadly Marburg Virus Disease With 88% Fatality Rate Declared in Ghana: Learn What It Is, Symptoms and More

While the coronavirus may have initiated the worldwide pandemic and kept it in place, it seems as though every month we see a contender trying to usurp its throne. First, we had the Monkeypox virus sending the world into a frenzy in May, and now the WHO just declared another outbreak — the deadly Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).
Daily Mail

New York polio patient, 20, left paralyzed was infected with the same strain detected in London and Jerusalem, researchers say: Virus is confirmed in Rockland County sewage water

America’s first polio patient in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus as was spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say. Testing revealed the Jewish man in his 20s and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — caught type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like that detected in wastewater in the other nations.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC

US doctor issues warning of many undiagnosed polio cases

A health official in New York State has told the BBC there could be hundreds or even thousands of undiagnosed cases of polio there. It follows an announcement last month that an unvaccinated man had been paralysed by the virus in Rockland County, New York. His case has been linked...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Medical News Today

Why polio has reemerged, and how to stay safe: Experts advise

In 1952, the United States experienced its largest outbreak of polio with about 20,000 cases. The availability of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine (IPV) in 1955 eradicated the disease in the U.S. A few weeks ago, however, the New York State Department of Health alerted community members that a person in...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
deseret.com

How effective are polio vaccines? And do you need a booster?

The first case of polio in over a decade was confirmed in Rockland County, New York, last week, according to the Deseret News. An epidemiologist and infectious disease expert said that this case was traced back to travel. “This young adult did not report recent travel outside the U.S. so...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
The Independent

‘Next generation’ Covid booster jab to be offered to adults over 50 from autumn

Adults over 50 and clinically vulnerable people will be offered the first Covid-19 jab to target two strains of the virus, as part of the UK’s autumn booster programme.Health Secretary Steve Barclay has said that Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine, which targets both the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant, will be part of the rollout from early September.People over the age of five who are classed as most at risk from the virus will be eligible, as will their household contacts, NHS frontline and care home staff and carers aged 16 or over.The UK became the first nation to...
WebMD

Large Study Confirms COVID Vaccines Safe for Pregnant Women

Vaccines against COVID-19 are safe, according to a large new study published today. In fact, pregnant vaccinated women had lower odds of a significant health event, compared with nonpregnant vaccinated women, after both doses of either mRNA vaccination, the researchers reported in the journalThe Lancet Infectious Diseases. This study, done...
Nature.com

Misinformation of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine hesitancy

The current study examined various types of misinformation related to the COVID-19 vaccines and their relationships to vaccine hesitancy and refusal. Study 1 asked a sample of full-time working professionals in the US (n"‰="‰505) about possible misinformation they were exposed to related to the COVID-19 vaccines. Study 2 utilized an online survey to examine U.S. college students' (n"‰="‰441) knowledge about COVID-19 vaccines, and its associations with vaccine hesitancy and behavioral intention to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Analysis of open-ended responses in Study 1 revealed that 57.6% reported being exposed to conspiratorial misinformation such as COVID-19 vaccines are harmful and dangerous. The results of a structural equation modeling analysis for Study 2 supported our hypotheses predicting a negative association between the knowledge level and vaccine hesitancy and between vaccine hesitancy and behavioral intention. Vaccine hesitancy mediated the relationship between the vaccine knowledge and behavioral intention. Findings across these studies suggest exposure to misinformation and believing it as true could increase vaccine hesitancy and reduce behavioral intention to get vaccinated.
DogTime

Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States

Veterinarians in Alabama are advising dogs to stay home to curb the spread of canine flu, a highly contagious illness. Spreading at an Alarming Rate “It spreads like wildfire,” Dr. Nicole Martin at Caldwell Mill Animal Clinic told 6WBRC, “What we have been seeing the most of is canine influenza which is something we haven’t really seen […] The post Canine Flu Highly Contagious, Spreading “Like Wildfire” in Southern States appeared first on DogTime.
ALABAMA STATE
researchgate.net

Psychological Effects and Associated Factors Among Vaccinated and Unvaccinated General Population Against COVID-19 Infection in Bangladesh

The global e�ort to develop herd immunity in the general public against the COVID-19 pandemic is currently ongoing. However, to the best of our knowledge, there have been no studies on how the COVID-19 vaccine a�ects mental health in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic in Bangladesh. The present study investigated the psychological e�ects and associated factors among vaccinated and unvaccinated general populations against COVID-19 infection in Bangladesh.
outbreaknewstoday.com

Measles: Local transmission case investigated in Hong Kong

Hong Kong health officials (Centre for Health Protection-CHP) report investigating a local case of measles infection. The case involves a 6-year-old girl who has developed fever and sore throat since August 2 and 3, and developed rash and conjunctivitis on August 5 and 6. She was taken to a private pediatrician on August 3 and to Hong Kong Baptist Hospital (HKBH) on August 5 and 6 for medical attention. She was admitted to HKBH for treatment on August 7. She is in a stable condition and was discharged on August 8.
