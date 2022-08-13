ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton’s comeback salvages 2-2 draw with Leeds

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton erased a two-goal deficit in the second half to salvage a 2-2 draw with Leeds in the Premier League on Saturday.

Kyle Walker-Peters’ shot from a tight angle squeezed under goalkeeper Illan Meslier’s right arm and into the net to equalize in the 81st, nine minutes after substitute Joe Aribo got the comeback started at St. Mary’s.

Rodrigo’s two second-half goals put Leeds on course for back-to-back wins to start its season after barely avoiding relegation in the last campaign.

But Jesse Marsch’s team couldn’t hold the lead in the sweltering heat, and the draw should ease pressure off Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl, whose team was routed 4-1 at Tottenham last weekend.

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford limped off the field favoring his right leg in the 28th minute. The striker missed much of last season with injuries.

Rodrigo tapped in a Jack Harrison cross at the near post in the 46th minute and headed in Pascal Struijk’s flicked header off a corner at the hour mark.

Aribo halved the deficit in the 72nd. The Nigeria midfielder collected Adam Armstrong’s cross, got past charging goalkeeper Meslier and fired it into the net.

Sékou Mara then held off several defenders before feeding Walker-Peters for the tying goal.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FOX Sports

Dybala hits post as Roma wins 1-0 at Salernitana in Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Former Juventus forward Paulo Dybala hit the post but couldn’t score in his Roma debut as José Mourinho’s team opened its Serie A campaign with a 1-0 win at Salernitana on Sunday. Bryan Cristante scored the only goal of the match in the...
SOCCER
BBC

Manchester United Supporters Trust will 'demand answers' from board

Manchester United Supporters Trust says it will "demand answers" from those running the club after a "humiliatingly bad" start to the season. United have lost both of their opening games and currently sit bottom of the Premier League. Manager Erik ten Hag cancelled the players' day off on Sunday following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle - Match Report: Pope saves the day

Everybody knew that the real Premier League season was about to start this Saturday for Newcastle after facing Nottingham Forest to kick the campaign off a week ago. Yes, Forest is now another PL rival, but it’s also a promoted side still struggling to find its footing and with a long road ahead. Brighton, not so much. Both Magpies and Seagulls arrived at this week’s matchday with three points and looking forward to adding three more tokens to their respective tallies with a clash at the Amex. Brighton, playing on home turf for the first time this year, came off defeating Machester United away and, although the Red Devis proved against Brentford (4-0 loss on MD2) that they’re far from a scary team, it was still United at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

