2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming

The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
GonzagaNation.net

J.P. Batista joins Bulldogs' coaching staff

Former Gonzaga basketball standout J.P. Batista is set to return to his alma mater as an assistant coach this fall. He shined as a Bulldog for two seasons from 2004-06, including an All-American honorable mention nod, before enjoying a long professional career overseas. After going undrafted in ...
SPOKANE, WA
The State Journal-Register

This small Illinois high school football program refuses to be defined by its losing streak

Litchfield football has been mired in obscurity for a while, but to hear coach Dan Carlson and his players tell it, its rise already has begun. The Purple Panthers are on a 46-game losing streak. The program's last win came on Oct. 16, 2015, against Hillsboro. Carlson said the program became locked into a cycle of low numbers, freshmen playing on varsity and then leaving the program before they became seniors. Rinse and repeat.
LITCHFIELD, IL
stoughtonnews.com

Football: Nine area games to circle on the calendar

The 2022 high school football season figures to have plenty of exciting matchups. Here are nine area games to circle on the calendar. The old Badger South rivals played a thrilling Week 1 game last year in Stoughton. Oregon rallied to tie the game after being down 14 points, but a Stoughton touchdown with 12 seconds left sealed the deal.
STOUGHTON, WI

