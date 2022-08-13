Read full article on original website
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
2025s Sisley and Haralson each plan two more IU basketball visits, McKenney also coming
The state of Indiana’s top prospects in the class of 2025 both plan to make two more visits to Bloomington in the coming months. 2025 forward Trent Sisley will visit Indiana for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7 his father told The Daily Hoosier, and he’ll make a return visit on Nov. 30 when Indiana hosts North Carolina as part of the Big Ten / ACC Challenge.
J.P. Batista joins Bulldogs' coaching staff
Former Gonzaga basketball standout J.P. Batista is set to return to his alma mater as an assistant coach this fall. He shined as a Bulldog for two seasons from 2004-06, including an All-American honorable mention nod, before enjoying a long professional career overseas. After going undrafted in ...
This small Illinois high school football program refuses to be defined by its losing streak
Litchfield football has been mired in obscurity for a while, but to hear coach Dan Carlson and his players tell it, its rise already has begun. The Purple Panthers are on a 46-game losing streak. The program's last win came on Oct. 16, 2015, against Hillsboro. Carlson said the program became locked into a cycle of low numbers, freshmen playing on varsity and then leaving the program before they became seniors. Rinse and repeat.
All of our 2022 Missouri State, high school football preseason coverage in one place
Football season is here and the Springfield News-Leader has been hard at work with more than 30 preseason previews written between Missouri State and high school programs in the area. The majority of our previews heading into the opening weeks of the seasons have been made exclusive to our subscribers....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stoughtonnews.com
Football: Nine area games to circle on the calendar
The 2022 high school football season figures to have plenty of exciting matchups. Here are nine area games to circle on the calendar. The old Badger South rivals played a thrilling Week 1 game last year in Stoughton. Oregon rallied to tie the game after being down 14 points, but a Stoughton touchdown with 12 seconds left sealed the deal.
Parker St. John is back to lead Lakeland Christian football
LAKELAND, FLORIDA – Lakeland Christian lost almost three dozen seniors to graduation over the course of the past two seasons, but at least the Vikings starting quarterback returns. Last year, the Vikings finished with an impressive 11-1 mark out of Class 3A, Region 2 and their perfect season run ...
Finally ‘the man’ at quarterback, Tualatin’s Jack Wagner all smiles as senior year kicks off
By Dan Brood Jack Wagner is pretty happy these days. That just might be an understatement. The Tualatin High School senior-to-be is finally going to get his chance to be the starting quarterback for the Timberwolves football team — and the talented, athletic, friendly Wagner is ...
Comments / 0