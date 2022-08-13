Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
NBC Sports
Knight and Coyne headline U.S. women’s hockey roster for 2022 Worlds
USA Hockey on Sunday announced the 23-player roster for the 2022 IIHF Women’s World Championship later this month. The team is headlined by four-time Olympic medalist Hilary Knight, who will make her 12th appearance at a women’s world championship (a USA Hockey record), and three-time Olympic medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield, who will compete at her ninth Worlds.
markerzone.com
RANGERS' PROSPECT OPENS THE SCORING AGAINST SWEDEN WITH STRONG INDIVIDUAL EFFORT (VIDEO)
This has been the toughest match for either team, and we are getting our money's worth so far. These two teams are flying high, generating back and forth chances. Brett Berard received a net-side pass on the powerplay, and made a strong move to the cage and buried it past Sweden's stud G Jesper Wallstedt:
US women's hockey coach Wroblewski sidelined by COVID-19
BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — The United States women’s national hockey team, which will feature 18 returning Olympians, took the ice for the first time Sunday to prepare for the world championships without new coach John Wroblewski, who tested positive for COVID-19. Wroblewski tested positive Saturday, USA Hockey spokeswoman Melissa Katz said, and will coach remotely while spending a 10-day stretch in self-isolation. Should he be cleared, Wroblewski would travel separately to join the team in Denmark, where the U.S. opens the 10-nation tournament against Japan on Aug. 25.
Canada tops Finland 6-3, heads to quarters at world junior
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Team captain and Anaheim Ducks prospect Mason McTavish had a goal and two assists Monday, leading Canada to a 6-3 win over Finland in Group A play in the world junior hockey championship. Connor Bedard and Ridly Greig each had a goal and an assist, and Brennan Othmann, Tyson Foerester and William Dufour also scored for Canada (4-0-0), which finished atop Group A. Olen Zellweger had three assists. Joakim Kemell had a goal and an assist and Samuel Helenius and Roby Jarventie also scored for Finland (3-1-0). Canada’s Dylan Garand made 22 saves and Leevi Merilainen stopped 31 of 36 shots for the Finns.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
markerzone.com
BRENNAN OTHMANN GETS REVENGE AND LEVELS CZECHIA'S DAVID JIRICEK (VIDEO)
New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann crushed Czechia's David Jiricek with a heavy hit in the third period of Saturday's match. Jiricek, sixth-overall pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, was on an island in this match, as Canada just dominated the Czechs. He never saw Othmann coming on this one:
A Guide to Crossing Canada in the Most Luxurious Way Possible — By Train
The Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway played a vital role in Canadian tourism in the early 1900s but, despite the fact that the train network in Canada still spans from coast to coast, it doesn’t get the attention it deserves; travelers tend to drive or fly across the country, bypassing the old-world luxury — and sustainability — that traveling by rail affords.
markerzone.com
RECAP: SWITZERLAND DEFEATS AUSTRIA WITH LATE THIRD PERIOD FIVE-MINUTE POWERPLAY
Major implications sat in the balance of Switzerland vs. Austria, as the winner advances to the quarterfinal to face the winner of Canada vs. Finland, and the loser goes home. Neither team has won a game this tournament, and together they have been outscored 30-7. Even so, only one advances and going into the match my money was on Team Switzerland.
NHL
Gaudreau talks life since joining Blue Jackets in sit-down with NHL.com
VOORHEES, N.J. -- Johnny Gaudreau finally has been enjoying some quiet time. He's been able to visit with family and friends in his native New Jersey and played the Checking for Charity hockey tournament last weekend. It's been a welcome respite from the whirlwind of changes that had been going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Canucks give goaltender Michael DiPietro permission to seek trade
The Vancouver Canucks recently gave young netminder Michael DiPietro and his agent Darren Ferris permission to seek a trade, and Rick Dhaliwal of CHEK TV reports that one source believes that there is interest and a deal that “could make sense” for the Canucks. DiPietro, 23, was a...
markerzone.com
LOGAN COOLEY CALLED COWARDLY BY MEMBER OF TEAM SWEDEN; 'I'LL GET TO SMACK HIM LATER'
It seems Logan Cooley, Team USA star at the World Juniors and a recent 3rd overall pick by Arizona, has ticked off members of Team Sweden. Before Sunday's game between the two teams, Cooley was asked about taking on Team Sweden. "They're a really skilled team that can score goals,...
CBS Sports
IIHF World Junior Championship 2022: Schedule, stream, how to watch, scores, highlights
The 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship is here and will run through Aug. 20. All of the tournament's games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton. The IIHF World Junior Championship was originally slated to take place from Dec. 26, 2021 until Jan. 5, 2022 in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta. It even began with several games being played. However, the tournament was eventually postponed on Dec. 29, 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Comments / 0