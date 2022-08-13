Read full article on original website
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason tilt with the Chicago Bears is officially in the books. Things went about as well as you could possibly hope for if you’re the Chiefs, outside of winning the exhibition match. The game started off hot with the starting defense forcing a quick three-and-out of Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense. The starting offense matched that energy, with Patrick Mahomes and company moving down the field with ease on an 11-play scoring drive. The rookies on both offense and defense seem to be getting settled in, with the game featuring some big performances from a handful of young players. The team also managed to escape the game with just a few injuries, with Blake Bell and Derrick Gore exiting the game early.
Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears
The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Roster Cuts
NFL teams have until tomorrow to trim their rosters down to 85 players, so the Kansas City Chiefs decided to get a head start with some of their cuts today. But there was one notable cut among the four they released. On Monday, the Chiefs announced the release of wide...
Patrick Mahomes reveals Kansas City Chiefs’ target distribution gameplan without Tyreek Hill in 2022
What the Kansas City Chiefs did this offseason by trading away one of the top receivers in the NFL by
SkySports
NFL preseason: Deshaun Watson has underwhelming debut for Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson had an underwhelming debut for his new team as the Cleveland Browns defeated the host Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13 on Friday night. Watson, who issued a public apology to the women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment in an interview that was aired prior to the game, completed just one of five passes for seven yards.
NFL・
Patrick Mahomes throws TD pass as Chiefs face Bears
Patrick Mahomes expected to play one series Saturday against the Chicago Bears. The great quarterback made it count and showed everyone he is in midseason form. Mahomes was 6-for-7 for 60 yards and a touchdown pass to Blake Bell, the Belldozer. He shredded the Chicago defense with ease and found...
Colts vs. Bills: Best photos from preseason Week 1
Here’s a look at some of the best photos from a preseason Week 1 game between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills — a game the Colts lost, 27-24.
Brittany Mahomes Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' First TD Pass Of 2022 Preseason
The Chiefs' 2022 preseason opener is officially underway; Patrick Mahomes' day is already done. The sixth-year NFL quarterback led the Chiefs on an easy-looking touchdown drive on their opening possession. It ended when Mahomes found tight end Blake Bell on a checkdown for a five-yard touchdown. It's just the preseason,...
Updated Colts 53-man roster projection after preseason Week 1
The Indianapolis Colts got through their first week of the preseason and while they couldn’t come away with a road victory over the Buffalo Bills, they inched one step closer to reducing the roster to 53 players. The first five cuts are set to come before the end of...
Report: Texans to cut receiver Chad Beebe
The Houston Texans have to cut from 90 players to 85 players by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 16, and the club is already getting a headstart. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are releasing former Minnesota Vikings receiver Chad Beebe. Beebe was part...
Fantasy football: Where to draft Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs
Wide receiver Stefon Diggs hit the NFL as a near-instant sensation as a 5th-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and he topped 1,000 yards in his final 2 years in Minnesota. However, when he was traded before the 2020 season to the Buffalo Bills for their 1st-round pick...
WATCH: Texans DB Tremon Smith intercepts Saints QB Ian Book in preseason
The Houston Texans have been preaching takeaways under new coach Lovie Smith, and they were able to find their first blessing, even if it was in a preseason game. With 3:03 to go in the first quarter, defensive back Tremon Smith picked off second-year quarterback Ian Book on a deflection. Smith returned the pick for 12 yards up to the Saints’ 34-yard line.
