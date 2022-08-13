ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022

Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' preseason Week 1 loss to Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 1 preseason tilt with the Chicago Bears is officially in the books. Things went about as well as you could possibly hope for if you’re the Chiefs, outside of winning the exhibition match. The game started off hot with the starting defense forcing a quick three-and-out of Justin Fields and the Bears’ offense. The starting offense matched that energy, with Patrick Mahomes and company moving down the field with ease on an 11-play scoring drive. The rookies on both offense and defense seem to be getting settled in, with the game featuring some big performances from a handful of young players. The team also managed to escape the game with just a few injuries, with Blake Bell and Derrick Gore exiting the game early.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears

The Kansas City Chiefs did not necessarily have their way on offense in the preseason road matchup against the Chicago Bears, as they tallied for 14 points and 205 total yards. At the least, Justin Watson shined with a promising performance in his first in-game action with the reigning AFC West champions. Watson was targeted […] The post Patrick Mahomes shares strong words on a Chiefs WR after preseason matchup vs. Bears appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Notable Roster Cuts

NFL teams have until tomorrow to trim their rosters down to 85 players, so the Kansas City Chiefs decided to get a head start with some of their cuts today. But there was one notable cut among the four they released. On Monday, the Chiefs announced the release of wide...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chicago, IL
SkySports

NFL preseason: Deshaun Watson has underwhelming debut for Cleveland Browns

Quarterback Deshaun Watson had an underwhelming debut for his new team as the Cleveland Browns defeated the host Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13 on Friday night. Watson, who issued a public apology to the women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment in an interview that was aired prior to the game, completed just one of five passes for seven yards.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Texans to cut receiver Chad Beebe

The Houston Texans have to cut from 90 players to 85 players by 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Aug. 16, and the club is already getting a headstart. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans are releasing former Minnesota Vikings receiver Chad Beebe. Beebe was part...
HOUSTON, TX
