Ole Miss added a new punter last week, and head coach Lane Kiffin says they did not exactly recruit the young man the traditional way. The Rebels added former Nevada punter Charlie Pollock to their roster on Thursday. After Pollock got some work during Saturday’s scrimmage, Kiffin was asked by a reporter if he had any information on the newcomer. He claimed he doesn’t know a whole lot about Pollock because Ole Miss found him when “he was at the frat house.”

OXFORD, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO