The AJC released its first top 10 football polls of the season Sunday and both Lee County and Dougherty were among the best in their classes. The Trojans of Lee County were listed as the top team last week in the Maxwell Ratings, but in the AJC poll released Sunday, the Trojans came in at No. 2. The AJC rated Hughes of Fairburn as the top team in the class. Hughes finished last season with a 13-2 record and lost in the state championship game to Buford, 21-20. Speaking of Buford, the Wolves are now the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO