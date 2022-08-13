Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Lee County, Dougherty football teams open season in state rankings
The AJC released its first top 10 football polls of the season Sunday and both Lee County and Dougherty were among the best in their classes. The Trojans of Lee County were listed as the top team last week in the Maxwell Ratings, but in the AJC poll released Sunday, the Trojans came in at No. 2. The AJC rated Hughes of Fairburn as the top team in the class. Hughes finished last season with a 13-2 record and lost in the state championship game to Buford, 21-20. Speaking of Buford, the Wolves are now the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County High School Athletic Department presents ticket refund plan
AMERICUS – Last Friday’s varsity football scrimmage between Sumter County and Schley County at Alton Shell Stadium was canceled due to bad weather, but the Sumter County High School Athletic Department has come up with a ticket refund plan for those who purchased tickets to the event. According...
Albany Herald
Large fan turnout for Albany State football's first scrimmage
ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams football team held its first scrimmage of the year at the ASU Coliseum Sunday evening in front of a surprisingly large crowd as several hundred students and fans showed up to watch the Rams. "It almost looked like a home football game,"...
Tifton, August 15 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
The Valdosta High School softball team will have a game with Tift County High School on August 15, 2022, 14:00:00. Want more high school Softball🥎 info? Follow High School Softball PRO@Newsbreak!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Deerfield-Windsor's Boles Middleton excels in three sports
ALBANY — Deerfield-Windsor head football coach Jake McCrae is really high on his senior class this season and one reason why is senior Boles Middleton.
Albany Herald
Deerfield-Windsor football ready to compete in GIAA
ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will open the regular football season Friday night at home against the Westfield School of Perry. The Knights are looking to improve on last year’s 3-7 season in head coach Jake McCrae’s third season at DWS. Westfield is coming off an 8-3 season in the GISA last year.
Albany Herald
FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Monroe's Janorris Winkfield a rising star
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.
wfxl.com
Turner County rest area scheduled to close Wednesday
A Turner County rest area is scheduled to close this week for paving work. Interstate 75 South rest area #9 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, August 17 for interstate paving in the area. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the rest area is expected to close at 7:30 am.
Albany State University Summer Success Academy flourishes
ALBANY — This summer, Albany State University welcomed 40 freshmen on campus as part of the fourth Summer Success Academy cohort, a 30% increase from the previous year. The program has also seen a nearly 1,000% increase in male participation over the last two years, from two participants in 2020 to 19 participants this summer.
Georgia Southwestern set to launch executive business program
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will launch an Executive Master of Business Administration in spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations, leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase, school officials said.
WALB 10
Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident
Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
southgatv.com
Albany’s latest push to portal winners
ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
Montezuma native and actress set to hit the stage for the first time in Central Georgia
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — At a young age, the acting bug bit Trameca Williamson. Her mom's death put not only her dreams but also her life on hold. Now, the Montezuma native is following her passion of acting. "The first time I saw Whitney Houston on The Bodyguard I...
Back to school: Dougherty School System starts classes on Monday
ALBANY — Monday is the big day for kids in Dougherty County, with 13,000 students and 3,200 staff returning for the opening of school as the Dougherty County School System returns, as nearly as possible, to the new “normal” in education. “We’re looking forward to a great...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church moving forward after damage in Wednesday storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of Bethel AME Church in Albany say they’ll likely find out next week if their historic church can be saved. Many people at the church told WALB News 10 on Friday that they’ve been members all their life. And seeing the damage from Wednesday’s storm was a devastating blow.
wdhn.com
Early County High School students taken to jail following fight at school
EARLY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Thursday afternoon fight at Early County High School landed 13 students in jail, according to Early County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Brown. The fight broke out around 1:20 p.m. Staff immediately stepped in and called law enforcement. The school was on lockdown until...
Off to College: Albany State University welcomes 6,000 students to campus
ALBANY — Albany State University is welcoming more than 6,000 students back to campus this week. The university’s 11 residence halls for campus housing are expected to be at capacity with approximately 2,400 students living on both the East and West Campuses.
AccessAtlanta
Snag your Georgia National Fair tickets for $10 during two-day sale
Mark your calendar for October! The Georgia National Fair is coming, and they’re having a flash sale on gate admission tickets starting on Aug. 15. That’s right — just $10 each! But you better act fast because prices will go up on Aug. 17. This October 6-16,...
WALB 10
Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel African American Methodist, a historic Albany church, gathered for the first time Sunday after sustaining substantial damages. On Wednesday, strong storms collapsed part of the roof and shattered many windows. “On Oglethorpe, I could see that there was a big giant space in the roof....
Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia
ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...
Comments / 1