ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Albany Herald

Lee County, Dougherty football teams open season in state rankings

The AJC released its first top 10 football polls of the season Sunday and both Lee County and Dougherty were among the best in their classes. The Trojans of Lee County were listed as the top team last week in the Maxwell Ratings, but in the AJC poll released Sunday, the Trojans came in at No. 2. The AJC rated Hughes of Fairburn as the top team in the class. Hughes finished last season with a 13-2 record and lost in the state championship game to Buford, 21-20. Speaking of Buford, the Wolves are now the top-ranked team in Class AAAAAAA.
LEE COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Large fan turnout for Albany State football's first scrimmage

ALBANY — The Albany State Golden Rams football team held its first scrimmage of the year at the ASU Coliseum Sunday evening in front of a surprisingly large crowd as several hundred students and fans showed up to watch the Rams. "It almost looked like a home football game,"...
ALBANY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Junior Varsity#American Football#Sports#The Lee County Trojans#Warner Robins#Carver Columbus
Albany Herald

Deerfield-Windsor football ready to compete in GIAA

ALBANY — The Deerfield-Windsor Knights will open the regular football season Friday night at home against the Westfield School of Perry. The Knights are looking to improve on last year’s 3-7 season in head coach Jake McCrae’s third season at DWS. Westfield is coming off an 8-3 season in the GISA last year.
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

FANTASTIC FIFTEEN: Monroe's Janorris Winkfield a rising star

ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes will open their regular season Thursday night at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County and the Green and Gold faithful will be looking to improve on last year’s season. One of those who could play a big part for Monroe is junior Janorris Winkfield.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Turner County rest area scheduled to close Wednesday

A Turner County rest area is scheduled to close this week for paving work. Interstate 75 South rest area #9 is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, August 17 for interstate paving in the area. The Georgia Department of Transportation says the rest area is expected to close at 7:30 am.
TURNER COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany State University Summer Success Academy flourishes

ALBANY — This summer, Albany State University welcomed 40 freshmen on campus as part of the fourth Summer Success Academy cohort, a 30% increase from the previous year. The program has also seen a nearly 1,000% increase in male participation over the last two years, from two participants in 2020 to 19 participants this summer.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia Southwestern set to launch executive business program

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will launch an Executive Master of Business Administration in spring 2023. The 12-month, cohort-based program is designed specifically to prepare mid- to upper-level executives for increasingly advanced management roles within their current or future organizations, leading to career advancement, personal growth and salary increase, school officials said.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Worth Co. Schools addresses safety concerns following incident

Sylvester, Ga. (WALB) - After receiving several messages from parents with concerns about an incident, Worth County superintendent addressed the concerns. Nehemiah Cummings, superintendent of Worth County Schools, said the original incident happened Wednesday afternoon at Worth County High School. After students were arguing, he said one student thought he...
WORTH COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

Albany’s latest push to portal winners

ALBANY, GA- On Thursday, Utility Board Member Brenda Battle drew July’s 10 Push to Portal winners during the Albany Utility Board meeting. The Push to Portal initiative offers Albany Utility customers the opportunity to win $100 in the form of a credit to their account, a gift card, or a check. Customers who pay their bill on time and through the online portal are entered into the drawing the following month.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bethel AME Church moving forward after damage in Wednesday storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Members of Bethel AME Church in Albany say they’ll likely find out next week if their historic church can be saved. Many people at the church told WALB News 10 on Friday that they’ve been members all their life. And seeing the damage from Wednesday’s storm was a devastating blow.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Bethel AME Church holds first service since damaging storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Bethel African American Methodist, a historic Albany church, gathered for the first time Sunday after sustaining substantial damages. On Wednesday, strong storms collapsed part of the roof and shattered many windows. “On Oglethorpe, I could see that there was a big giant space in the roof....
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Milan Patel's fate is tied into southwest Georgia

ALBANY — Of all things, businessman Milan Patel has found a measure of inspiration in his career from a song by punk rock band Green Day. The song? “Boulevard of Broken Dreams.”. “That was my life,” Patel, who with long-time business partner Umong Patel (no relation) and other...

Comments / 0

Community Policy