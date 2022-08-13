Read full article on original website
Here's how the Lynx can clinch a spot in the WNBA Playoffs
The Lynx's quest for a 12th straight playoff appearance has come down to the final day of the season.
Mercury to play Las Vegas Aces in the 1st round of playoffs following loss against Sky
Corrections & Clarifications: In an earlier version of this article, Phoenix Mercury player Kaela Davis was misidentified in a photo caption. Through all the twists and turns of the season, from playing without center Brittney Griner all season to losing star guards Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith in the midst of a playoff push, the Phoenix Mercury edged its way into the postseason. ...
CBS Sports
2022 WNBA playoffs: Aces secure No. 1 seed after Chelsea Gray pours in career-high 33 points in win over Storm
With just over a minute to play on Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces were clinging to a 3-point lead over the Seattle Storm. As the Storm took the ball out under the basket, Breanna Stewart appeared to have broken free for an easy layup. Instead, A'ja Wilson recovered just in time to come up with an amazing rejection that started a fastbreak. Down on the other end, Chelsea Gray found Kelsey Plum for a dagger 3-pointer.
