With just over a minute to play on Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces were clinging to a 3-point lead over the Seattle Storm. As the Storm took the ball out under the basket, Breanna Stewart appeared to have broken free for an easy layup. Instead, A'ja Wilson recovered just in time to come up with an amazing rejection that started a fastbreak. Down on the other end, Chelsea Gray found Kelsey Plum for a dagger 3-pointer.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO