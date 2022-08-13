ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

nwestiowa.com

S-O football coach McCarty back home

SIBLEY—There’s no place like home, at least to Mike McCarty, the new Sibley-Ocheyedan head football coach. The incoming gridiron leader spent time as a player on the Sibley High School field before graduating in 1983. He experienced a time of success for the football program as a member of the state runner-up team of 1982.
SIBLEY, IA
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls Squirrels claim Class ‘A’ Amateur crown

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – Back on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flying Squirrels would defeat the Renner Monarchs by a score of 6-1. The win would send the Squirrels into the championship, while the loss sent Renner into a semi finals matchup with the Brookings Cubs. The Cubs would defeat Renner yesterday by a final of […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
South Dakota State
B102.7

Opening Act Announced for Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls

The 2022 Sanford International is right around the corner and one of the cool events surrounding this year's golf tournament is an awesome concert featuring Sam Hunt. Now, the Sanford International folks have announced who the opening act will be for Sam Hunt's concert at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business

Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
KELOLAND TV

Turner County Fair starts Monday

TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest county fairs will be back up and running, starting Monday, in Parker, South Dakota. From 4-H activities and livestock to rides and races, the Turner County Fair has it all packed into just four days. This year, there...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
Josh Morton
KELOLAND TV

Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
TURNER COUNTY, SD
siouxfalls.business

On track and reaching milestones, take an up-close look at progress for Cherapa Place

This paid piece is sponsored by Journey Group. Few views in Sioux Falls compare to this. The 10th floor of The Bancorp building is now accessible – granted, through a construction elevator followed by scaffolding – but it’s enough to give developer Jeff Scherschligt of Pendar Properties the best look yet at the project helping to transform the former rail yard in downtown Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Did You Know? Terrace Park in Sioux Falls Once Had Lions, Yes, Real Lions

Here's an interesting historical note for the Sioux Empire: some longtime residents of Sioux Falls may remember that lions once lived at Terrace Park. Before there was a Great Plains Zoo, Sioux Falls had a couple of small zoos with a handful of exotic animals. And in the 1950s and 1960s, the city's two most famous lions, Leo and Lena, needed a place to stay warm in the cold winter since the zoos only had outdoor enclosures.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Road construction updates in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With many different road construction projects taking place throughout Sioux Falls, many are wondering when they will be wrapping up. Brad Ludens is a principal engineer for these projects and says many factors contribute to project timelines. “Every year when we’re looking at our...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

South Dakotan jailed for unlawful betting

LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on a Lyon County warrant for unlawful betting — winnings less than $200. The arrest of Swadeep Mishra stemmed from an incident on Friday, July 29, at Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort near Larchwood, according to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
LARCHWOOD, IA
B102.7

These Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed For Marathon on August 28

Running enthusiasts are ready to lace up for the Sioux Falls Marathon on August 28, 2022. It will once again feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. Runners from all over the nation will arrive to compete through downtown Sioux Falls, along one of the country's finest bike trails, and into the historic district.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KLEM

Love’s Travel Stop Opening Soon

A new business is preparing to open in Le Mars. Love’s Travel Stops is a national brand, with some 340 locations nationwide. Jason Mains is the General Manager of the Le Mars site. Mains says the site, across from the Wells’ Blue Bunny headquarters off US 75, will be...
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Brookings hires from California, New York for city jobs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings found two new key public employees in California and New York. The city hired Michael Drake from Gardiner, New York, as its new police chief and John Thomson of Clovis, California, as its new director of public works. How did the city ensure...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
B102.7

2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!

The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

