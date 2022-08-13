Blackstone River Revival ZAP 50 Celebration with River Bend East Songwriters A Celebration of Music & the Environment at Slater Mill

Read full article on original website
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Multiple Towns Battle Brush Fire in Quaddick State Forest on High Fire Danger DayQuiet Corner AlertsThompson, CT
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival
You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
Discover Bristol’s Beautiful Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium
Just a short drive from the SouthCoast is a perfect family day trip adventure for those who love exploring both land and sea. The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol is a hidden gem in Rhode Island that offers self-guided exploration of their 28-acre wildlife refuge as well as family programs and birding classes throughout the year.
Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]
It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Place to Eat Is At This Rhode Island Staple
Guy Fieri is one of the world’s most recognizable and influential culinary experts. The guy with the crazy hair has built a career around food and seeking out the best spots in the country. Getting a stamp of approval from Fieri is like a golden ticket for restaurant owners.
Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed
Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
This Westport Bakery’s Kool-Aid Pickles Have Been Been a Sweet Seller
If you have yet to marinate your pickles in Kool-Aid, you're missing out, my friends. There's a quaint Westport bakery that's been owned and operated by Karen Smith since 1981. Baked goods such as muffins, danish, turnovers, cakes and pies are the signature sellers, but one new item has been flying off the shelf like hot cakes.
Reading with Robin hosts 3 authors of The Lost Summers of Newport
WPRI’s The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin bring the biggest book club to the smallest state with The Lost Summers of Newport. Reading With Robin and The Rhode Show present the state’s biggest book club featuring a conversation with authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White about their new novel The Lost Summers of Newport on Wednesday, August 24th from 7-9PM. The event will be held at The Greenwich Odeum, located at 59 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
A National Historic Landmark Coming Back to Life in Newport
Piece by piece, the drive to restore the work of a famous fading piece of art in a fabled Newport church is reaching new heights. Literally. Designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012, the Newport Congregational Church contains the only extant example of artist John La Farge’s church decoration in the country. The church ceased operation about 10 years ago; the last pastor, Mary Beth Hayes, held services until 2012 and the pews were removed in 2019. The edifice coalesced as a home to offices and studios in 2020 during COVID. La Farge’s work and the church’s condition deteriorated over a long period of time but is now the object of painstaking research, fundraising and restoration under the auspices of the La Farge Restoration Fund.
Anawan Brewing Company announces they will not reopen after devastating February fire
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts brewery that burned down in February announced Saturday they will not be reopening their doors. “Although an extremely hard one, we have made the difficult decision to not rebuild,” Anawan Brewing Company wrote in a social media post. “The reasoning behind my...
On the Rhode: Summer at Ocean House
Ocean House is Rhode Island’s only five-diamond resort. This luxury resort is located right on the water in Westerly, serving up spectacular views and memory-making opportunities for anyone’s summer stay. Ashley Erling went to the resort on Friday morning to check out the events and activities to enjoy...
Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?
Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
Woman gets married at historic carousel after helping to restore it
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A local couple got married at the historic Crescent Park Looff Carousel in East Providence on Sunday morning. Mike and Janet Adams celebrated their day riding the horses with their children and grandchildren. Janet told NBC 10 News she helped to restore the carousel,...
Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant
You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery
FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
Search paused for missing swimmer off Martha’s Vineyard
The Coast Guard says the search is focused around Edgartown in the vicinity of Jaws Bridge.
Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
Tiago Lee Resendes
Gary and Amanda Resendes of Riverside are proud to announce the birth of their Son, Tiago Lee Resendes. He was born on June 8, 2022, at 8:00 am. He weighed 6 pound, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. He was greeted at home by big sister, Nelia, age 6. Maternal grandparents are John and Cathleen Medina of Riverside. Paternal grandparents are Carlos and Maria Resendes of East Providence. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Shirley Petit of Ocean Gate, New Jersey.
Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County
(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
