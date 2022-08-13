ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawtucket, RI

Blackstone River Revival ZAP 50 Celebration with River Bend East Songwriters A Celebration of Music & the Environment at Slater Mill

reportertoday.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dianna Carney

Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern Festival

You're invited to the Festival of Illumination atSouthwick's Zoo. (MENDON, MA) Southwick's Zoo has announced they will be hosting the 2nd Annual Festival of Illumination beginning in early September 2022 the family-friendly event is expected to be open until January 1, 2023. "The four month long premier Chinese Lantern Festival is presented in partnership with the award-winning Zigong Lantern Group and is the largest of its kind hosted in New England." states a blog post on the festival's website.
MENDON, MA
FUN 107

Discover Bristol’s Beautiful Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium

Just a short drive from the SouthCoast is a perfect family day trip adventure for those who love exploring both land and sea. The Audubon Nature Center and Aquarium in Bristol is a hidden gem in Rhode Island that offers self-guided exploration of their 28-acre wildlife refuge as well as family programs and birding classes throughout the year.
BRISTOL, RI
FUN 107

Life’s a Beach for This Rhode Island Camel [VIDEO]

It was a sight you had to see to believe as a camel was caught taking a stroll down the shoreline of a beach over the weekend. Erin Thorkilsen had herself a beach day Aug. 13 at Moonstone Beach in Wakefield, Rhode Island, when the strangest animal walked right in front of her. Of all things to see at a beach, a camel would be the last you'd expect.
WAKEFIELD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WaterFire lighting celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — WaterFire returned for a full lighting on Saturday night with crowds expected to be their largest of the season. For the second year in a row, WaterFire and The Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) are celebrating Rhode Island’s communities of color with a full lightning. Saturday night’s event was described by organizers […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawtucket, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Entertainment
1420 WBSM

Providence’s Dunkin’ Donuts Center to Be Renamed

Multiple media reports indicate the Dunkin' Donuts Center in nearby Providence, Rhode Island will soon be known as something else. As we reported earlier this year, Dunkin's contract for naming rights to the 13,000-seat arena expired in April, but the company's name remains in place until a new sponsor is announced, probably in September.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Reading with Robin hosts 3 authors of The Lost Summers of Newport

WPRI’s The Rhode Show and Reading With Robin bring the biggest book club to the smallest state with The Lost Summers of Newport. Reading With Robin and The Rhode Show present the state’s biggest book club featuring a conversation with authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, and Karen White about their new novel The Lost Summers of Newport on Wednesday, August 24th from 7-9PM. The event will be held at The Greenwich Odeum, located at 59 Main Street, East Greenwich, RI 02818.
NEWPORT, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Seeger
Person
Steve Smith
independentri.com

Local author takes on untold story about slave trade in RI

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Christian McBurney’s new book, “Dark Voyage: An American Privateer’s War on Britain’s African Slave Trade,” opens a potentially untold story about Rhode Island’s episode in the African slave trade during the Revolutionary War. As McBurney tells it, he was...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
newportthisweek.com

A National Historic Landmark Coming Back to Life in Newport

Piece by piece, the drive to restore the work of a famous fading piece of art in a fabled Newport church is reaching new heights. Literally. Designated a National Historic Landmark by the U.S. Department of the Interior in 2012, the Newport Congregational Church contains the only extant example of artist John La Farge’s church decoration in the country. The church ceased operation about 10 years ago; the last pastor, Mary Beth Hayes, held services until 2012 and the pews were removed in 2019. The edifice coalesced as a home to offices and studios in 2020 during COVID. La Farge’s work and the church’s condition deteriorated over a long period of time but is now the object of painstaking research, fundraising and restoration under the auspices of the La Farge Restoration Fund.
NEWPORT, RI
WPRI

On the Rhode: Summer at Ocean House

Ocean House is Rhode Island’s only five-diamond resort. This luxury resort is located right on the water in Westerly, serving up spectacular views and memory-making opportunities for anyone’s summer stay. Ashley Erling went to the resort on Friday morning to check out the events and activities to enjoy...
WESTERLY, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Music Group#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Zap#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Partington Sweeney#River Bend East Founder
WNAW 94.7

Do You Remember These 10 Massachusetts Retailers?

Nostalgia can be an amazing thing. I could probably tell you the difference in smell between Caldor and Bradlees. Probably not, because all cigarette smoke smells the same 😂😂. It's funny to walk down memory lane, though!. DO YOU REMEMBER THESE 10 MASSACHUSETTS RETAILERS?. 1. HQ (Home Quarters...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Mr. 401? Pitbull Charms at Providence Restaurant

You don't see this every day. Pitbull stopped by popular Rhode Island spot Public Kitchen & Bar on Aug. 10. Christopher Moore, featured in the picture with Pitbull, confirms the artist spent over five hours in a private room at the Providence restaurant and dipped into the main dining area a few times.
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Man Sentenced for Violent Fall River Robbery

FALL RIVER — A 59-year-old Tiverton, Rhode Island man will spend at least five years in state prison after he committed a Fall River convenience store robbery while on probation for a previous robbery. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Randy Audet was sentenced to serve five to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WPRI 12 News

Scarborough South to end beach amenities on weekdays

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) says Scarborough South State Beach will follow off-season operations starting on Monday. Off-season operations include closing beach amenities on weekdays, according to the DEM. Concessions will be available on weekends, but swimming will be restricted to Scarborough North. The weekday closure of Scarborough […]
NARRAGANSETT, RI
reportertoday.com

Tiago Lee Resendes

Gary and Amanda Resendes of Riverside are proud to announce the birth of their Son, Tiago Lee Resendes. He was born on June 8, 2022, at 8:00 am. He weighed 6 pound, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. He was greeted at home by big sister, Nelia, age 6. Maternal grandparents are John and Cathleen Medina of Riverside. Paternal grandparents are Carlos and Maria Resendes of East Providence. Great-grandparents are Joseph and Shirley Petit of Ocean Gate, New Jersey.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Extreme drought effects residents, landscapers in Bristol County

(WJAR) — The grass is being watered on the greens and tees at Touisset Country Club in Swansea thanks to a well sprinkler system, but other parts of the course are not doing as well under extreme drought conditions. Swansea is one of many towns in Southern New England...
SWANSEA, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy