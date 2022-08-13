Anyone who even mildly bets the NFL preseason -- and yes, there is value to be had and my head might explode if I have to endure another discussion about its merits -- is well aware of the unexpected scoring that has occurred so far. Of the first 17 preseason games this month, 14 have cashed the over. I asked a professional bettor who heavily attacks the preseason market, and he definitely plans to adjust accordingly. However, one oddsmaker told me that he will not adjust his numbers, given such a small sample. However, he does anticipate higher totals this week, given starters are expected to play longer than they will at any other point this preseason.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO