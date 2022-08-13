Read full article on original website
Personality part of Baker Mayfield's edge over Sam Darnold in Carolina Panthers' QB competition
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- So far, the Carolina Panthers have gotten the filtered version of quarterback Baker Mayfield in terms of trash talking in practice and supplying bulletin board material in interviews. He has been almost ... well, Sam Darnold-like, laid back with his answers and antics, as he and Darnold battle for the starting job that is close to being Mayfield's.
Matt Corral pinpoints major Panthers issue in rookie’s rough preseason debut vs. Commanders
Apart from the actual experience of finally appearing in his first real experience of playing in a competitive NFL game, Carolina Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral had little to write home about in his preseason debut last Saturday against the Washington Commanders on the road. The Panthers did win that contest, 23-21, but from a production standpoint, it was a rather forgettable game for Corral, who went just 1 of 9 for 11 passing yards. He also got sacked once for zero yardage loss.
Trio of Former Mississippi State Football Stars Making Waves as Rookies in NFL Preseason
A group of rookie Bulldogs are quickly becoming players to watch as the 2022 NFL season approaches.
NFL preseason Week 1 betting takeaways: Bad news, Bears; Ravens a cover machine
Anyone who even mildly bets the NFL preseason -- and yes, there is value to be had and my head might explode if I have to endure another discussion about its merits -- is well aware of the unexpected scoring that has occurred so far. Of the first 17 preseason games this month, 14 have cashed the over. I asked a professional bettor who heavily attacks the preseason market, and he definitely plans to adjust accordingly. However, one oddsmaker told me that he will not adjust his numbers, given such a small sample. However, he does anticipate higher totals this week, given starters are expected to play longer than they will at any other point this preseason.
