Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Related
When South Dakota Was Home To The Packers, Chiefs And Cowboys
Yes, there was a day when, right here in South Dakota, you cold enjoy a game that featured the Packers, the Chiefs, maybe the Cowboys. No, no, no, I'm not talking about heading out to the gridiron, the football field. We're talking the national past time here. We're talking baseball.
Opening Act Announced for Sam Hunt Concert in Sioux Falls
The 2022 Sanford International is right around the corner and one of the cool events surrounding this year's golf tournament is an awesome concert featuring Sam Hunt. Now, the Sanford International folks have announced who the opening act will be for Sam Hunt's concert at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Super Mario Crashes Into Wall at Sioux Falls Business
Dakota News Now is reporting that a new piece of huge artwork is hitting a wall in Sioux Falls. This huge new mural was commissioned by the owner of Stan Houston and Super Mario fans will absolutely love it!. Fargo artist Lauren Starling was contacted by Stan Houston Equipment's owner...
Jon Pardi, Flo Rida & More Perform Exclusive Sioux Falls Show
The Dakotas Tour is a professional golf tour that is played in parts of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and North Dakota. There are 17 events total during this year's tour. One of the most anticipated events of The Dakotas Tour is the annual First Dakota Pro Am Jam. Not only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls Opens New Driver’s License Renewal ‘Express Station’
As Tom Petty says, "The Waiting" is the hardest part. That can be said about a lot of different things in life. One of those things can be waiting to get your driver's license renewed. However, the city of Sioux Falls believes they have taken steps to help solve that...
These Sioux Falls Streets Will Be Closed For Marathon on August 28
Running enthusiasts are ready to lace up for the Sioux Falls Marathon on August 28, 2022. It will once again feature a full marathon, half marathon, 10K, and 5K. Runners from all over the nation will arrive to compete through downtown Sioux Falls, along one of the country's finest bike trails, and into the historic district.
2022 Ag Appreciation Day At The Sioux Empire Fair!
The farmers in South Dakota have shown their resilience over the last couple of years. From the derechos to flooding and harsh winters, South Dakotan farmers just can't seem to catch a break. However, they hold their heads high and push through these difficult times in order to feed the American people.
Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Sioux Falls
Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls are making a stop in Sioux Falls on their latest tour. They'll be on stage at the Washington Pavilion, Monday, October 31 at 8:00 PM. Whitehall is the opening act. The Sioux Falls show is part of a tour in support of the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Get Rid of Your Old Tires and Help Stop the Itch!
Have some old tires around your place that you're looking to get rid of?. The Sioux Falls landfill will take them off your hands for free, and you'll be able to help cut down on the city's mosquito population in the process. Dakota News Now is reporting that effective immediately,...
Open Letter From A Sioux Falls Listener on Supermarket Etiquette
Apparently, someone has a bone to pick with annoying, inconsiderate, fruit-grazing shoppers. Let's call her Hazel shall we? We've changed her name at her request (and to protect the innocent or peeved, as it were). Hazel emailed us with a blazing indictment against Sioux Falls grocery store shoppers. And she...
Why A Brand New Sioux Falls Cafe Is the ‘Cat’s Meow’!
What makes this new place different from every other Sioux Falls Eatery?. If your living situation doesn't allow for a furry companion and cats are your favorites, you are so in luck!. According to my little birdie at Pigeon605, a Sioux Falls first will be opening in the newly renovated...
Hot 104.7
Sioux Falls, SD
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0