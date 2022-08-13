ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and predictions

The Chicago Cubs (46-65) continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds (44-67) Saturday night. First pitch is 6:40 p.m. ET at Great American Ball Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Cubs vs. Reds odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Cubs lead 5-3

The Cubs picked up the win in the Field of Dreams Game Thursday in Iowa, beating the Reds 4-2. They have won 5 of their last 7 games.

The Reds have now lost 4 games in a row and 6 of their last 8. They are in last place in the NL Central.

Cubs at Reds projected starters

RHP Adrian Sampson vs. RHP Graham Ashcraft

Sampson (0-3, 3.83 ERA) makes his 9th start in 11 appearances. He has a 1.20 WHIP, 2.0 BB/9 and 6.6 K/9 through 49 1/3 IP.

  • The Cubs were shut out in his last 2 starts.
  • Has had 2 quality starts this season.

Ashcraft (5-2, 3.94 ERA) makes his 15th start. He has a 1.31 WHIP, 2.1 BB/9 and 5.9 K/9 through 80 IP.

  • On June 30 against the Cubs, he allowed 7 runs on 7 hits in 2 1/3 innings, taking the loss.
  • Has allowed only 1 ER in his last 14 IP.

Cubs at Reds odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Cubs +102 (bet $100 to win $102) | Reds -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Cubs +1.5 (-190) | Reds -1.5 (+155)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -130 | U: +105)

Cubs at Reds picks and predictions

Prediction

Reds 6, Cubs 5

Ashcraft is pitching well as of late, having allowed only 2 runs (1 earned) in his last 14 innings.

The Cubs won the Field of Dreams game but lost 5 road games in a row and 6 of their last 7 in opponents’ stadiums.

The Reds have won 6 of their last 10 home games.

Take the REDS (-125).

Eight of the Reds’ last 10 wins have been by 2 or more runs.

The Cubs are 57-54 ATS overall this season and 29-23 ATS on the road.

The Reds are 25-31 ATS at home.

While I like the Reds to win, I’m not sure they will cover. And because it is -190 for the Cubs, PASS.

If there has been one trend between these two teams, it is scoring runs. While they only combined for 6 runs Thursday, 5 of their 8 games this season have had totals of 10 or more.

Take OVER 8.5 (-130).

