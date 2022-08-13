ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Colorado Rapids vs. Columbus Crew odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19NPH2_0hG9pT9e00

The Colorado Rapids (8 wins, 9 losses, 6 draws) welcome the Columbus Crew (8-6-9) to DSG Park Saturday. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Colorado Rapids vs. Columbus Crew odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.

The Rapids are coming into this match having won 3 of their last 4 and 2 straight at home. Colorado is led in the attack by F Diego Rubio, who has 11 goals on the season.

The Rapids have been virtually unbeatable at home this season, winning 7 of 12. It has been a different story on the road as they have just 1 win in 11 matches.

The Crew, on the other hand, have surged into playoff position following a weak start. Columbus has surged into 6th place in the Eastern Conference. It has won 3 of its last 6 and is 3-1-2 over that span.

The Crew have beaten a Western Conference team just once this season, their first match of 2022 against Vancouver. Columbus is led by a defense that is giving up just 1.08 goals per game.

World class soccer coverage all in one place: Get ESPN+

Colorado Rapids vs. Columbus Crew odds, lines, picks and predictions

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:45 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Colorado Rapids -107 (bet $107 to win $100) | Columbus +275 (bet $100 to win $275) | Draw +275
  • Over/Under: 2.5 (O: -145 | U: +115)

: For the American soccer fan, USA TODAY Sports Media Group’s website provides a fresh look at the beautiful game.

Prediction

Colorado Rapids 2, Columbus Crew 1

Money line (ML)

BET COLORADO RAPIDS (-107).

The Crew have not beaten or even drawn a top-10 team in the West, losing to LAFC and Nashville while drawing San Jose and Sporting KC and beating Vancouver.

On the road, they also haven’t been great, posting just a 3-2-6 record, so they have been able to play to the level of their opponent.

As for Colorado, it has been surging lately, scoring 9 goals in its last 2 matches, both against elite defensive sides (New York Red Bulls and Minnesota United).

The Rapids have the talent and have consistently taken down opponents at their home field this season. I expect that success to continue into the back half of the season.

Over/Under (O/U)

LEAN OVER 2.5 (-145).

As noted, Colorado has been among the best-attacking sides in the league over its last few games. It has only been shut out 4 times this season and has scored multiple goals in 5 of its last 7.

While the Crew have typically been a lesser-scoring side, they have been cooking offensively lately, scoring multiple goals in 4 of their last 6.

Both teams continued success and skill in both the midfield and final third make this a good bet, but at the value it has, I would only lean to the OVER 2.5 (-145) here.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow @SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Minnesota

Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday. Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1. United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane. Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (8-9-9). United outshot Nashville 4-3. Both teams had three shots on goal. Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville. Minnesota set a club record with its sixth road win of the season. United plays at home on Saturday against Austin, while Nashville will host Dallas on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 five-star point guard ‘definitely’ going to visit UNC

The UNC basketball program continues to be active in the class of 2024 and while still trying to close out its 2023 class with a bang, numerous rising juniors are scheduling visits to come to Chapel Hill. Hubert Davis and his vision for the North Carolina offense got the attention of a lot of notable prospects this past season. Now, it’s paying off with future classes. 2024 five-star point guard Elliot Cadeau received an offer from the Tar Heels during the final live evaluation period of July due to his play in front of the UNC staff at Peach Jam. During Peach Jam, Cadeau...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Colorado State
City
Nashville, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star prospect says UNC recruiting him hard

The pursuit for five-star small forwardJason Asemota continues on for Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program. And it sounds like the Tar Heels are among the teams recruiting him the hardest. The 2024 prospect recently did an exclusive interview with Circuit Scouting to talk about his recruitment, one in which he has a total of 22 offers. He’s drawing interest from UNC as well as other programs including Oregon, Arizona State, Memphis, Florida, Baylor, and Illinois among others. But which programs are standing out the most? Asemota talked about that and it appears as if UNC is a team that is...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Houston Astros vs. Chicago White Sox, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch NFL Preseason

The Houston Astros will meet the Chicago White Sox in the opening game of their four-game series on Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Astros are coming off a three-game series with the Oakland A’s where they took all three games and will look to bring the momentum to this series. As for the White Sox, they also won all three of their games against the Tigers as they look forward to welcoming Houston to Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Diego Rubio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Rapids#Columbus Crew#New York Red Bulls#Kickoff#F Diego Rubio#Espn#Usa Today Sports Scores
NHL

Flyers sign forward Jackson Cates to one year contract

The Philadelphia Flyers announced today they have signed forward Jackson Cates to a one-year, two-way contract with an average annual value (AAV) of 775,000, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. Cates, 24 (9/28/1997), played 11 games for the Flyers last season, 2021-22. He recorded one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
Place
Vancouver, CA
FOX Sports

LAFC ups win streak to six with 5-0 rout over Charlotte

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jesús Murillo scored early in the second half and Los Angeles FC did all its damage after intermission to pick up its sixth straight victory in a 5-0 rout of Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Murillo gave LAFC (17-4-3) the lead for good in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ Lysell Can Add Missing Offensive Elements to NHL Lineup

The Boston Bruins could get an infusion of talent into their lineup this season if Fabian Lysell impresses coming out of training camp. The 19-year-old winger was one of the most gifted forwards in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and slid to the Bruins who owned the 21st overall selection; without second-guessing it, the Bruins pounced on the opportunity and took a player who could add a different element to the team.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy