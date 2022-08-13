Sony Xperia PRO and PRO-I new software update allow them to support livestreaming while acting as external monitors

Read full article on original website
Related
Galaxy S22 Ultra is surprisingly popular, and Samsung may cancel a phone to prioritize it
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra sits at the top of our list of the best smartphones, but maybe it's too good, because it sounds like another Samsung phone was canceled just so that the company could build more Ultra units. This comes from Korean website The Elec (opens in new...
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Free Samsung Galaxy update turns your handset into an even better camera phone
If you own a Samsung phone, there's now one more way to take fantastic pictures on your mobile, and it doesn't cost you a penny. The company has just released a new app called Galaxy Enhance-X, which you can download on Samsung phones using the Galaxy store – it's a free app but it does need 123MB of free space (which really isn't that much).
notebookcheck.net
iPhone 15 Pro Max to get exclusive 12 MP periscope lens with 6x optical zoom, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to follow suit in 2024
Apple is expected to introduce new camera capabilities with the iPhone 14 launch later this year. Even with the iPhone 14 launch still a few months away, supply chain developments already seem to indicate what's in store for the future. We are now getting to know that the long-rumored periscope lens will be exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in 2023 and the iPhone 16 Pro series in 2024.
IN THIS ARTICLE
techeblog.com
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Officially Unveiled with Android 12L, Here’s a Hands-On Look
There have been some interesting Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 concepts these past few months, but now, it has been officially unveiled. Featuring a 7.6-inch main screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a less visible 4MP Under Display Camera (UDC), complete with a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement. Other features...
makeuseof.com
Bypass Your Android Screen Lock Without a Password Using WooTechy iDelock
Most Android phones use a PIN, password, or biometric authentication to protect your data from prying eyes. There are times when the face unlock, or fingerprint scanner fails to work, and you can’t recall the device PIN or pattern either. It happens to the best of us. Before you waste hours at the nearest service center, use an Android screen unlock software like iDelock to unlock your Android phone.
CNBC
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Phone Arena
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 officially launches - is this the Galaxy Z Fold 4 killer?
August truly is the month of foldables. In the span of 3 days, we have seen no fewer than 3 prominent foldable smartphones being revealed - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, and the Moto Razr 2022. And while the Flip 4 and Razr 2022...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Snag This Lightweight Samsung Galaxy Tablet With Up to $130 Off
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful Galaxy tablets are worth considering if you're looking for an Android tablet -- and you don't have to spend a fortune to get one. Right now, Amazon and Best Buy are offering up to $130 off the the 2022 model of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, dropping the price down to just $250 on the 64GB model and $300 on the 128GB version. That's a match for the lowest the 64GB variant has ever gone and a new all-time low price for the higher capacity model.
New Samsung Galaxy devices just dropped—pre-order the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
Want to get your hands on the latest Samsung tech? Here's everything you need to know to pre-order the new Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more.
How to make Alexa your preferred hands-free voice assistant on your Android phone
Even though Google Assistant is enabled by default on most Android smartphones, the Alexa app can be installed. But sometimes, the voice assistant won't respond to your requests. Let's fix that.
Apple Insider
Apple's AR headset could use LG Display's new super-high resolution screens
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's AR orVR headset could use OLED screens incorporating new technology to provide the highest resolution possible for users.
IGN
Daily Deals: 65" LG C1 4K OLED TV for Under $1500, NVIDIA Shield Pro for $169, $600 Off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 Smartphone
Check out the new hot daily deals for today, which includes a 65" LG OLED TV for less than what we saw on Amazon Prime Day, the powerful NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro for the lowest price ever, the newest generation Apple Watch Series 7 for under $300, and a whopping $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone with only 1 month of service required to take advantage of the deal. These bargains and more below.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Google's Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of storage is now cheaper than ever on Amazon
The upcoming generation of Google's flagship smartphones may only be two months away, but bargain hunters can now save some hard-earned cash by purchasing the well-performing Google Pixel 6 Pro with 128GB of internal storage at its lowest price ever on Amazon. Pixel smartphones are the premier choice for Android...
itechpost.com
Android 13 is Out of Beta, Rolls Out to Pixel Phones — How About Other Devices?
Google Pixel users will now be able to get their hands on Android 13. Android 13 has come out of beta and has begun rolling out on Google Pixel devices beginning Monday, while other Android devices such as Samsung, ASUS, Nokia, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Sony, Xiaomi and other smartphones and devices receiving the update later this year. The newest version of Google's mobile operating system offers better privacy controls, a new photo picket, Bluetooth LE audio, and personalization options.
Android Authority
Deal: First $600 price drop on the Sony Xperia Pro-I
The Sony Xperia Pro-I is the camera phone for creators, and it just got a 33% price drop for the first time. We don’t all have $1,800 to splurge on a smartphone, so there will be content creators out there who have been waiting since December for the Sony Xperia Pro-I to become more affordable. That day has finally arrived, with multiple retailers offering the professional-grade camera phone for $1,198 ($600 off) today.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro arrives with an AMOLED display, longer battery life and a digital crown
Xiaomi has presented its latest premium smartwatch, debuting in the wake of the Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro. As Xiaomi's teasers implied, the Watch S1 Pro contains a few changes compared to the standard Watch S1, including a larger display. Specifically, the Watch S1 Pro has a 1.47-inch display, up from the 1.43-inch panel in the Watch S1 and Watch S1 Active.
thefastmode.com
2degrees Launches eSIM capability for Apple, Samsung & Oppo Devices
New Zealand-based mobile operator, 2degrees recently announced it has enabled eSIM functionality to work with a range of Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices. eSIMs enable services on modern handsets and devices such as the Apple Watch without the need for a physical SIM card. At launch, eSIMs will be available to business customers, with consumer services later in August and wearables to follow. The launch of eSIMs comes five months into a 5G rollout plan, which continues at pace in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with more regions planned.
CNET
Save Hundreds on TVs, Smart Watches and More at Woot's One-Day Samsung Sale
Coming less than a week after the end of Samsung Unpacked, where we got a glimpse at Samsung's exciting new lineup of devices, Woot has declared today Samsung Day. No, it's not technically an official sale event, but that shouldn't stop you from taking advantage of the great deals on TVs, smart watches, earbuds and more. All discounts are only available until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, and there's a good chance certain items will sell out before then. Be sure to get your orders in soon if you're hoping to take advantage of this sale.
dornob.com
Magnetic SnapGrip Makes Your Smartphone Feel Like an Old-School Camera
The latest smartphones take such good photos, most of us have no need for any other cameras. Unless you’re a professional photographer, the days of lugging around a camera bag full of lenses are virtually gone. All those capabilities fit into your pocket with no need for additional accessories. But if you miss the feel of a good old-fashioned 35mm in your hand, a new accessory might just be the best of both worlds. The ShiftCam SnapGrip doesn’t just fit onto your phone, it uses MagSafe to snap into place, adding both a grip and a shutter button to a wide range of smartphones.
Comments / 0