Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4: Larger premium tablet arrives with superior battery capacity, a new display and MIUI Pad 13

The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
What Samsung and Huawei are doing to stop you breaking your next foldable
When Huawei and Samsung served up their first consumer-ready foldables to the world in 2019, once tech enthusiasts had picked their jaws up off the floor, the first question on many people's lips was, 'how fragile are they?'. Despite being among the most expensive and technologically-advanced phones on the market,...
Samsung just announced two new phones that fold in half
Samsung announced two new phones with folding screens and a similar design to its predecessors. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a small pocketable square that opens up to reveal a 6.7-inch screen inside with a starting price of $999.99. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a skinny phone with...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 vs. Fold 3: Which one should you buy?
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the latest in big ol' foldable phones, but is it really worth $600 more than the Fold 3? Here's our verdict.
Deal | Monoprice sale slashes 15 percent off most products site-wide
If you're in the mood to browse adapters, cables, desks, mice, and other random office accessories, now might be the best time to do it. Even some 4K projectors are eligible for the 15 percent coupon. For this weekend only (August 12 to August 14), the majority of items on...
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Motorola Moto G62 refresh with a change of silicon launches via Flipkart in India
Motorola, having now completed its bumper flagship product event in China, has now turned its attention to the more affordable Moto G62 for the Indian market. However, it is not the handset based on the Snapdragon 480+ SoC released earlier in 2022. This new version is powered by the 695 instead for "true", 12-band 5G connectivity.
Xiaomi Smart Band 7 review - Good fitness band with wasted potential & uncertainties
The Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is available in Germany for a recommended retail price of 59.99 euros. For a price of about 45 euros, the fitness tracker can also be purchased in the China version via import companies, such as at our rental provider Trading Shenzhen. Weighing less than 14...
Apple iPad 10 specs leak reveals USB-C port presence, A14 Bionic chip, and M2 iPad Pro announcement date
There are already rumors that Apple will be holding a launch event in late October, and it appears this event could be when Cupertino officially announces both the next-generation iPad and the M2 iPad Pro. Not too long ago, MySmartPrice shared a group of CAD renderings that showed the iPad 2022 from practically every angle, although there were still quite a few details missing from the whole picture. Now, a source on Naver with the user ID “yeux1122” has shared a list of 10th-gen iPad specs that were apparently sourced from a Chinese manufacturer.
Motorola Razr 2022 gets official
Motorola has unveiled its latest folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr 2022. The announcement comes the day after Samsung unveiled its new folding smartphones. The Motorola Razr 2022 comes with a 6.7-inch foldable AOLEd display which comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The exact display resolution has not been announced, it is expected to be FHD+.
Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched
Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution. The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor. The Vivo...
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and 5 Pro pricing revealed for the Indian market
The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series has arrived as some of the latest players in the health-focused smartwatch arena. Then again, they command prices that can push the US$500 mark for the potential of greatly improved specs and considerable re-designs, particularly in the top-end 5 Pro models. Oddly, Samsung neglected to...
This portable power station is perfect for camping, tailgating, and even for working outdoors
Meet the LIPOWER Mars-2000, a beer-cooler-sized power station that gives you up to 2000W of power no matter where you are. Whether you’re camping outdoors, spending a cool evening at the beach, going on a road-trip, or even taking your camera and drone on a day-long expedition for work or casual photoshoots, the LIPOWER Mars-2000 is a pretty capable portable power source that’s equipped with EV-grade LFP batteries for sustained power no matter what your requirement. It’s designed for the outdoors (and has the ability to charge via solar panels), but can even be used indoors during power outages, making it the perfect way to reclaim your energy independence so you don’t need to rely entirely on a power grid. That also means being able to occasionally lower your electricity bills!
New iPad with larger screen, M2 iPad Pro arriving in October says leaker
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's fall launches could include a new entry-leveliPad with a larger screen, a leaker claims, with an iPad Pro refresh upgrading the chip from M1 to the M2.
Custom Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 With Gold Components Will Make You Stop & Stare
The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy has rocked the motorcycle market ever since it first came out way back in 1990. While its brawny appearance plays a key role in its popularity, equal credit also goes to the bike’s likable riding dynamics and thumping heart. All this, however, was a bit...
Alleged Xiaomi 12T Pro live image shows off 200 MP camera and Redmi K50 Extreme Edition roots
According to word on the grapevine, Xiaomi will bring its recently released Redmi K50 Extreme Edition to the global market as the Xiaomi 12T Pro. It appears, however, that the phone will have one major difference, at least if an alleged live image is anything to go by. Earlier this...
Apple's New MacBook Pro M2 Sees First Amazon Discount With $100 Off
The MacBook Air is the go-to option for those looking for a more affordable portable Apple computer but, in 2022, the entry price of the popular laptop rose by $100. With the unveiling of the redesigned MacBook Air M2, Apple increased the starting price to $1,199, though you can cut the price back down to size with a $100 discount via Amazon right now. The markdown applies to the starlight colorway and is the best MacBook Air M2 deal around currently, even matching Apple's education-exclusive pricing.
Video shows possible successors to Samsung's Galaxy Z Foldable line
Right now, if you want to carry a smartphone that gives you the option of using a larger, tablet-sized display, your only option is to buy a foldable phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Oppo Find N, Huawei Mate X2, and the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. If the latest rumors are right, we could even be adding the Pixel Fold (or Notepad) to that list. All of these phones open along the horizontal axis to reveal a larger tablet-sized display.
How to charge the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 without a charger
Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy, it is by no means a perfect smartwatch, as we noted in our review. For starters, the Galaxy Watch 4 uses a WPC-based charging technology and doesn’t technically support the standard Qi wireless charging. That said, there is no shortage of people who claim that they're able to charge their wearbles with a Qi wireless charger, but it's sort of a crap shoot: if you have a Qi charger lying around, it may be worth a shot, but we defintely wouldn't depend upon this workaround.
