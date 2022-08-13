Read full article on original website
Detroit singer Parris Carey shares his journey on debut EP ‘Boy Interrupted’
Parris Carey is a singer and songwriter based in Detroit. Carey has been in love with music since a young age, and now he’s growing into his own and making music that is relatable and touches his listener’s soul. He’s been working on his first EP Boy Interrupted for some time now, and finally released it to the world on Aug. 8.
Lord Jamar from Band Nubian discusses podcast and what to expect at Reggae Fest
Lord Jamar, a member of the Brand Nubian, is scheduled to perform at this year’s BeReggae Diaspora Music & Arts Festival, which has been officially recognized by the city of Atlanta. Lord Jamar sat down with rolling out to discuss his podcast “Godcast,” and what to expect at this...
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
AOL Corp
'The end of an era': Stevie Nicks, David Geffen, Paul Simon remember music exec Mo Ostin
When interviewing record executives during my three decades as pop critic for The Times, I noticed that they were as eager for publicity as any of their artists. And, I must confess, I appreciated it when they invariably said, “Call me anytime.” So, it was frustrating when the most important and respected record company president in town didn’t fall into that pattern.
Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81
Click here to read the full article. Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit’s beloved “Motown Sound” of the 1960s and ’70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, “Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!” The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as “Heatwave” by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers “Where Did...
Yardbarker
The essential Neil Young playlist
Whether or not you agree with his stance on Joe Rogan, there's no denying the enduring appeal of Neil Young. He's been making music for 50 years. He has dabbled in rock, folk, punk, and country, and he has made more albums than just about anyone else. His songs may not be on Spotify, but that's not going to stop us from listening. My, My, Hey, Hey...Neil Young is here to stay. Here is the essential playlist.
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
George Harrison Didn’t Know Why Elvis Presley Didn’t Make More Music Like He Used To
George Harrison wondered why one of his biggest idols, Elvis Presley didn't make music like he did in his early career. Elvis wanted to, though.
Celebrities trash Irv Gotti for discussing alleged romance with Ashanti
A few celebrities like Fat Joe and Judge Greg Mathis have publicly blasted Irv Gotti for speaking about an alleged sexual affair he had with singer Ashanti. Gotti was the boss of Murder Inc. record label at the turn of the century that once employed rising star singer and songwriter Ashanti. On the popular podcast “Drink Champs,” Gotti said that he fell in love with Ashanti, despite being married at the time. Gotti also explained that he was crushed when he learned that Ashanti eventually started dating Nelly.
Pete Davidson underwent trauma therapy after being tormented by Kanye
Pete Davidson, the man whom Kim Kardashian dated after announcing her divorce from Ye West, was traumatized by the rapper to the point that he had to undergo psychological therapy. The former “Saturday Night Live” star “has been in trauma therapy in large part,” since the beginning of April 2022...
George Harrison Started Writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ Like a Bob Dylan Song
George Harrison said he started writing The Traveling Wilburys' 'End of the Line' like a Bob Dylan song. However, it morphed into something else.
Niki: Nicole review – introspective indie from an artist in search of her sound
Familiar love stories and shades of Phoebe Bridgers characterise the young American’s delicate second album
George Harrison Said He Was ‘Madly in Love’ With Smokey Robinson
George Harrison really loved singer/songwriter, Smokey Robinson. He even wrote a song about his idol.
Netflix viewers in ‘shock’ after watching ‘insane’ docuseries about Woodstock ’99 festival
Netflix has left viewers in “shock” with its new documentary, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99.The new docuseries takes a look at the 1999 US music festival that “degenerated into an epic trainwreck of fires, riots, and destruction”.“Utilising rare insider footage and eyewitness interviews with an impressive list of festival staffers, performers and attendees, this docuseries goes behind the scenes to reveal the egos, greed, and music that fueled three days of utter chaos,” the official logline reads.Following its Wednesday (3 August) release, baffled fans on Twitter have shared their reactions to the “insane” documentary. “Woodstock ’99 might be the craziest s***...
George Harrison Didn’t Know Where Paul McCartney Got His Melodies
George Harrison didn't know where his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney got his melodies from most of the time.
20 Years Ago: Bruce Springsteen Gets the Band Back Together on ‘The Rising’
In late 1989, when Bruce Springsteen broke up the E Street Band, more than five years had passed since their last album. The bandleader put out Tunnel of Love in 1987, but only a few members of his longtime group backed him on that reflective album. Even fewer helped out...
50 Cent casts his young son in extremely graphic horror film (photo)
Rapper 50 Cent’s upcoming horror film is so graphic that one of the cameramen fainted and that footage quickly went viral. This, however, has not deterred the “Power” producer from including his young son in the movie. Fifty, aka Curtis Jackson III, is obviously not circumspect about...
'I Performed at Woodstock '99. We Didn't Know It Was A Horror Show'
I thought Woodstock '99 was this crazy rock and roll riot, not the scene of alleged abuse and disregard for safety.
Bruce Springsteen Once Revealed the 1 Thing He ‘Chases’ When Writing Songs
Bruce Springsteen is the 'Boss' behind 'Born to Run' and 'Hungry Heart.' Here's what he said about his songwriting process and why he never tries to force spontaneity.
Popculture
Hank Williams Jr.'s Daughter Holly Is Pregnant With Her 4th Child
Holly Williams, the daughter of Hank Williams Jr., is expecting her fourth child. Williams, 41, shared the news on Instagram last week, publishing a sun-drenched photo of herself with a baby bump. The musician and her husband, Chris Coleman, are also parents to daughters Lillie Mae Louise, 6, and Stella June, 7; and son Arlo Gale, 5.
