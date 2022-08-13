ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music

Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
MABLETON, GA
rolling out

‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora hosts brunch with Dr. Aaron Fletcher

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora invited her reality television friends to join her and Dr. Aaron Fletcher at their private, beauty-themed brunch. In attendance were one of Bravo TV’s hottest couples, Dr. Contessa and Scott Metcalfe from “Married to Medicine”; Destiny Peyton from the OWN Network’s “Love and Marriage Huntsville”; filmmaker Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media; and music producer Ralph Pittman, Sidora’s husband.
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Serving Atlanta: Capital Tacos

There’s a new taco joint in town and it’s a good one: Capital Tacos is offering pickup and delivery orders in Atlanta. The eatery specializes in a Tex-Mex cuisine, which they take seriously. Here is what it says on the restaurant’s website: “Every item on our menu is...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Singer Aaron Hall celebrates his 58th birthday at Nouveau Bar and Grill

Aaron Hall and his brother Damion Hall decided there was no better way to celebrate Aaron’s 58th birthday other than to be on stage in Georgia, performing at Nouveau Bar & Grill’s staple event “R & B Thursdays in the city of Jonesboro.” Fans never doubted Aaron Hall’s ability to deliver vocally despite the fact he has taken a break from all performances for the past three years while healing his body. Although the weather was terrible and it rained the better part of the evening, die-hard R & B fans waited out the rain in the covered patio section of the restaurant until the veteran R&B duo arrived.
JONESBORO, GA
atlantafi.com

Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta

Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station

Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
ATLANTA, GA
liveforlivemusic.com

Widespread Panic Serves Up Double Sandwich In Second Set During Penultimate Show In Atlanta [Full Audio/Videos/Photos]

Since their humbled beginnings over 30 years ago in Athens, GA, Widespread Panic has perfected their craft, travelling the country and making multi-night residencies in their favorite cities. This weekend, Atlanta was the lucky gal as Panic performed their third and penultimate show at the Fox Theatre for an extraordinary New Year’s Eve in August.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars

Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21

Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

Buckhead Then & Now: The Buckhead Theatre

The Buckhead Theatre opened in 1930 at 3110 Roswell Road, a focal point of the Buckhead Triangle intersection. This former movie theatre now hosts a variety of performances and events such as lectures, comedy, Broadway plays, concerts, private and public events. The Theatre opened on June 2, 1930, and quickly became a popular movie house & icon of Buckhead nightlife.
ATLANTA, GA
Bham Now

Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?

Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Eater

A Popular Pop-Up Returns as a Permanent Restaurant This Week in Candler Park

Gigi’s Italian Kitchen is now re-opened in Candler Park, officially transforming from weekly pop-up to permanent restaurant in the former Gato space on McClendon Avenue. Nicolas Stinson closed Gato in July — a restaurant responsible for fostering numerous pop-ups in its tiny kitchen for more than a decade — handing the keys over to Gigi’s chefs Eric Brooks and Jacob Armando. Stinson and his family are moving to New Mexico, where he hopes to open a new restaurant in the Sante Fe area.
ATLANTA, GA
tornadopix.com

Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta

Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
ATLANTA, GA
macaronikid.com

2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE

Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
DULUTH, GA
Atlanta Magazine

5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14

Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
Atlanta Magazine

Room Envy: A Scandinavian-inspired outdoor space in Virginia-Highland

Working within the footprint of a former bungalow in Virginia-Highland, architectural designer Eric Rothman created a new house with this outdoor-oriented rear exterior, going for a Scandinavian-inspired look with an oversize wood gable. Wood walls. Rothman used thermally modified spruce by Thermory for an environmentally friendly building material that will...
ATLANTA, GA
