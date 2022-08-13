Read full article on original website
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
‘RHOA’ star Drew Sidora hosts brunch with Dr. Aaron Fletcher
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora invited her reality television friends to join her and Dr. Aaron Fletcher at their private, beauty-themed brunch. In attendance were one of Bravo TV’s hottest couples, Dr. Contessa and Scott Metcalfe from “Married to Medicine”; Destiny Peyton from the OWN Network’s “Love and Marriage Huntsville”; filmmaker Cynthia Stephens of CEM Media; and music producer Ralph Pittman, Sidora’s husband.
Now Serving Atlanta: Capital Tacos
There’s a new taco joint in town and it’s a good one: Capital Tacos is offering pickup and delivery orders in Atlanta. The eatery specializes in a Tex-Mex cuisine, which they take seriously. Here is what it says on the restaurant’s website: “Every item on our menu is...
Singer Aaron Hall celebrates his 58th birthday at Nouveau Bar and Grill
Aaron Hall and his brother Damion Hall decided there was no better way to celebrate Aaron’s 58th birthday other than to be on stage in Georgia, performing at Nouveau Bar & Grill’s staple event “R & B Thursdays in the city of Jonesboro.” Fans never doubted Aaron Hall’s ability to deliver vocally despite the fact he has taken a break from all performances for the past three years while healing his body. Although the weather was terrible and it rained the better part of the evening, die-hard R & B fans waited out the rain in the covered patio section of the restaurant until the veteran R&B duo arrived.
Where To Get Bottomless Mimosas In Atlanta
Bottomless mimosas. The name itself implies decadent excess. And guess what. You’re down. You’re down for it all. Saturday or Sunday, it doesn’t matter in Atlanta. This article will show you some of the best places to get bottomless mimosas in Atlanta. Why Are Mimosas So Popular?
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
Lord Jamar from Band Nubian discusses podcast and what to expect at Reggae Fest
Lord Jamar, a member of the Brand Nubian, is scheduled to perform at this year’s BeReggae Diaspora Music & Arts Festival, which has been officially recognized by the city of Atlanta. Lord Jamar sat down with rolling out to discuss his podcast “Godcast,” and what to expect at this...
Widespread Panic Serves Up Double Sandwich In Second Set During Penultimate Show In Atlanta [Full Audio/Videos/Photos]
Since their humbled beginnings over 30 years ago in Athens, GA, Widespread Panic has perfected their craft, travelling the country and making multi-night residencies in their favorite cities. This weekend, Atlanta was the lucky gal as Panic performed their third and penultimate show at the Fox Theatre for an extraordinary New Year’s Eve in August.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Pan African Festival happening in Decatur Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Beacon Hill Black Alliance For Human Rights will host the 2nd annual Pan African Festival across Decatur Aug. 20. Most of the events will take place in Decatur Square, including a Children’s Village, teen “kick back” event and musical performances by Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective, Ras Kofi, DJ Kemit and many more. A film screening of Let’s Get Free: The Black August Hip Hop Project will be held at the Decatur High School Performing Arts Center, followed by a panel discussion.
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: August 15 - August 21
Up for a trip back in time at North Point Mall, or maybe one through outer space at the Illuminarium?. Those events and a few free ones are happening in metro Atlanta this week. Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro...
Buckhead Then & Now: The Buckhead Theatre
The Buckhead Theatre opened in 1930 at 3110 Roswell Road, a focal point of the Buckhead Triangle intersection. This former movie theatre now hosts a variety of performances and events such as lectures, comedy, Broadway plays, concerts, private and public events. The Theatre opened on June 2, 1930, and quickly became a popular movie house & icon of Buckhead nightlife.
The Weeknd cranks out nearly 30 songs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Tens of thousands of fans poured into downtown Atlanta Thursday night for a date with The Weeknd. Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian singer-songwriter, better known to fans by his stage name, The Weeknd, brought The After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The night kicked off with the...
Birmingham vs Atlanta—which is the more affordable city?
Nationwide rent prices have increased over the past month, according to apartmentlist.com. To see how Birmingham measured up in affordability, we compared the cost of renting in the Birmingham metro area with that of another metro area: Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we discovered. Size vs rent. Based on findings...
A Popular Pop-Up Returns as a Permanent Restaurant This Week in Candler Park
Gigi’s Italian Kitchen is now re-opened in Candler Park, officially transforming from weekly pop-up to permanent restaurant in the former Gato space on McClendon Avenue. Nicolas Stinson closed Gato in July — a restaurant responsible for fostering numerous pop-ups in its tiny kitchen for more than a decade — handing the keys over to Gigi’s chefs Eric Brooks and Jacob Armando. Stinson and his family are moving to New Mexico, where he hopes to open a new restaurant in the Sante Fe area.
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
2022 FALL FAIR & FESTIVAL GUIDE
Following is a listing of Fall Festivals close to home or worth the drive! Mileage listed is from the Duluth Town Green. Please note that though most of these are FREE to attend, there may be a charge for food and activities within the festival. I will continue to add festivals, but if you know of any not listed, please email me information at beckys@macaronikid.com.
5 Atlanta events you won’t want to miss: August 11-14
Details: Enjoy Afro-Caribbean culture with this two day music festival in Piedmont Park featuring acts like Tito Puente Jr. and Ceelo Green as well as food and art vendors. When: August 15 at 6:30 p.m. Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Cost: $5. Details: See the Falcons take the field ahead of the...
Room Envy: A Scandinavian-inspired outdoor space in Virginia-Highland
Working within the footprint of a former bungalow in Virginia-Highland, architectural designer Eric Rothman created a new house with this outdoor-oriented rear exterior, going for a Scandinavian-inspired look with an oversize wood gable. Wood walls. Rothman used thermally modified spruce by Thermory for an environmentally friendly building material that will...
