Aaron Hall and his brother Damion Hall decided there was no better way to celebrate Aaron’s 58th birthday other than to be on stage in Georgia, performing at Nouveau Bar & Grill’s staple event “R & B Thursdays in the city of Jonesboro.” Fans never doubted Aaron Hall’s ability to deliver vocally despite the fact he has taken a break from all performances for the past three years while healing his body. Although the weather was terrible and it rained the better part of the evening, die-hard R & B fans waited out the rain in the covered patio section of the restaurant until the veteran R&B duo arrived.

JONESBORO, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO