50 Cent casts his young son in extremely graphic horror film (photo)
Rapper 50 Cent’s upcoming horror film is so graphic that one of the cameramen fainted and that footage quickly went viral. This, however, has not deterred the “Power” producer from including his young son in the movie. Fifty, aka Curtis Jackson III, is obviously not circumspect about...
Detroit singer Parris Carey shares his journey on debut EP ‘Boy Interrupted’
Parris Carey is a singer and songwriter based in Detroit. Carey has been in love with music since a young age, and now he’s growing into his own and making music that is relatable and touches his listener’s soul. He’s been working on his first EP Boy Interrupted for some time now, and finally released it to the world on Aug. 8.
Complex
Drake Responds to Rod Wave’s Explanation for Turning Down Collaboration
Drake wants Rod Wave to know there’s no hard feelings. During a new appearance on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Wave explained why he decided to walk away from a Drizzy collaboration. The Florida artist was supposed to appear on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” on 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP, but pulled his verse because he wasn’t satisfied with the results.
Why Lala Milan says Investfest made her feel ‘blessed, Black, beautiful’
The hilarious Lala Milan is a social media guru, entrepreneur and comedian who started out making content on Instagram and YouTube. Her following grew and she is now teaching others how to do the same. Milan is among the many who were inspired to take her brand to the next...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator Is Forever Influencing Fashion
Tyler, the Creator is aptly named. On stage and off he brings his own personal style and his fashion is every bit as influential and his music. Last year, the rapper was the big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted "Hip Hop Album of the Year" Award, as well as the "Rock the Bells Cultural Influence" Award.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
urbanbellemag.com
Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors
Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Monica And Ty Dolla $ign Prove They Ain’t None Of Their “Friends” Business In New Video
When Ginuwine said, “it ain’t none of your friends’ business,” he meant every word of that. Fast forward 23 years and realize that in the age of people finding it difficult to mind the business that pays them, this concept isn’t as simple as it implies.
Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation
The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
Lori Harvey explains why she moves on from boyfriends (video)
Socialite Lori Harvey gives fans insight into her innermost thoughts for the first time and provides cryptic clues as to why she has moved on from several high-profile boyfriends in the past few years. Pop culture observers believed that Harvey had found her life partner with actor Michael B. Jordan...
Pete Davidson underwent trauma therapy after being tormented by Kanye
Pete Davidson, the man whom Kim Kardashian dated after announcing her divorce from Ye West, was traumatized by the rapper to the point that he had to undergo psychological therapy. The former “Saturday Night Live” star “has been in trauma therapy in large part,” since the beginning of April 2022...
Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’
Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy. For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Talks Legacy And More Ahead Of 'Apple Music Live' PerformanceMary J. Blige Talks Placing Self-Love Above Romance Following DivorceMary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert The news comes on the heels...
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Returns With "Waitress" Single
The anticipation thickens as DaBaby surfaces with another single as he prepares for the release of his next album. It has been reported that the North Carolina rapper's Baby On Baby 2 is fast approaching, and while we wait on the hitmaker to share an official release date, he has delivered his latest offering, "Waitress."
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
Watch Diddy’s New Video for ‘Gotta Move On,’ Directed by Teyana Taylor
Diddy has paired his recent Bryson Tiller-featuring single “Gotta Move On” with a new video directed by Teyana Taylor. The visual takes the viewer into “Club Love,” where denizens include Tiffany Haddish, Serayah McNeill, producer London on da Track, Joie Chavis and three of Sean Combs’ kids.
hiphop-n-more.com
Beyonce Shares Lengthy Teaser for ‘I’m That Girl’ Music Video: Watch
Beyonce has surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming music video for ‘I’m That Girl’. The song appears on the latest album RENAISSANCE which debuted on top of Billboard 200 last week with 335k copies moved. ‘I’m That Girl’ is the opening track on the album which is produced by Beyonce herself along with Kelman Duran.
Ne-Yo says Ice-T let him grab his wife Coco’s behind
Strange confessional sessions pop off all the time on the popular podcast “Drink Champs” hosted by rap veteran N.O.R.E., and Ne-Yo’s visit to the set did not deviate from that theme. Ne-Yo, 42, explained to the host that he had long fantasized about grabbing the protruding derriere...
PopSugar
Beyoncé Continues Her "Renaissance" Era With "I'm That Girl" Video
Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era continues! On Friday, the 40-year-old icon dropped a teaser for the upcoming music video for "I'm That Girl," reminding her fans of her main character energy. In the short clip, Beyoncé is shown cooking up a meal in a metallic armor bodysuit. Visuals then cut to the singer having the time of her life at a club.
‘The Breakfast Club’ is over, says co-host Angela Yee; Twitter reacts
One of the most successful Black radio shows of all time has come to an official end as we know it, one of the hosts of the show told a shocked Twitter, sending fans into a frenzy on Tuesday evening, Aug. 9, 2022. The longtime co-host Angela Yee delivered the...
thesource.com
Rising Emcee THELLO JAY Delivers A New Project
Thello Jay is an American recording artist from Chicago, Illinois. The rapper has collaborated with some of the Midwest’s most talented artists, including Grammy Award-winning and film composer Rob Diggy, former Death Row singer Danny Boy Steward, Aftermaths signee Jon Connor, and many more. The love for music was rooted in Thello as a kid because of his mother’s singing background, which needs its own bio in itself. After selling out his 1st show in high school, Jay decided to release an original mixtape. His first foray into the music world began with the release of the project, “His Era,” unveiling 15 original tracks with organic hip-hop vibes, relatable lines, and hard-hitting production. He went on to gain recognition on social media and numerous Midwest blogs while also landing him on tours with artists like Hopsin, Jon Connor (XXL Tour), King Los, MGK, Chevy Woods, Logic and many more. In 2014, after meeting with Roc Nation, Jay decided to take time to reflect. A couple of months later, he returned south, deferring his music career to achieve a degree in communications. While not releasing any material over the years, Jay continued to write and produce records for others, never losing touch with his love for the game.
