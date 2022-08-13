ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Complex

Drake Responds to Rod Wave’s Explanation for Turning Down Collaboration

Drake wants Rod Wave to know there’s no hard feelings. During a new appearance on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Wave explained why he decided to walk away from a Drizzy collaboration. The Florida artist was supposed to appear on “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” on 2021’s Scary Hours 2 EP, but pulled his verse because he wasn’t satisfied with the results.
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator Is Forever Influencing Fashion

Tyler, the Creator is aptly named. On stage and off he brings his own personal style and his fashion is every bit as influential and his music. Last year, the rapper was the big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted "Hip Hop Album of the Year" Award, as well as the "Rock the Bells Cultural Influence" Award.
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors

Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
Vibe

Lloyd Banks Reveals What 50 Cent Told Him During Their Last Conversation

The release of Lloyd Banks’ new album, The Course of the Inevitable 2, has put the Queens-bred emcee back in the public eye. The rapper has appeared on numerous platforms promoting his fifth studio album. In an interview with GQ, the G-Unit rapper shed light on the current status of his relationship with 50 Cent, as the two have apparently drifted apart in recent years. After Fif made critical comments about Banks’ work ethic, or the alleged lack thereof, in his 2020 book Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter, The Punchline King didn’t take too kindly to them. Many questioned whether the pair have reconciled.
Vibe

Mary J. Blige To Star In New Netflix Limited Series ‘Lost Ollie’

Mary J. Blige is returning to Netflix to tackle a live-action role in Lost Ollie. Inspired by Ollie’s Odyssey, a book written and illustrated by William Joyce, the four-part limited series follows a patchwork rabbit focused on reuniting with his best friend, Billy. For the epic adventure, Blige voices Rosy, a fearless teddy bear who accompanies fellow characters Ollie and Zozo—a witty clown doll. More from VIBE.comMary J. Blige Talks Legacy And More Ahead Of 'Apple Music Live' PerformanceMary J. Blige Talks Placing Self-Love Above Romance Following DivorceMary J. Blige To Perform An Exclusive Apple Music Concert The news comes on the heels...
hotnewhiphop.com

DaBaby Returns With "Waitress" Single

The anticipation thickens as DaBaby surfaces with another single as he prepares for the release of his next album. It has been reported that the North Carolina rapper's Baby On Baby 2 is fast approaching, and while we wait on the hitmaker to share an official release date, he has delivered his latest offering, "Waitress."
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”

Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
hiphop-n-more.com

Beyonce Shares Lengthy Teaser for ‘I’m That Girl’ Music Video: Watch

Beyonce has surprised fans with a teaser for her upcoming music video for ‘I’m That Girl’. The song appears on the latest album RENAISSANCE which debuted on top of Billboard 200 last week with 335k copies moved. ‘I’m That Girl’ is the opening track on the album which is produced by Beyonce herself along with Kelman Duran.
rolling out

Ne-Yo says Ice-T let him grab his wife Coco’s behind

Strange confessional sessions pop off all the time on the popular podcast “Drink Champs” hosted by rap veteran N.O.R.E., and Ne-Yo’s visit to the set did not deviate from that theme. Ne-Yo, 42, explained to the host that he had long fantasized about grabbing the protruding derriere...
PopSugar

Beyoncé Continues Her "Renaissance" Era With "I'm That Girl" Video

Beyoncé's "Renaissance" era continues! On Friday, the 40-year-old icon dropped a teaser for the upcoming music video for "I'm That Girl," reminding her fans of her main character energy. In the short clip, Beyoncé is shown cooking up a meal in a metallic armor bodysuit. Visuals then cut to the singer having the time of her life at a club.
thesource.com

Rising Emcee THELLO JAY Delivers A New Project

Thello Jay is an American recording artist from Chicago, Illinois. The rapper has collaborated with some of the Midwest’s most talented artists, including Grammy Award-winning and film composer Rob Diggy, former Death Row singer Danny Boy Steward, Aftermaths signee Jon Connor, and many more. The love for music was rooted in Thello as a kid because of his mother’s singing background, which needs its own bio in itself. After selling out his 1st show in high school, Jay decided to release an original mixtape. His first foray into the music world began with the release of the project, “His Era,” unveiling 15 original tracks with organic hip-hop vibes, relatable lines, and hard-hitting production. He went on to gain recognition on social media and numerous Midwest blogs while also landing him on tours with artists like Hopsin, Jon Connor (XXL Tour), King Los, MGK, Chevy Woods, Logic and many more. In 2014, after meeting with Roc Nation, Jay decided to take time to reflect. A couple of months later, he returned south, deferring his music career to achieve a degree in communications. While not releasing any material over the years, Jay continued to write and produce records for others, never losing touch with his love for the game.
