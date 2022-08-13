Read full article on original website
Atlanta Daily World
Babyface Takes Atlanta On A Trip Through His Legendary Journey In Music
Some artists have a knack for defining the sound and style of an entire generation. Babyface stands as a prolific artist who put his footprint on the music industry as a solo act and songwriter. During a recent show presented by Wade Ford and held at Mable House Amphitheater in Mableton, Georgia, Babyface took the audience on a journey through his legendary career.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Let’s start this week off with some of the artists we know and love! From Calum Scott to Teyana Taylor, you are in store for some really good music this week – but isn’t that always the case in Atlanta? Make sure you try and get out to see at least one of these amazing shows this week.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: Stockbridge welcomes Fantasia and Johnny Gill
Grammy-award winning vocalist Fantasia headlined back-to-back shows at the downtown Stockbridge Amphitheater at 4650 North Henry Boulevard on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug 14. The R&B line-up also featured singer and songwriter Johnny Gill.
Tito Puente Jr. celebrates advances in Latin music
After a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic, Tito Puente Jr. will return to the stage of this year’s BeReggae Diaspora Music & Arts Festival at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park to help celebrate the music and culture of reggae. Puente Jr. discusses his success and the evolution of Latin music.
atlantafi.com
Day & Night Cereal Bar To Open In Atlantic Station
Who doesn’t like cereal at any time of the day? Day & Night Cereal Bar are opening in Midtown Atlanta’s Atlantic Station, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The eatery specializes in cereal-based treats, offering those who love a morning crunch an opportunity to double down on exotic, delicious bowls of cereals and shakes, including those with an international flavor.
Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars
Mariah Carey became one of the latest victims in a string of home burglaries in Sandy Springs going back to last October. Carey’s home was burglarized on July 27 while the Grammy-winning artist was on vacation at a mansion in the Hamptons, authorities said. The Sandy Springs Police Department confirmed Monday that the burglary was […] The post Mariah Carey’s metro Atlanta home hit by burglars appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
nypressnews.com
BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival brings entertainment, healing to the community
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta Now News at 10) — If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you may want to check out The BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival. Atlanta Now’s Valencia Jones shares why it’s bringing both entertainment and healing to the community. The BeREGGAE...
The Weeknd cranks out nearly 30 songs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Tens of thousands of fans poured into downtown Atlanta Thursday night for a date with The Weeknd. Abel Tesfaye, the Canadian singer-songwriter, better known to fans by his stage name, The Weeknd, brought The After Hours Til Dawn global stadium tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The night kicked off with the...
CBS 46
Angelina Jolie drops daughter off at Spelman
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Movie star Angelina Jolie joined hundreds of parents dropping their kids off at Spelman College recently. Her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt will be starting her first day on Tuesday at the HBCU in downtown Atlanta. Zahara is one of 575 freshmen attending the 141-year-old school this...
CBS 46
Nouveau Bar & Grill wins Black Restaurant Week’s ‘Best Bite’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Nouveau Bar & Grill won the Best Bite award at Black Restaurant Week’s NOSH event Aug. 12. The event showcased the best in Atlanta’s Black food scene; flavors and aromas of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine filled State Farm Arena. Other restaurants at the showcase included Not Your Nana’s Bakery, Rose Catering and Dished Palate.
HipHopDX.com
2 Chainz To Expand Restaurant Chain After Settling Lawsuit With Pablo Escobar’s Family
2 Chainz is expanding his Esco restaurant chain across the United States six years after opening his first location in 2016. According to Franchise Times, 2 Chainz and his business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard are opening more Esco restaurants outside of the three Atlanta locations it already has after signing its first franchise agreement.
CBS 46
Atlanta neighbors frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic show
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Neighbors in Midtown are frustrated by nitrous oxide use outside Widespread Panic concerts at the Fox Theatre. “It turns into absolute debauchery for two, four and five days at a time,” said Deford Smith, who lives near the Fox Theatre. Smith said a select group...
CBS 46
Restaurant Report Card: Where the movie stars dine out in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We hit the road on this week’s Restaurant Report Card looking for spots where the stars come out at night. Our first stop, the legendary Gunshow in Glenwood Park. This popular spot on Atlanta’s east side next to the BeltLine is a go-to for movie stars.
nowhabersham.com
Metro Atlanta dominates 2022 AJC Super 11 team
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has released its 2022 Super 11. With four players from Gwinnett County and nine from metro Atlanta, this year’s AJC Super 11 team is closer to “big city” than “small town.” This year’s picks include:. C.J. Allen, Lamar County. Keyjuan Brown,...
Atlanta Hawks 2022 draft pick AJ Griffin has a spiritual message for the world
AJ Griffin was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. Griffin signed his first professional brand ambassador deal with The Athlete’s Foot following his selection by the Hawks and made his first appearance for the footwear chain on Aug. 13 to giveaway back-to-school supplies and participate in a check presentation to Fundamental Skills Camp.
thesource.com
T.I. Presented with Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award
T.I. is always holding down Atlanta and the state of Georgia. For his long history of service, T.I. has been honored with the Oustanding Georgia Citizen Award. .I. was presented the award by Rep. Debra Bazemore at the Capitol building in Atlanta. Joining him for his special moment was his family.
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week ATL: Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - If Oxtail Lo Mein, Braised Lamb Shank, and Tamarind Wings speak to the soul then look no further than Continent Restaurant and Cigar Lounge. The Black-owned restaurant has been bringing the flavors of the Caribbean to Atlanta since 2021 and as its owners, Chef Scotley Innis and Aliya Huey, will tell you... it’s more than just the food, but the experience that will have you coming back for more.
tornadopix.com
Announced the world’s largest multi-tenant data center south of Atlanta
Already known as a thriving, made-from-scratch city associated with Georgia’s TV and film industry, Fayetteville will also lay claim to the world’s largest data center of its kind, in an effort to meet Metro Atlanta’s growing demand for reliable power and fiber connectivity. Officials announced today. Kansas-based...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Atlanta to New Orleans
Whether you love fast cars, soulful music, hearty food and the history of the Civil Rights Movement, or instead prefer stunning coastal views and fabulous beaches, there will be plenty of memories made on this laid-back road trip from Atlanta to the ever-buzzing New Orleans. The 680-mile road trip from...
AccessAtlanta
Glossier is officially open at Ponce City Market
If you went to Glossier’s pop-up shop in Atlanta in 2020, you know how incredible it is to see the brand come to life in a physical retail space. And it brought that same magic with it to its new permanent home. Located at Ponce City Market across from...
