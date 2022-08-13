Jets QB Zach Wilson expected to miss 2-4 weeks with bone bruise, meniscus tear

The regular season hasn’t even begun, but the New York Jets have suffered two crushing injuries already. In the same week that Mekhi Becton suffered what’s likely to be a season-ending knee injury, quarterback Zach Wilson suffered a knee injury of his own.

During Friday’s preseason win over the Eagles, Wilson went down with a non-contact knee injury. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, Wilson has a bone bruise in his knee and a meniscus tear.

The timeline for his return is 2-4 weeks, but he will get a second opinion. If he does miss just a few weeks, he could be back in time for Week 1.

Rich Cimini of ESPN confirmed that Wilson has a bone bruise and meniscus tear, and the team believes there’s a chance he’ll be ready for Week 1.

While Wilson is out, the Jets will likely turn to veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in practice and the preseason. Robert Saleh previously said this summer that he believes Flacco should be a starter in the NFL, so he has the utmost confidence in his backup quarterback.

Wilson missed four games as a rookie last season after spraining his MCL, a stretch in which the Jets went 1-3. The second overall pick in the 2021 draft has dealt with some bad injury luck already in the NFL, and it’s certainly not the way the Jets envisioned him starting his career.

Thankfully, it seems like he avoided a season-ending injury on Friday night.