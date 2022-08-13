Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
bitcoinist.com
Cardano, Litecoin and Adirize DAO: 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Set to Explode in 2022
Today, there are more than 19,000 tokens available on CoinMarketCap. A lot of these tokens were performing well and were aiming for new heights, but the recent crypto crash caused drastic performance shifts. Almost every crypto coin is trading in red and has faced losses since the start of 2022....
Bitcoin Reaches $25,000, Is the Worst Over for Crypto?
There are reasons for optimism, but we're not out of the woods yet.
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum HODLers bullish ahead of Merge might be mistaken as per…
The largest altcoin has continued to take important steps concerning preparation ahead of the Merge. But Ethereum’s on-chain activity has barely seen any growth. And, you might ask is it calm before the storm, or just an overall crisis in the industry caused by the lack of inflows?. Emptiness...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin Cash [BCH]: Despite rally, on-chain activity tells a different tale
Trading at above $24,000 at press time, the king coin Bitcoin (BTC) appreciated by over 20% in the past month. Understandably, the rest of the market followed its lead, with most cryptos hiking too. Bitcoin Cash (BCH) was no exception to the same, rallying by 40% in the last 30...
ambcrypto.com
Pre-Merge: Here’s the full scope of the ETH 2.0 Deposit contract
Ethereum, the world’s largest altcoin, continues to create headlines ahead of the upcoming Merge. As expected, it has been seeing significant demand and adoption from institutions and retail investors/traders. Hence, there is a sense of belongingness around. Many Highs. The reason behind the much-anticipated upgrade is an obvious one....
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
Bitcoin And Ethereum Pump Above 10% Despite Negative U.S. GDP Report
Leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin traded higher than $23K on Thursday. The top coin enjoyed a slight rally following Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. America’s Q2 GDP report was also released with the figure at -0.9%. The number signaled a recession per technical definition although authorities opined differently. Crypto coin prices flashed...
ambcrypto.com
Caught between Bitcoin put/call options? Let this be your guide
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency has been in recovery mode for quite some time now. On CoinMarketCap, BTC jumped briefly above the $25k on 14 August before settling onto the $24.9k mark at press time. Evidently, the spot market showcased a relief sign. However, activity on BTC options suggested otherwise. Are...
CoinTelegraph
Price analysis 8/15: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE, DOT, SHIB, AVAX
Bitcoin (BTC) has been witnessing a tough battle between the bulls and the bears near the $25,000 level. A clear winner may not emerge in the short term due to a lack of a catalyst and because there is no major macroeconomic data scheduled for this week in the United States. Data points from Asia or Europe may increase volatility, but they are unlikely to start a new directional move.
ambcrypto.com
A take on Bitcoin’s less volatile cycle ft. a potential price uptick
Bitcoin and volatility are two words that often go hand in hand. Volatility means that the price of an asset might change rapidly and unpredictably, especially, for the worse. For Bitcoin, after the highs of the past two years, the past few months have been rough. But to a trader, on-chain metrics can help navigate through the crypto winter.
ambcrypto.com
NEAR’s price performance as a case study of the ‘Coinbase Effect’
On 10 August, Coinbase, one of the world’s leading exchanges, announced the inclusion of NEAR on its listing roadmap. This suggested that the altcoin is now among the assets that the exchange plans to make available on its platform. Following the said announcement, NEAR quickly rallied on the charts,...
ambcrypto.com
How long until TRX investors notice what the altcoin is missing out on
As the market’s crypto-assets get on board with Ethereum’s pump, Tron’s TRX continues to falter. In fact, according to CoinMarketCap, TRX is among the leading tokens to register losses over the week. While the altcoin has dropped by a mere 0.25% over the past week, other assets have surged to prominence.
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink (LINK) Price Prediction 2025-2030: LINK to $500 by 2030?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Chainlink [LINK] had gained by more than 10% in 24 hours, at press time. Enticing, but a drop in the bucket compared to what it lost in the crypto-winter that spared no one. In fact, LINK saw its value plummet by more than 83% from its all-time high of $52.88 in May 2021.
Motley Fool
Big Buying Activity Boosting Bitcoin, Cardano, and Polkadot Today
Bitcoin's surge to more than $25,000 per token has investors rethinking this token's upside potential. Cardano's key Vasil hard fork, which will bring the network a series of upgrades, appears to be on track. Polkadot continues to rally impressively, despite headwinds that could have taken this token lower in a...
ambcrypto.com
You’re welcome, Celsius [CEL]? Why Bitcoin [BTC] may be the catalyst here
The recovering market has seen many cryptocurrencies cross the threshold of 100% to rally farther beyond expectations. Of late, however, one crypto-asset that has particularly stood out is Celsius. Look closely though and perhaps, a lot of credit for what Celsius is and where it is goes to Bitcoin. This,...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Showing Signs of Weakness
A closely followed crypto analyst says that Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are flashing signs of weakness despite their respective bounces over the past weeks. In a new strategy session, DataDash host Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers that’s he’s keeping a close watch on the stock market as it may signal what’s to come for Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Crypto platforms say they're exchanges, but they're more like banks
There is a well-known saying shared by both crypto experts and skeptics: “Not your keys, not your coins.” The phrase, popularized by Bitcoin entrepreneur Andreas Antonopoulos, refers to how the contents of a crypto wallet are the property of whoever has access to that wallet’s digital “keys.” This means that unless you personally have the keys to your crypto assets and store them offline, you are vulnerable to hacks, scams and bankruptcies. The endless stream of crypto scams has been well documented. So have the security breaches — and not to mention the eye-popping carbon emissions. ...
