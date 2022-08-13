Read full article on original website
Vickery brings new autism center to Statesboro
Bulloch County native Madelyn Vickery has established a Chicago Autism and Behavior Specialists (CABS) center in Statesboro. The center is located in the old Nash Finch Company building at 12319 US Highway 301 South and will be able to provide services for 40-50 individuals, ages 2-12. Vickery attended Bulloch Academy,...
wtoc.com
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital earns high rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia has earned a high ranking in quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. According to a news release, the hospital earned a 5-star ranking in the 2022 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings. Meadows is one of six hospitals in Georgia to receive the highest quality score.
Dental Assisting program awards 14 pins to graduates
Fourteen students in the Dental Assisting program at Ogeechee Technical College received their pins in an annual ceremony held at 6:30 p.m. in the Joseph E. Kennedy Auditorium on Thursday, July 21. Yvonne Jenkins, Dental Assisting program director, welcomed the crowd of friends and family who were in attendance to...
New facility, more than 200 jobs added to Georgia’s online food service industry
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga — More than 200 new jobs in Georgia will be added to the Georgia food service industry, Governor Brian Kemp announced on Wednesday. WebstaurantStore, a supplier to food service professionals around the world, will build a new distribution facility in Ellabell, Ga. The new facility will create 213 new positions in Bryan County.
wtoc.com
Webstaurantstore expected to bring in more than 200 jobs Bryan Co.
ELLABELL, Ga. (WTOC) - Economic leaders say the 87 million dollar investment from WebstaurantStore will soon bring a change to the types of jobs available in north Bryan County. “213 jobs is going to be a great impact on our community.”. Food service distributor WebstaurantStore promises more than 200 jobs...
Statesboro Village Builders Youth Initiative seeking volunteers/partners for September launch
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar and the Statesboro Village Builders committee (formerly called Children’s Zone) held a community partners meeting on Saturday morning, August 13, 2022 at City Hall. A large crowd of community members attended the meeting supporting this effort which has been a priority initiative for Mayor McCollar and the City Council.
wtoc.com
Student who rides bus home ends up in after-school program
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a parents nightmare, not knowing where their child is. For one Savannah mother, that was her reality for several hours last week. LaToya Jordan’s five-year-old daughter was supposed to get off at a bus stop last Tuesday afternoon. But when she didn’t show up, Jordan began to panic.
CBS 46
Savannah College of Art and Design announces the addition of four new schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (CBS46) - Savannah College of Art and Design officials announced the addition of four new schools that will help to advance creative education for its students. Officials say the School of Creative Technology, School of Animation and Motion, School of Film and Acting, and School of Visual Communication were added.
wtoc.com
‘It’s about bringing awareness’: Unity of Savannah hosts Narcan training event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - According to the CDC, 75 percent of the nearly 92,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020 involved an opioid. Opioid overdoses are a growing problem and that’s why a Savannah spiritual group is taking action. Unity of Savannah hosted an event Sunday to train people how...
wtoc.com
Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
As school returns, SCCPSS teacher shortage ongoing
SAVANANH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students returned to the classroom Aug. 3 and district leaders say there haven’t been any major issues so far. But like many other school systems around the country, Savannah schools are facing the looming problem of teacher shortages. “We currently, we have about 50 vacancies right now so we’re still recruiting,” […]
Gail Altman White Sims
Mrs. Gail Altman White Sims, age 71, fought a fierce battle with cancer that ended on August 14, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, Georgia. We will see her again because she had faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Gail loved her family and...
wtoc.com
Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
Statesboro Family YMCA to host Back to School Bash Saturday afternoon
The Statesboro Family YMCA will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 4-7pm. The Y is located at 409 Claiborne Ave., and the event is free and open to the public. This event will feature an obstacle course sponsored by Party Harbor, food trucks, and...
WJCL
Here's how Forsyth Park celebrated National Farmers Market Week
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Saturday marked the last day of National Farmers Market Week and the Forsyth Park Farmers Market celebrated in a special way. Lew Pettes, Program Director for the Forsyth Park Farmers Market said, "The theme of this years' National Farmers Market Week is 'Farmers markets don't just happen.' So we've been giving a lot of visibility to the less visible components to the Forsyth Farmers Market like our sponsors, our donors, our customers, our board, our staff, all the volunteers that come out here and of course the vendors that come out here every Saturday as well."
Savannah Gardens resident says AC was out for 5 days, another months
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — With hot and dangerous heat waves, there have been concerns with some Savannah Gardens Apartments occupied units having reportedly broken air conditioner units. “I was without air for five days,” said a woman who has lived at the apartments for 3 years. She chose not to identify herself because she fears retaliation. […]
Dr. John Julius Riggs
Dr. John Julius Riggs, left this world peacefully on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. He was born August 1943 to the late Marvin Riggs, Sr. and Lucille Bradshaw Riggs in Bulloch County, Georgia. He was an Alumnus of both Sol C. Johnson High School and Savannah State College (now University) and...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Georgia
Here's where you can find it.
New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
blufftonsun.com
Pickleball, Parker’s and Paris perhaps part of impending boom
This edition of the Business Update is all about rejuvenation. We’re talking about folks who are taking big swings, breaking new ground and inhabiting spots across the Lowcountry that seemed like they may stay barren and uninhabited. Pickleball coming to 170? It is the fastest growing sport in America...
