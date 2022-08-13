ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Police Seek Suspects in Walmart Shoplifting Incident

WYOMISSING, PA — The Wyomissing Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying these men who were allegedly involved in a shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 1135 Berkshire Blvd. in Wyomissing, PA. The incident occurred on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 1:30 am. If...
MONMOUTH COUNTY: CRIME STOPPERS ANONYMOUS CRIME TIP REPORTING

Monmouth County Crime Stoppers – Anonymous crime tip reporting. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers can receive tips from the community four different ways: telephone, app or web. By guaranteeing a tipster’s anonymity, Monmouth County Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive atmosphere without the possibility of retaliation. By offering cash rewards for information leading to arrest and prosecution, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.
Keyshlyne Patterson arrested for allegedly shooting woman outside North Philadelphia store

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An arrest has been made in the shooting of a woman on Darien Street in North Philadelphia. Keyshlyne Patterson surrendered to police.Investigators say she fired a gun outside a store on July 31. Two bullets struck Jhayden Gunter in the head.Her mother tells Eyewitness News she continues to recover.Police say Gunter was not the intended target.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Veteran Officer From PA Who Beat Cancer Killed In Bicycle Crash

A longtime police officer in the Philadelphia suburbs who beat cancer was killed in an off-duty bicycle accident, authorities said. Cpl. Brian Kozera, a 16-year veteran of the Norristown Police Department, died Saturday, Aug. 13, after being hit by a vehicle while training for the Ironman World Championship in Kona, Hawaii, according to police and loved ones.
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora posted that early this morning August 15, 2022 there were shots fired on Lamberton Road near the Trenton Marine Terminal. Trenton Police pursued the suspected auto to Mulberry & St Joe’s Avenue where the suspect auto crashed. The occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody with a 9MM weapon. Shell casings were reportedly found at the scene. No injuries or property damage at this time.
Teen fatally shot in the rib cage in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in the city’s Cecil B. Moore section. The incident happened on the 2000 block of North 22nd Street around 3:49 am Saturday. According to police, an 18-year-old young man was shot on the...
19-year old dead in Wilmington Sunday shooting

Wilmington Police said a 19-year old was shot and killed Sunday night, August 14, 2022, in the city's Southeast 9th Ward. Officers responded to the 2300 block of North Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. for the reported shooting. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not...
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

