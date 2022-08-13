Read full article on original website
KULR8
MT Great Falls MT Zone Forecast
————— 282 FPUS55 KTFX 131151. Zone Forecast Product for Central and Southwest Montana. Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation. are for today, tonight, and Sunday. MTZ009-132200- Northern Rocky Mountain Front- Including Logan Pass, Marias Pass, Browning, and Heart Butte. 550 AM MDT Sat Aug 13...
No injuries in vehicle fire in Great Falls
It happened at the Loaf 'N Jug convenience store located at 1225 Central Avenue West shortly before 5 p.m.
KULR8
Program coming to Great Falls to teach people more about the raptor family
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The raptor family has some of Montana’s most powerful predators, and a program to teach people more about them is coming to the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center. On Aug. 29, three programs will be offered by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Park’s education staff and...
Sheriff releases details of 3 deadly crashes in Great Falls
Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner Jesse Slaughter released information about three deadly crashes that happened in Great Falls
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cascadenewspaper.com
On Thursday, August 11, there was a vehicle crash at Central Avenue West and Vaughn Road.
Monday, July 11, 2022 a single vehicle motorcycle crash near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Shane Tuttle was riding a motorcycle driving West Bound on River Drive North when he failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway which resulted in a crash. Shane suffered from (cause of death) several blunt force trauma injuries as a result of the crash. The manner of death was an accident.
montanarightnow.com
Cascade County Sheriff IDs victims in 3 recent motorcycle crashes
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Cascade County Sheriff's Office is identifying victims Monday in three separate fatal motorcycle crashes that happened recently. The first crash happened July 11 near the intersection of River Drive North and 25th Street. Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a release a man identified...
Two Montana Men Arrested for Poaching Trophy Elk and Stabbing Hatchery Trout
Two Montana men have been arrested for committing a slew of disturbing wildlife crimes that date back more than a year. According to the Great Falls Tribune, Ty Robert Lewis, 18, and Richard Van Meter, 20, were detained after investigators linked them to multiple poaching incidents involving trophy bull elk and a trout stabbing incident at a hatchery near Great Falls, Montana.
Emergency crews at the scene of a fire in Black Eagle
Emergency crews are at the scene of a fire on the north side Black Eagle, in the vicinity of 32nd Avenue NE off of Old Havre Highway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana
When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: 2Ks Kafe closing; Missouri River Diner moving; 10th Street Bridge trail connection open; Digital Karma Tattoo open; Coffee Republic opening; Nautilus building sold
The owners of 2k’s Kafe posted on Aug. 11 that “we will be closing our doors for good at the end of September. We have been extremely lucky to have loyal customers like you guys! We have appreciated all your business over the years and know you will be greatly missed.”
