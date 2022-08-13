ANAHEIM -- This is what the Twins wanted. All of the ingredients were there. This was supposed to be their formula for success, missing for a while, encapsulated in a game. Carlos Correa shrugged off his slow start to August and reached base five times for the first time in a Twins uniform. Back in center field after taking two days off to rehab his knee, Byron Buxton made a stunning, game-changing defensive play in the way that only he can. The Twins were able to hand their new-look bullpen -- fortified at the Trade Deadline and proclaimed a huge strength -- a lead in the eighth inning.

