Dodgers’ Schedule Wackiness: Next 14 Games to be Played Against Just 2 teams
The 2022 Dodgers schedule has had plenty of weirdness already, most notably playing the Giants just five times before the All-Star break and the Padres just seven, leaving 14 and 12 against San Francisco and San Diego, respectively, in the final 72 games of the season. But there is more...
Why the Astros are already out on Carlos Correa
The Houston Astros lost Carlos Correa during his free agency in the pre-season. He’s likely entering free agency again, and the odds don’t seem strong that he’ll end up back in Houston. The Houston Astros parted ways with shortstop Carlos Correa in the pre-season during his free...
MLB
Báez follows the bouncing ball -- right to his bat
From magical tags to circus catches, Javier Báez can do just about anything on a baseball field. Even hitting 92 mph sliders off the bounce, apparently. During the ninth inning of Cleveland's 4-1 win in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday, the Tigers shortstop swatted an 0-2 slider from Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase that hit the ground right in front of home plate into center field.
MLB
Correa gives sister 'perfect birthday' -- with help from Ohtani
ANAHEIM -- Saturday was a wonderful day to be Carlos Correa's younger sister, Leibysand Correa. On her brother's dime, she got to fly to the Los Angeles area to celebrate her 14th birthday around her extended family at the ballpark. She got to watch her big brother homer and reach...
Dodgers News: Will Smith Can’t Describe ‘Unknown’ Pitch From Hanser Alberto
The Kansas City Royals waved the proverbial white flag on Saturday night by having shortstop Nicky Lopez pitch, and the Los Angeles Dodgers put Hanser Alberto on the mound in the bottom of the ninth to preserve one of their relief pitchers. Whereas Lopez surrendered back-to-back home runs to Joey...
MLB
'These games will haunt you': Twins can't put Halos away
ANAHEIM -- This is what the Twins wanted. All of the ingredients were there. This was supposed to be their formula for success, missing for a while, encapsulated in a game. Carlos Correa shrugged off his slow start to August and reached base five times for the first time in a Twins uniform. Back in center field after taking two days off to rehab his knee, Byron Buxton made a stunning, game-changing defensive play in the way that only he can. The Twins were able to hand their new-look bullpen -- fortified at the Trade Deadline and proclaimed a huge strength -- a lead in the eighth inning.
MLB
Singer is Royals' 'stopper' against mighty LA
KANSAS CITY -- The reaction of the Dodgers’ hitters told Brady Singer and the Royals everything they needed to know about Singer’s stuff on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Freddie Freeman shook his head after taking a front-hip sinker for a called strike. Cody Bellinger swung through a...
MLB
Dodgers' stellar run ends at 12, one shy of franchise mark
KANSAS CITY -- The Dodgers’ longest winning streak since 1976 ended at the hands of the Royals in a 4-0 loss on Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium. Los Angeles (79-34) fell one win shy of tying the franchise record of 13, which had previously been done twice (1962 and ‘65). It’s been a remarkable stretch for the Dodgers, who suffered just their sixth loss since June 29.
MLB
Worth the wait: McCullers returns with 2-hit gem to lead shutout
HOUSTON -- Things couldn’t have gone much better for Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. in his return to the mound Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. McCullers, pitching for the first time since he injured his right forearm in last year’s American League Division Series, threw six scoreless innings, allowing two hits and four walks while striking out five batters to send the Astros past the A’s, 8-0, in what he described as a “big day for me.”
MLB
White shows winning value in Rogers Centre debut
TORONTO -- After Mitch White walked the first batter he faced Saturday on four straight balls, he proceeded to throw ball five, ball six and ball seven. By the time he found the strike zone with his eighth pitch of the game, the Rogers Centre crowd rewarded him with a sarcastic cheer, ready to watch another early disappointment on the heels of Friday’s 8-0 clunker. Instead of sinking, though, White found a way to keep his team above water.
MLB
LA's rotation is about to get a big boost
This story was excerpted from Juan Toribio's Dodgers Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It’s been a long time, but Dustin May is getting close to making his return to the big leagues. That’s great news for the Dodgers. Not-so-good news for the rest of the league.
MLB
OF collision results in this unusual Angels HR
ANAHEIM -- Luis Rengifo has been the Angels' hottest hitter for more than a month, but he needed some help from Mariners outfielders Julio Rodríguez and Mitch Haniger on a solo homer in the first inning on Monday night at Angel Stadium. Rengifo connected on a first-pitch sinker from...
MLB
Nats flaunt future with Abrams' debut: 'It's going to be fun'
WASHINGTON -- As starting pitcher Josiah Gray warmed up on the mound to catcher Keibert Ruiz, C.J. Abrams ran onto the field at shortstop for his Nationals debut. It was a trio of young talent -- all of whom were acquired at the last two Trade Deadlines -- and a visualization of Washington’s future.
MLB
Dog days of Aug. find A's youth movement
HOUSTON -- Streakiness is a classic sign of an inexperienced team. For these young A’s, the extreme highs and lows continue to fluctuate. There’s a reason August is often referred to as “The Dog Days” in baseball. Especially for a rebuilding club like Oakland that is clearly out of playoff contention, it’s an awkward point in the schedule where struggles can begin to snowball.
MLB
Kepler clocks 3 hits for timely-hitting Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- With one swing of the bat in the second inning, Max Kepler snapped two dismaying streaks that played noteworthy roles in the recent scuffles of the Twins’ offense, and seemingly, that broke the ice for an offense starved of situational hitting. That opposite-field RBI single snapped an...
MLB
'Mookie, wanna play catch?' RF obliges fan ... mid-game!
Moments like this are what make baseball the best. During Monday’s 4-0 win against the Brewers at American Family Field, a fan brought a sign in the hopes of attracting the attention of Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts. The sign read, “Mookie, wanna play catch?” And with it presented front and center in the right-field seats, it would have been hard for Betts not to take notice.
MLB
'We got some fire': Vaughn, Sox deliver statement sweep
CHICAGO -- It’s not often that a game-winning moment is followed by a helmet slam in frustration from the person who delivered it. But that’s exactly what happened with Andrew Vaughn on Sunday during a 5-3 victory for the White Sox over the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, completing a three-game sweep of the last-place squad from Detroit. The White Sox (59-56) stayed 2 1/2 games behind the Guardians (61-53), who maintained their American League Central lead with a victory in Toronto.
MLB
Padres react to Tatis news: 'We've gotten this far without him'
WASHINGTON -- Upon learning of Fernando Tatis Jr.'s season-ending suspension Friday afternoon, the Padres’ reactions ran the gamut, from disappointment to anger to acceptance. But the universal reaction was surprise. “Everybody was stunned,” manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s something we obviously didn’t expect,” said Wil Myers....
MLB
Texas hopes Beasley can be 'stabilizing force' in clubhouse
ARLINGTON -- You never come to the ballpark expecting the kind of conversations the Rangers clubhouse had on Monday afternoon, Marcus Semien explained while standing in front of his locker ahead of the series-opening matchup against the A’s at Globe Life Field. That same sentiment of surprise...
