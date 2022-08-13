Read full article on original website
KITV.com
A warm Monday with light winds and afternoon clouds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start to the work week with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
Light trade winds and rain are expected
Meteorologist Chevy Chevalier has your full forecast on Wake Up 2Day and Take2.
KITV.com
Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf
PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
KITV.com
Monday Evening Weather Forecast: August 15, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Light winds and hot temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday. Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Aug. 15: Expect heavy traffic near Manoa area
Listen to your daily news on the go with the KHON 2GO podcast, from Monday to Friday.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
Traffic expected as students move into UH Manoa
The University of Hawaii at Manoa said that there may be traffic delays around the UH Manoa campus as they are expecting about 3,500 students move in.
Statehood Day holiday closures for Oahu, Kauai
There are several City and County of Honolulu operations and County of Kaua'i facilities that will be closed on Friday, Aug. 19, to observe the Statehood Day holiday.
Kaneohe Bay Air Show draws traffic: ‘It was crazy’
The Blue Angels are on the Islands and they are drawing a crowd. Officials said about 11,000 vehicles entered Kaneohe Marine Corps Base on Saturday, Aug. 13 and expected similar numbers on Sunday, Aug. 14.
If Hawaii Flight Delays/TSA Don’t Get You, Traffic + Parking Will
We are still in the midst of unprecedented Hawaii travel delays, and this weekend we found them to be both on the ground and in the air. If you were caught in any of these like we were, here’s your chance to vent. Start with Hawaii flight delays. At...
Hawaii-bound flight makes U-turn to use different plane
The aircraft does not have a panel missing from an engine as was misreported by another news outlet.
honolulumagazine.com
What’s on the Menu and Schedule at Saturday’s Korean Festival in Honolulu
Manse! Or, hooray in Korean! If you want to eat way too much kim chee, drink soju, sing Korean songs and dance to K-pop, you’ll want to be at this annual cultural festival on Saturday. Here’s your guide to what you can eat, drink, watch and buy, where to park and so much more.
KITV.com
Heavier traffic expected as private school and UH students go back to the classroom
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As nearly 50,000 private school and college students gear up to return back to school next week, city and state officials are urging the public to drive safely because they expect more cars out on the roadways. "We are committed to in-person learning and certainly getting back...
KITV.com
Too close to call: Recount underway in 6 razor-thin Hawaii primary races
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- They say every vote counts. And nowhere is that more true than in some down ballot races in Hawaii. While the marquee races including Governor and Lt. Governor were decisive wins on Election night, several races are still down to the race days later.
shescatchingflights.com
15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii
Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
KITV.com
Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder
KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
Can you throw? Disc golf grows in popularity in Hawaii
Disc golf is growing in popularity around the country and here in Hawaii. It's a popular sport that doesn't require a lot of equipment and can be played all year-round.
Lanikai parking restrictions in place for construction
The City and County of Honolulu's Department of Design and Construction said that they will be starting drilling work at Kawailoa Road Bridge in Kailua.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
Race results for Maui and Kauai’s next county mayors
Two mayoral races are underway in Hawaii. Kauai County and Maui County both looking to re-elect their incumbent's or elect a new mayor.
