ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

Related
KITV.com

A warm Monday with light winds and afternoon clouds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A sunny start to the work week with partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Isolated to scattered showers. Highs 85 to 90. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph. Tonight, partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated to scattered showers. Lows 67 to 72. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Sunday morning forecast: Moderate winds, hot temperatures, small surf

PUKALANI, Maui (KITV4) - According to the National Weather Service in Honolulu, moderate trade winds will prevail through the remainder of the weekend. Showers will remain focused over windward areas, and aside from afternoon showers over the Kona slopes of the Big Island, leeward areas will be rather dry. Trades...
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
City
Pukalani, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Winds#Land And Sea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
shescatchingflights.com

15 Things To Do Alone in Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii, is a beautiful and popular city to visit. However, knowing what to do when traveling alone can be daunting. Not to worry, though – here are 15 great ideas for things to do on your own in Honolulu. You can do everything alone in this diverse city...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Body found at Maui's Kamaole Beach Park now classified as murder

KIHEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Maui police have opened a murder investigation after a man’s body was found at Kamaole Beach Park I in Kihei. The victim, later identified as 49-year-old John Picanco of Kihei, was found just before 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the beach volleyball court at Kamaole Beach Park I.
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

At this Hawaii Island hospital, many of the patients are endangered

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At its headquarters in North Kohala, the Hawaii Wildlife Center cares for critical species ― native birds and bats that come to the Big Island animal hospital either sick or injured. “You never know from day to day what you’re going to get in as a...
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy