Expectations soar as defending state champ Aliquippa brings back loaded roster

By Chris Harlan
 3 days ago
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Marques Council Jr. works out on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Aliquippa.

After winning WPIAL and state championships, expectations couldn’t be any higher for an Aliquippa football team that brings almost everyone back.

Yet, in Mike Warfield’s first four seasons as the Quips’ coach, he says he found that practice is far more important than predictions.

“My first year, there was great anticipation that we would win it and we did,” said Warfield, who was hired in 2018, but those expectations had no effect when the Quips didn’t win WPIAL titles in 2019 or ‘20.

“And last year, there were really none,” he said.

Yet, the small-school Quips went 13-1 against opponents with larger enrollments, celebrated a WPIAL title at Heinz Field and later added an improbable PIAA Class 4A championship in Hershey. Only two starters on defense and three on offense graduated since, so the preseason expectations statewide are for the Quips to repeat last year’s success again this fall.

“Over the years, I’ve learned you can’t control that,” Warfield said of expectations. “All you can control is, come in every day and don’t let the kids waste a practice. Make it competitive. Make it uncomfortable at times. Just coach and let the chips fall where they may.”

The team returns a 1,700-yard rusher in star sophomore Tiqwai Hayes, a 1,900-yard passer in junior Quentin Goode, four starters from a dominant offensive line and a number of players with Division I offers.

Among the D1 recruits is linebacker Cameron Lindsey, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound junior who ranked second on the team in tackles. Lindsey and Hayes (6-0, 193) each have Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia among their college offers.

Senior safety Donovan Walker, junior cornerback Brandon Banks and senior linemen Neco Eberhardt, Jason McBride and Naquan Crowder all have college offers after a 2021 season that couldn’t have gone much better.

McBride (6-3, 325 pounds) made a team-high 97 tackles, Crowder (6-4, 345) had 78 and Eberhardt (6-2, 280) had 62. Walker had three interceptions and Banks had two.

“I can’t let these kids be satisfied,” Warfield said, “because life comes and goes with twists and turns. And sometimes when you’re up, you’re actually down. And when you’re down, you’re actually up. So we’ve just got to keep working.”

In fact, Warfield said this offseason was probably the most commitment he’s seen from his players since he became coach. Throughout the summer, he said he saw players at the school daily working on their conditioning.

“We’re trying to go get another ring,” Hayes said, “and do better than we did last year.”

Hayes was maybe biggest surprise last year when he carried 245 times for 1,759 yards and 23 touchdowns as a freshman. He won’t be alone in the backfield. Returning junior Jon Tracy added 725 rushing yards and 13 TDs last year.

Goode passed for 1,927 yards and 17 touchdowns, but his top two receivers, Cyair Clark and Tajier Thorton, both graduated after combining for 62 catches, 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns. Walker, who returns, was third in receptions with 15 catches and 203 yards.

In one way, this will be an odd year for the Quips, who won’t have their home-field advantage. Aschman Stadium, affectionately known as The Pit, is being torn down and rebuilt, so Aliquippa will play its home games at Freedom.

The Quips are back in Class 4A, which wasn’t a guarantee a few months ago. The team was targeted to move to 5A under the PIAA competitive-balance rule, but the school won its appeal to remain in 4A.

But they’re not the only defending state champion in their conference. Central Valley, the PIAA Class 3A champ, moves up to 4A this season and joins the Parkway.

Warfield said he spoke with his coaching staff about not letting the Quips’ championship celebration linger. Some schools in the past have had trouble turning the page to a new year.

“That part of the program is on us,” Warfield said. “That’s our responsibility, to make sure that doesn’t happen. That’s my responsibility to make sure no one takes this stuff for granted.”

Aliquippa

Coach: Mike Warfield

2021 record: 13-1, 5-0 in Class 4A Parkway Conference

All-time record: 756-327-22

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

9.2 at Armstrong, 7

9.9 North Catholic, 7

9.16 at Montour*, 7

9.23 West Allegheny*, 7

9.30 Ambridge*, 7

10.7 at Blackhawk*, 7

10.14 New Castle*, 7

10.21 at Chartiers Valley*, 7

10.28 Central Valley*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Quentin Goode

114-198, 1,927 yards, 17 TDs

Rushing: Tiqwai Hayes

245-1,759, 23 TDs

Receiving: Cyair Clark*

34-680, 5 TDs

FAST FACTS

• Mike Warfield is 47-5 in his first four seasons with two WPIAL titles and two PIAA championships.

• Returning players Tiqwai Hayes (running back), Braylon Wilcox (center), Neco Eberhardt (guard), Naquan Crowder (offensive tackle), Jason McBride (defensive tackle), Cameron Lindsey (inside linebacker), Brandon Banks (defensive back) and Donovan Walker (defensive back) earned first-team all-conference honors.

• Aliquippa received a $250,000 grant from the NFL Foundation to help with building its new football stadium.

Related
Tribune-Review

Avonworth hopes to climb to top of Western Hills and beyond

When it comes to consistently excellent football programs in the district, Avonworth is right there in the conversation. The 2019 WPIAL Class 2A champions and PIAA runners-up have reached the playoffs every season since 2007 with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign when the Antelopes finished tied for second place in the Class 3A Northwestern Six Conference with a 4-2 overall record but lost the tiebreaker to Keystone Oaks.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

After bounce-back season, Beaver looks to add to winning tradition

In Cort Rowse’s first season as head coach last year, Beaver went 7-3, finished second in the Parkway Conference and made the playoffs. Rowse has prioritized continuing Beaver’s winning culture. Rowse was an assistant coach for 15 years under coach Jeff Beltz and played under coach Pat Tarquinio....
BEAVER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trio of Westmoreland County running backs poised for big things in PAC

When Kyrie Miller, Justin Flack and Justin Huss were playing football in high school in Westmoreland County, they torched opposing defenses. Now the trio is doing the same in the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Miller starred at Ligonier Valley, where he rushed for 3,742 yards and 58...
CBS Pittsburgh

WPIAL to host 2022 championship football games at Acrisure Stadium and Norwin High School

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The name of the stadium may have changed, but for four of the WPIAL's six classifications, championship football games will still be played on the North Shore this fall.The WPIAL has chosen the sites for all six championship games set to be played in November.The title games for 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A will be played at Acrisure Stadium on November 25.One week earlier, on November 19, the title games for 5A and 6A will be held at Norwin High School. Norwin has hosted several championship football games over the past few seasons, including last year's 2021 Championship between Mt. Lebanon and Central Catholic. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Mars slowly but surely acclimating to coach Eric Kasperowicz’s system

A new coach, a new quarterback and a new playbook. This is a summer of transition for the Mars football program under new coach Eric Kasperowicz, but learning a new offense and defense doesn’t happen overnight. Kasperowicz was hired in April, but it was sometime in early July that he and his staff started to notice the players were much more confident at practice.
MARS, PA
Jason Weiland

Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a game

Rodolfo CastroMinda Haas Kuhlmann, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Rodolfo Castro looked mortified as he and third base coach Mike Rabelo gawked at the smartphone lying on the ground that had flown out of his back pocket when he slid head-first into third base. Umpire Adam Hamari had a great reaction when he pointed at the phone trying not to giggle at the absurdity of this happening during a game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Organizers say police were supposed to provide security at youth football game where shots were fired

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A community is calling for action and answers when it comes to children's safety.The call comes after gunshots rang out steps away from a youth football game on Sunday in Homewood.Organizers said they requested and received confirmation that Pittsburgh police would be around for the game but those officers never showed up."They ran from the top of the park down to the bottom. Kids were running into the woods trying to escape. It was just a chaotic scene," Lincoln Youth Sports Vice President Aaron Strader said Monday. On Sunday afternoon, the bleachers at Chadwick Park were filled with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Your move: Would you live in one of these dome homes?

Not long after Kevin Schwarz listed a geodesic dome home in Penn Hills for sale, a real estate agent for a woman in California called to express her interest. “They don’t come up very often. It’s a unique property,” says Schwarz, a Keller Williams agent who became a quick study on dome homes when Stephen and Christina Burns asked him to list their Penn Hills property at 520 Crocus Ave. for $180,000. They’re relocating to Cleveland, where they’ll try to find another unique house.
PENN HILLS, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Banfield Street — A gathering of lifelong friends

Penn Hills deputy Mayor Frank Pecora (far left) and Councilmen Mark Brodnick (far right) presented the Penn Hills group with a proclamation from the Mayor’s office. Also in the photo, left to right, are Bill Neal, Dwayne Rideout and Brandon Thomas. It is in fact true that you can...
PENN HILLS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Body found in Allegheny River near Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — A body was found in the Allegheny River along the North Shore near Acrisure Stadium Tuesday morning. Around 7:10 a.m., public safety officials responded near 100 Art Rooney Avenue for reports of a possible body floating in the river. When they arrived, medics found the body and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter

A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
urbanmatter.com

PPG Paints Arena Parking

Formerly known as Consol Energy Center, PPG Paints Arena is located at 1001 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It opened on August 18, 2010, and has since served as a multipurpose stadium, hosting basketball, hockey, arena football, and various other events. If you plan to visit the arena, it is highly recommended that you get a PPG Paints Arena parking pass before heading out of your home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
