ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Twitter reacts to Kendric Pryor's insane one handed catch in Bengals preseason opener

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRSki_0hG9b5nl00

Wisconsin’s rookie wide receivers stole the show during Friday’s preseason action as both Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis III found the end zone for their respective teams.

Pryor spent five seasons as a Badger, putting together his best campaign in 2021 with a career-high 416 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns. The Bengals fell in their preseason opener to Arizona, but the former Badger led the team with 4 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to the touchdown, Pryor made the play of the day when he hauled in a sensational one handed grab. Badgers and Bengals Twitter immediately went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions:

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor:

It wasn't just about the highlight plays:

He has some new fans in Cincinnati:

Pryor on his preseason opener:

What a debut:

An excellent night for former Badgers:

Highlight reel:

The success started in camp:

To put things into perspective:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots coach Bill Belichick raved about one special teamer in preseason opener

Several players stood out during the New England Patriots’ loss to the New York Giants on Thursday night. One player in particular caught the attention of Bill Belichick. Myles Bryant returned a punt for 30 yards and another punt for 16 yards during the preseason opener. Last season, he played slot cornerback but has also seen time at free safety, strong safety and dime linebacker during his time with New England.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Arizona State
Madison, WI
Football
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Madison, WI
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of. After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going. Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game: The Highlighthttps://twitter.com/NFL/status/1558219822403489793The Atlanta Diethttps://twitter.com/edsbs/status/1558222896107065346Alternate Anglehttps://twitter.com/ESPNNFL/status/1558223056941752321Reasonable Expectationshttps://twitter.com/DannyBKelly/status/1558218063132037120Another Highlighthttps://twitter.com/SuperWestSports/status/1558218837845127169Heart and Dedicationshttps://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625Got that Dog In Himhttps://twitter.com/BetMGM/status/1558221496472031232Something to consider...https://twitter.com/MichaelFFlorio/status/1558218081163366400For those who indulge...https://twitter.com/NoisyHuevos/status/155822069082170982411
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ben Kenney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Badgers#Https T Co Wihoaof8ms#Bengals Jersey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Winners, losers from Cowboys 17-7 defeat at hands of Broncos

The Dallas Cowboys were in mid-season form in the exhibition opener against the Denver Broncos, and that form was from the rough stretch of the team’s 2021 season. It was the first exhibition game of the season. which renders the results meaningless, but it wasn’t pretty. Poor offensive line play led to the offensive having trouble moving the ball and there was a wide assortment of penalties, way too many penalties.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Takeaways to close the book on Cowboys preseason opener

The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first time in 2022, falling to the Denver Broncos, 17-7. It was a shutout most of the way and Dallas struggled to find a rhythm on offense, especially with quarterback Cooper Rush, who was presented with a big opportunity to start the preseason opener. Ben DiNucci stepped in and performed well and the QB2 spot for the Cowboys looks to be a battle with Will Grier lurking in the background.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star edge rusher Qua Russaw names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star edge rusher Qua Russaw. Russaw is a member of the class of 2023. He plays high school football for Carver High School in Montgomery, Alabama. Russaw is high school teammates with another five-star recruit in James Smith, who has an identical top six to Russaw. The duo is expected to play together in college.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

139K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy