Green Bay, WI

Twitter reacts to Danny Davis' touchdown grab in Packers preseason opener

By Asher Low
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
It was an exceptional day for former Badgers in the NFL, most notably rookie wide receivers making their preseason debuts.

Both Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor found pay dirt for their respective squads as the pair fight to make the final roster. Despite the Green Bay Packers falling to the San Francisco 49ers in their preseason opener, Davis finished with a pair of catches for 45 receiving yards and a touchdown.

With both Badgers finding the end zone, reactions from the Wisconsin community poured in on social media. Pryor even took to Twitter to congratulate his Badger brother on a successful debut. Here is a look at the best reactions to Davis scoring for the Packers:

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

