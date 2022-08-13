Big Ten position U? Which conference programs are the best at each position according to ESPN?
Wisconsin is often lauded as offensive line U and running back U, and for good reason. The Badgers have produced a number of star running backs, the latest of which being Jonathan Taylor who is arguably the best current back in football.
As far as offensive line success goes, the Badgers have used homegrown talent to have one of the best units year in and year out.
ESPN recently released a piece that looked at which schools were the best at each position over time. The Big Ten was well-represented, as were the Badgers. Which Big Ten team is the best at each respective position? Here were ESPN’s thoughts:
How ESPN ranked the teams:
“We’re counting players since 1998 only. Why 1998? It seemed a good breaking point, as it was the start of the BCS era that best represents modern college football. We know Notre Dame would love to claim Paul Hornung in the race for, um, Halfback U, but we’re trying to keep it to the era of players today’s recruits might be most familiar with.
“What counts as success? We narrowed it down to a few key categories. Schools got points for all-conference and All-America selections, along with points for being drafted (weighted by round) and for success at the next level. For that last category, we looked at only the first four years of a player’s career (beyond that, the NFL should get credit for development) using Pro Football Reference’s weighted career value.
“Dealing with transfers is tricky, too. When Jordan Addison gets drafted next year, will he count for Pitt or USC? Sorry to add some more salt to the wounds for Panthers fans, but we’ve made the call that NFL data counts only toward the school a player last suited up for.”
The Breakdown:
Quarterback U – Ohio State
Running Back U – Wisconsin
Wide Receiver U – Ohio State
Tight End U – Iowa
Offensive Line U – Wisconsin
Defensive Line U – Ohio State
Linebacker U – Ohio State
Defensive Back U – Ohio State
Kicker U – Iowa
