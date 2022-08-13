Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Luis Diaz stunning strike earns Liverpool result against Crystal Palace
Luis Diaz was Liverpool's hero on Monday night, after his absolutely sublime goal earned Jurgen Klopp's side a draw against Crystal Palace. Diaz hit the ground running in the second half of last season, after moving from Porto at the beginning of the year, scoring four goals in 13 Premier League games.
Manchester United 'agree to send youngster Hannibal Mejbri on a season-long loan to Birmingham' to get regular first-team football - with teenager keen to increase chances of making Tunisia's World Cup squad
Manchester United have reportedly agreed to loan out Hannibal Mejbri to a Championship club on a season-long deal, with Birmingham City leading the race to get the Tunisian teen. Mejbri featured for eight minutes of United's final Premier League game of last season in May, and was a substitute for...
Man Utd could sell James Garner for just £14 million, four teams have shown interest
Manchester United have decided to sell midfielder James Garner and he could leave the club for a sum as low as £14 million. The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs. Many United fans hoped...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Man Utd transfer boost as giant Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic ‘wants Old Trafford move’
STUTTGART striker Sasa Kalajdzic reportedly wants to join Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are currently on the hunt for a new attacker following the departure of Edinson Cavani. After missing out on signing Darwin Nunez, who joined Liverpool from Benfica when the transfer window opened, new boss Erik...
Chelsea willing to pay £50m for Anthony Gordon after having £40m transfer bid rejected by Everton
CHELSEA are willing to pay £50million for Everton winger Anthony Gordon. The West London club offered £40m for the England Under-21 international but that was rejected. And Everton are still insisting they will not let their star player leave this summer. The Merseyside club have already turned down...
BBC
Joseph Anang: West Ham goalkeeper joins Derby County on loan
Derby County have signed West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang on a season-long loan. The 22-year-old's move to Derby came after West Ham recalled Anang from his loan deal with St Patrick's Athletic. He helped the Saints reach the Europa Conference League third qualifying round during his spell at the League...
BBC
Analysis: Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace
Liverpool’s opening Premier League game of the season at Anfield delivered a double disappointment with only a draw against Crystal Palace and the moment of ill-discipline that brought Darwin Nunez’s red card. Jurgen Klopp’s side were never lacking in endeavour or effort but the spark was not quite...
Meltdown: Man United feels heat after 4-0 loss at Brentford
Temperatures soared in England on Saturday and no one was feeling the heat more than Manchester United’s latest manager, Erik ten Hag. On another humiliating day for a massive club in freefall, United conceded four goals in the first 35 minutes and was swept aside in a 4-0 loss at Brentford in the Premier League. It’s two matches, two losses so far for Ten Hag, the Dutchman who arrived from Ajax in a bold offseason appointment as United’s fifth manager in nine years and looked shell-shocked in the dug-out as the goals poured in at Brentford Community Stadium. It was understandable, too. United had never gone into halftime of a Premier League match trailing 4-0. Never before in the Premier League had United conceded so many goals so quickly.
"Things are not finished" - Thomas Tuchel outlines plans for Raheem Sterling's best position at Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel has revealed the plans he has to get the best out of Raheem Sterling at Chelsea this season amid his move from Manchester City. The 27-year-old made the switch from the Premier League Champions early on in the summer, having spent seven seasons at City. Sterling arrived as...
Timo Werner returns to Stamford Bridge to watch Chelsea vs Spurs after RB Leipzig transfer
Former Chelsea striker Timo Werner was pictured at Stamford Bridge to watch his former teammates face Tottenham Hotspur. The German departed earlier this month, returning to RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer to end his spell at Chelsea. During his time at the club, Werner lifted the UEFA Champions League,...
Chelsea vs Tottenham | Where to Watch / Live Stream | Kick-Off Time | UK & USA | Premier League
Here is where to watch Chelsea's first home game of the season against Tottenham in the UK and USA.
Arsenal and Man Utd set for Moises Caicedo transfer battle with Brighton star wanted in last-minute summer move
MANCHESTER UNITED and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle it out for Brighton star Moises Caicedo. The wonderkid has enjoyed a stellar start to the new Premier League season. And the Mirror claims both United and Arsenal are interested in signing Caicedo before deadline day. The Ecuador international, 20, starred...
Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg: Jamal Musiala and Thomas Muller strikes continue perfect start to the season for the reigning Bundesliga champions as Roten cruise to victory in first home match to top the table after two games
Champions Bayern Munich made it two Bundesliga wins from two matches when they comfortably beat visitors VfL Wolfsburg 2-0 on Sunday with goals from Jamal Musiala and Thomas Mueller. The Bavarians, who have now scored eight goals in their first two league matches, were lethal in attack, especially in the...
