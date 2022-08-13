Read full article on original website
Related
voguebusiness.com
Virtual influencer Miquela is back. This time, brands are metaverse ready
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Virtual influencer Miquela is back. After a break from major brand deals, one of the first virtual influencers (the eleventh ever created) known for her inclusive stance and stylish selfies, is partnering with teen retailer Pacsun, one of the fashion brands readily embracing Web3 and the metaverse.
Coterie New York to Revamp for September Edition
Coterie New York is growing up. The women’s contemporary trade show, which has been around since 1986, will be getting a facelift when its next edition kicks off in September. “The business is changing and we have to be on the pulse of fashion, which is evolving faster than...
AdWeek
The Importance of Remaining Loyal to the Brand and Consumers With Clorox
The Clorox Company champions its customers to be well, safe and thrive daily. Guided by its values, the company is continuing to innovate through the development of wellness brands and enhancements in customer experience — both online and in person. Vivian Chang, Head of DTC Practice at Clorox, stopped by Adweek’s Commerce Week to share the best tools and tricks for generating a meaningful and lasting business-to-consumer relationship while staying true to the retail brand’s beloved legacy.
3 Ways Your Brand Can Go Viral on TikTok
Grow your business to new clients and launch your reach organically by licensing custom beats to make your own music and jingles on TikTok, all done using these three simple strategies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why Brands Need to Take Ownership of This $82 Billion Opportunity
If fashion firms are still sleeping on peer-to-peer resale, it might be time to wake up. Consumers are increasingly clamoring for brand-owned resale, according to a new study, published Monday, by resale-as-a-service platform Recurate in partnership with social impact agency BBMG. Of the roughly 11,000 adults they polled from a dozen different markets worldwide, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States, nearly three-quarters (74 percent) said they engaged in clothing recommerce on some level. While industry types tend to think of sustainability initiatives as either costly or difficult to scale, offering a peer-to-peer platform is a “relatively...
Amazon wants your palm print scanned to pay at dozens more Whole Foods
PORTLAND, MAINE - JUNE 1, 2014: Whole Food Market exterior and sign on a clear day. Whole Foods is an American foods supermarket chain specializing in natural and organic foods. Deposit PhotosThe contactless payment system gets its biggest expansion yet.
The Ultimate Guide to Hiring a Social Media Manager
Social media managers offer many benefits, but hiring the right one is essential.
Sperry CMO Explains How the Brand Is Balancing ‘Preppy’ Heritage With a New Inclusive Identity
Click here to read the full article. Sperry is known for its boat shoes and coastal brand identity. However, the Wolverine Worldwide-owned footwear brand is on a mission to expand its appeal beyond its waterside, preppy heritage. “The goal is to recruit a new and younger consumer, and to become more culturally and fashion relevant,” Sperry’s chief marketing officer Elizabeth Drori told FN. To achieve this goal, Drori — who joined the company in November 2020 — is working alongside Sperry’s global brand president Katherine Cousins. Though the president only joined Sperry in May 2021, she has already outlined an ambitious plan...
Comments / 0