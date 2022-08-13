ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

okstate.edu

Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past

Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
STILLWATER, OK
oknursingtimes.com

What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works

People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Stillwater, OK
Payne County, OK
KOCO

Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
stillwaterliving.com

SPS names new SHS assistant principal

Longtime Stillwater teacher Tommie Grant will join the Stillwater High School administration as assistant principal following approval of her hire by the Board of Education at a July 28 meeting. Grant will fill the role vacated by recently promoted Walter Howell, who now serves as Principal. “I am thrilled to...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
TULSA, OK
stillwaterliving.com

Gamble Named SPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations

The Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Robert “Bo” Gamble as the Assistant Superintendent of Operations at an August 9 meeting. In his new role he will oversee district safety and security and supervise the departments of Facilities, Child Nutrition, Transportation, and Technology. Gamble...
STILLWATER, OK
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
Ponca City News

PCDA breaks ground on fourth “spec” building

Body The Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) officially broke ground on Friday on a 39,000 square foot flex space industrial building on Friday, Aug. 12. The ceremony took place at the construction site on the east side of Hall Boulevard, just north of Sykes Boulevard in the Ponca City Airport Industrial Park. The building, which is scheduled to be completed in late spring of 2023, will be used by PCDA to help recruit companies to Ponca City as part of PCDA’s economic development programs.
PONCA CITY, OK

