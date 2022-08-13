Read full article on original website
Volunteers prepare for another Ebenezer Helping Hand Giveaway
"We can't continue to just have church inside our four walls,” Byrd said. “We have to come outside and minister to the community."
‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
okstate.edu
Graphic novel and curriculum address Oklahoma’s past
Media Contact: Bonnie Cain-Wood | Manager, Communication Services of University Libraries | 405-744-7331 | bonnie.cain@okstate.edu. "Chilocco Indian School: A Generational Story," a graphic novel written by Julie Pearson-Little Thunder with art and graphic direction from Johnnie Diacon and Jerry Bennett, is now available for free download. The novel was produced by the OSU Library’s Oklahoma Oral History Research Program in collaboration with the Chilocco National Alumni Association.
oknursingtimes.com
What is Functional Medicine, Why It Works
People seeking healthcare want to be healed, not just feel better for the time being. Functional medicine does just that – it focuses on getting to root cause of the health problem at hand and correcting the problem rather than just treating the symptoms so that a patient can be fully healed.
KOCO
Garden dedicated to Rosie the Riveters in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A garden was dedicated to Rosie the Riveters at the Oklahoma Tourism Center. It celebrated the women who came together when America needed them most. In the 1940s, many men enlisted in the military, leaving a gaping hole in the industrial labor force. Rosie the Riveters played integral roles in filling those gaps.
KOCO
Exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to state
OKLAHOMA CITY — It has been exactly one year since Oklahoma welcomed hundreds of Afghan families to the state. Monday marks one year since the fall of Kabul. KOCO 5 talked with a local organization about continued efforts to make Oklahoma feel like home. Toys, shoes and clothes are...
Oklahoma City churches team up for Household Goods Giveaway
An Oklahoma City church is once again working to help families in need across the city.
poncacitynow.com
Free Micro Chip Clinics for Cats and Dogs Starts This Week in Ponca City
The Northern Oklahoma Regional Animal Care Facility, formerly known as the Ponca City Animal Control, is now located at 705 East Hubbard Road. The shelter is open Monday thru Friday 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 5:00 pm. They will begin offering free microchip clinics to the Ponca City...
stillwaterliving.com
SPS names new SHS assistant principal
Longtime Stillwater teacher Tommie Grant will join the Stillwater High School administration as assistant principal following approval of her hire by the Board of Education at a July 28 meeting. Grant will fill the role vacated by recently promoted Walter Howell, who now serves as Principal. “I am thrilled to...
KTUL
Off-duty nurse saves Oklahoma woman's life
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Shyanne Brandon, B.S.N., RN, was honored by INTEGRIS Health Miami Hospital Chief Executive Jonas Rabel for the life-saving measures she performed off-duty. Brandon was attending an employee appreciation event as a guest at Miami Nation's Prairie Sun and Prairie Moon Casinos when she saw a...
stillwaterliving.com
Gamble Named SPS Assistant Superintendent of Operations
The Stillwater Public Schools Board of Education approved the hiring of Robert “Bo” Gamble as the Assistant Superintendent of Operations at an August 9 meeting. In his new role he will oversee district safety and security and supervise the departments of Facilities, Child Nutrition, Transportation, and Technology. Gamble...
OU cancer treatment drug now being conducted in clinical trials in Oklahoma City
University of Oklahoma Health researchers have made a potentially historic breakthrough in cancer treatment.
Pottawatomie, Lincoln County District Attorney submits letter of resignation
Allan Grubb, the District Attorney for District 23, serving Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties, submitted his letter of resignation Friday afternoon.
News On 6
3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition
Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
OK man pleads guilty to strangling woman for refusing to friend him on Facebook
TULSA, Okla. (KODE/KNSF) – A Delaware County man pleaded guilty in federal court for strangling a woman and harassing her until she added him to a social media site. Jesse Ray Matlock, of Eucha, entered the guilty plea on Thursday in United States Federal Court in Tulsa. In the 21-page federal plea agreement, Matlock confessed […]
Tulsa Foundation For Architecture To Give Tunnel Tours
Dozens of people will be seeing a part of Tulsa Saturday that many people may not know exist!. The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture is giving 24 tunnel tours for people to get a glimpse of a moment in history beneath the streets of Tulsa. People will be able to see...
KOCO
Law enforcement involved in tense situations over weekend in central Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities are expected to release more details after a tense few days for law enforcement in central Oklahoma. A woman shot a Grady County deputy responding to a welfare check on Friday. Then, on Saturday, a man held a woman and a child hostage in Oklahoma City.
Former resident of burned Tulsa home arrested, investigators offer update
TULSA, Okla. — It’s been six months since a home in south Tulsa burned to the ground, and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. Crews spent hours battling the blaze on a frigid evening last February. Firefighters told FOX23 that they could see the flames from the station, which was about a quarter of a mile away.
Ponca City News
PCDA breaks ground on fourth “spec” building
Body The Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) officially broke ground on Friday on a 39,000 square foot flex space industrial building on Friday, Aug. 12. The ceremony took place at the construction site on the east side of Hall Boulevard, just north of Sykes Boulevard in the Ponca City Airport Industrial Park. The building, which is scheduled to be completed in late spring of 2023, will be used by PCDA to help recruit companies to Ponca City as part of PCDA’s economic development programs.
Bed bugs interfering with Warr Acres woman’s cancer treatment
A Warr Acres woman says her home's bed bug infestation is interfering with her cancer treatment. Not only has her family had to deal with constant bug bites, but she says now they're inconveniencing the hospital.
