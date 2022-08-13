ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

FOX2Now

Video captures massive mudslide in California mountains

(KTLA) – The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California. Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud,...
ACCIDENTS
FOX2Now

Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?

(NewsNation) — Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers to fill a gap in the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma. Providing the containers work in the small gap, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border. It would take thousands of shipping containers to make up the entire border wall, but could it be done?
YUMA, AZ
FOX2Now

Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the spotted lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars. “Summer is the perfect...
HEALTH
FOX2Now

'Whole house shook': Loud 'boom' heard in Utah possibly a meteorite, video shows

UTAH (KTVX/NEXSTAR) — An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday morning, shaking homes and alarming Utahns throughout the state. At this time, neither the Salt Lake City Police Department, nor the Hill Air Force Base just north of the city, know what caused the boom. But the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City division has suggested a meteor as the most probable cause.
UTAH STATE
FOX2Now

Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. What, then, is the point of a concealed carry permit in Missouri?. “I think it’s very important for people to get training,” said...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missing Missouri dog recovering well since cave rescue

Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?. Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing

(NewsNation) — Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that withholds hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments. “I came up with the idea for...
UTAH STATE
FOX2Now

Police searching for 2 'escaped' kangaroos in Ohio

BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings. The first call came into the Brewster Police station Thursday night after someone spotted a baby kangaroo, Chief Nathan Taylor said. Then another person stopped at the station Saturday with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing State Route 93 (as seen above).
BREWSTER, OH
FOX2Now

Abbott lead over O'Rourke steady in new Texas poll

(The Hill) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has maintained a 7-point lead over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State’s governor’s race, new polling shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll showed Abbott’s 46 percent to 39 percent lead over...
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Judge rules Graham must comply with Georgia grand jury subpoena

(The Hill) – A federal judge on Monday ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a special grand jury subpoena from the Fulton County District Attorney, who’s investigating former President Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials into overturning the state’s 2020 election results. U.S....
GEORGIA STATE
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

