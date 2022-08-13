Read full article on original website
Video captures massive mudslide in California mountains
(KTLA) – The power of mother nature was captured on video Saturday when flash floods hit the San Bernardino Mountains in Southern California. Garrett Rehmer and his family were driving home from the Big Bear area when they encountered a massive mudslide in Forest Falls. Their video shows mud,...
Could shipping containers act as a complete border wall?
(NewsNation) — Arizona has begun building a barrier of shipping containers to fill a gap in the border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border in Yuma. Providing the containers work in the small gap, many are wondering if this could be a solution for the rest of the southern border. It would take thousands of shipping containers to make up the entire border wall, but could it be done?
Upstate New York infested with spotted lanternfly, Schumer says
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the spotted lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday. If the bug is not contained, it could cost the state millions of dollars. “Summer is the perfect...
‘Whole house shook’: Loud ‘boom’ heard in Utah possibly a meteorite, video shows
UTAH (KTVX/NEXSTAR) — An extremely loud boom was heard throughout Utah Saturday morning, shaking homes and alarming Utahns throughout the state. At this time, neither the Salt Lake City Police Department, nor the Hill Air Force Base just north of the city, know what caused the boom. But the National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City division has suggested a meteor as the most probable cause.
Missouri crisis centers see wave of calls since the 988 suicide hotline’s launch
In its first days of operation in July, a newly revamped, national mental health hotline was already exceeding Missouri providers’ expectations as a wave of people dialed three numbers: 9-8-8. They ranged from the curious to those seeking help, and several providers across Missouri told The Independent calls had...
Do you need a concealed carry permit in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is a permitless carry state, which means that anyone who can legally own and use a firearm can carry a concealed weapon. What, then, is the point of a concealed carry permit in Missouri?. “I think it’s very important for people to get training,” said...
St. Charles provides dumpsters for residents to help with flood debris
Flood cleanup has continued in St. Charles for the past three weeks after they received between nine and 13 inches of rain within six hours on July 26.
Missing Missouri dog recovering well since cave rescue
Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?. Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went...
In Utah, no child support, no hunting or fishing
(NewsNation) — Utah is seeing a surge in child support payments over the past year, a change that state officials credit in part to a new state law that withholds hunting and fishing licenses to people who fall significantly behind on payments. “I came up with the idea for...
FBI: Alec Baldwin pulled trigger in deadly ‘Rust’ shooting
(NewsNation) — The latest FBI forensic report shows that the .45 colt caliber used in the fatal shooting on the “Rust” movie set could not have been fired without pulling the trigger. Alec Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when it went off on...
Police searching for 2 ‘escaped’ kangaroos in Ohio
BREWSTER, Ohio (WJW) — The search is on for two escaped kangaroos in Northeast Ohio following multiple sightings. The first call came into the Brewster Police station Thursday night after someone spotted a baby kangaroo, Chief Nathan Taylor said. Then another person stopped at the station Saturday with a video of an adult kangaroo crossing State Route 93 (as seen above).
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. Kim Evans, director of the Department of Social Services’ family support division, told the MO...
Abbott lead over O’Rourke steady in new Texas poll
(The Hill) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has maintained a 7-point lead over Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke in the Lone Star State’s governor’s race, new polling shows. The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll showed Abbott’s 46 percent to 39 percent lead over...
Anne Heche to be taken off life support after organ recipients are found: TMZ
(KTLA) – Family and loved ones are preparing to say goodbye to actress Anne Heche as doctors plan to remove her from life support after finding acceptable recipients for her donated organs, according to TMZ. Heche was involved in a fiery crash in which her speeding vehicle apparently slammed...
Judge rules Graham must comply with Georgia grand jury subpoena
(The Hill) – A federal judge on Monday ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a special grand jury subpoena from the Fulton County District Attorney, who’s investigating former President Trump’s efforts to pressure Georgia officials into overturning the state’s 2020 election results. U.S....
Second annual St. Charles Jewish Festival
The second annual St. Charles Jewish Festival took place Sunday, August 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. outside of the Foundry Art Centre.
Person in charge during summer camp drowning refuses to answer child safety questions
FOX 2's investigative reporter Chris Hayes went to the Kennedy Recreation Center on Monday to get answers about child safety after a child drowned at a summer camp.
Video: O’Fallon man attacking an employee in Central West End
Police said an O'Fallon man with multiple crime sprees including robbery, assault, and sexual abuse left behind victims from O'Fallon, Missouri to Central West End (CWE).
Scratchers ticket leads to $100K prize in Franklin County
One lucky lottery player in Franklin County recently ended up with a $100,000 lottery prize from a scratchers ticket.
$2.2M funds resource officers for St. Charles County schools
The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has funded $2.2 million to St. Charles County schools to hire more resource officers in the districts.
